Bike Check: Neko Mulally's Prototype Intense M279

Apr 25, 2021
by mack faint  

BIKE CHECK
Neko Mulally's
Intense M279 Prototype
Photography by Mack Faint


Neko Mulally has been riding a prototype Intense Factory Racing bike since the beginning of the 2020 WC season. Last year Neko and Aaron Gwin both raced the identically sized frames, but for this year Neko has his own custom size that is a little larger than Aaron's. The bike features a JS Tuned suspension system which is Intense's version of VPP, using a concentric bottom bracket pivot to keep a low center of mass.

Some of the geometry numbers on Neko's bike are a 480mm reach, a 460mm CS, 345mm BB height, and a 63-degree head angle. The bike runs a mixed wheel setup, and weighs in at 38.5 lbs.

Race plates for the Costa Rican Open of DH were based on UCI World rankings.

Fox handles the suspension duties with a 40 up front.


A DHX2 Coil in the rear.


Carbon Renthal Fatbars, 31.8 x 40 mm rise, 780mm wide.

Center cut tires for the mud on Kenda Gran Mudda's. Less rolling resistance and more predictability in the wet conditions on roots and rock were among the reasons for the switch from a non-cut tire.

SDG covers Neko's saddle with the I-Fly Storm for muddy conditions. The knobs on the seat are to add grip when sitting and pulling a tear-off/roll-off.


TRP supplying the braking needs with the EVO DH.

Ti bolts from Better Bolts.

More Better Bolts holding on a 223mm rotor.

Crankbrothers' Mallet DH are a staple on Neko's rig.

This bike is a hand-welded prototype, made by Intense founder Jeff Steeber for the Intense Factory Racing Team. This is the only bike of this size, custom for Neko, in existence.


The rear axle has a flip-chip, allowing CS length to be adjusted in 5mm increments from 455 to 465mm.
The brake mount position can be adjusted to work with any of the CS options.

Front fender installed and ready for the rain and mud in Costa Rica.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Intense Intense M279 Neko Mulally


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
87747 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
65591 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
57961 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
56120 views
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
55848 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
54019 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
53409 views
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
53138 views

8 Comments

  • 14 0
 Pinkbike's once a month Neko prototype bike check
  • 1 0
 Haha was thinking the same thing. Intense Deja Vu
  • 2 0
 Prototype or no prototype keep this made of metal!!
  • 1 0
 The Intense life of Neko Mullaly?
  • 1 1
 Why is the top of the crank arm so scuffed up? seems like a weird spot for grinding/wear.
  • 3 1
 Shit happens when you ride rocky trails. I’ve always though it would be cool to have an iscg on both side to run a dual bash guard to better protect your frame and cranks.
  • 2 0
 Maybe he rides left foot forward so that’s actually the bottom side when he is riding.
  • 1 0
 Better bolts make bike better?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008743
Mobile Version of Website