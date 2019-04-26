RACING

Neko Mulally to Wear Chris Kovarik Inspired Kit in Maribor

Apr 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Intense, Fox, Maribor. In 2002 it was a winning combination for Chris Kovarik.

The race came just a week after Kovarik picked up one of the biggest ever winning margins at the inaugural Fort William World Cup but in Maribor it couldn't have been more different as he claimed victory by a whisker, beating Steve Peat's time by 0.01 seconds to claim his third consecutive win.

2002 4X/DH #2 World Cup Maribor

by jmenau2
Views: 419    Faves: 0    Comments: 1

Kovarik's run starts at 3:35

The only photo we have of Kovarik from the Maribor race in 2002. Unfortunately it was taken during the race run when his World Cup leader's jersey was covering the front of it.
Kovarik M3
The classic kit in all its glory.

This weekend, Neko Mulally is paying tribute to Kovarik's achievements 17 years ago with a new tribute kit from Fox. Neko's kit is a bit more flouro than Kovarik's was and bike tech has clearly moved on from the days of the Intense M1 but it's rad to see him looking back to the history of the sport for inspiration for this kit on his new team.

bigquotesHow sick is this Fox mtb kit!? Chris Kovarik wore this gear in the early 2000’s racing for Fox and Intense and took the win here in Maribor in 2002. I’m proud to represent two American brands with as much history in the sport as Fox and Intense, and pay tribute to one of the most bad ass riders ever to race!Neko Mulally

Keep an eye out for Neko riding in the tribute kit throughout the weekend in our photo and video coverage.

12 Comments

  • + 5
 Can we have a full gold lamé Palmer tribute from Gwynn on the podium if he wins pleeeaase?
  • + 1
 Looks Great ! I do agree need the Gold later in the season
  • + 2
 a proper photo of kovariks kit can be found on google in 2 mins
  • + 2
 Yes, but if it was meant as critique towards Pinkbike: they probably wanted the story up here but couldn't get the rights in time to publish those pictures. I'm sure there must be loads of pictures on the internet which are actually copyrighted and uploaded illegally.
  • + 1
 Bring back the long nose manual.
  • + 1
 Pretty loud kit for Neko! Will look good on the podium for sure.
  • + 1
 Neko should also ride flats to pay the full tribute. FOFO!
  • + 1
 Needs to be on Intense rubber too.
  • + 1
 Should be one the same bike.
  • + 1
 Ah-mazing
  • + 1
 Get a wig!
  • - 1
 The "The classic kit in all its glory" jersey is obviously not the same as the one on the race photo, though.

