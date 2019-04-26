Neko Mulally to Wear Chris Kovarik Inspired Kit in Maribor

Kovarik's run starts at 3:35 Kovarik's run starts at 3:35

The only photo we have of Kovarik from the Maribor race in 2002. Unfortunately it was taken during the race run when his World Cup leader's jersey was covering the front of it.

The classic kit in all its glory.

How sick is this Fox mtb kit!? Chris Kovarik wore this gear in the early 2000’s racing for Fox and Intense and took the win here in Maribor in 2002. I’m proud to represent two American brands with as much history in the sport as Fox and Intense, and pay tribute to one of the most bad ass riders ever to race! — Neko Mulally

Intense, Fox, Maribor. In 2002 it was a winning combination for Chris Kovarik.The race came just a week after Kovarik picked up one of the biggest ever winning margins at the inaugural Fort William World Cup but in Maribor it couldn't have been more different as he claimed victory by a whisker, beating Steve Peat's time by 0.01 seconds to claim his third consecutive win.This weekend, Neko Mulally is paying tribute to Kovarik's achievements 17 years ago with a new tribute kit from Fox. Neko's kit is a bit more flouro than Kovarik's was and bike tech has clearly moved on from the days of the Intense M1 but it's rad to see him looking back to the history of the sport for inspiration for this kit on his new team.Keep an eye out for Neko riding in the tribute kit throughout the weekend in our photo and video coverage.