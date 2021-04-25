Bike Check: Neko Mulally's Prototype Intense M279

Race plates for the Costa Rican Open of DH were based on UCI World rankings.

Fox handles the suspension duties with a 40 up front.

A DHX2 Coil in the rear.

Carbon Renthal Fatbars, 31.8 x 40 mm rise, 780mm wide.

Center cut tires for the mud on Kenda Gran Mudda's. Less rolling resistance and more predictability in the wet conditions on roots and rock were among the reasons for the switch from a non-cut tire.

SDG covers Neko's saddle with the I-Fly Storm for muddy conditions. The knobs on the seat are to add grip when sitting and pulling a tear-off/roll-off.

TRP supplying the braking needs with the EVO DH.

Ti bolts from Better Bolts.

More Better Bolts holding on a 223mm rotor.

Crankbrothers' Mallet DH are a staple on Neko's rig.

The rear axle has a flip-chip, allowing CS length to be adjusted in 5mm increments from 455 to 465mm. The brake mount position can be adjusted to work with any of the CS options.

Front fender installed and ready for the rain and mud in Costa Rica.

Neko Mulally has been riding a prototype Intense Factory Racing bike since the beginning of the 2020 WC season. Last year Neko and Aaron Gwin both raced the identically sized frames, but for this year Neko has his own custom size that is a little larger than Aaron's. The bike features a JS Tuned suspension system which is Intense's version of VPP, using a concentric bottom bracket pivot to keep a low center of mass.Some of the geometry numbers on Neko's bike are a 480mm reach, a 460mm CS, 345mm BB height, and a 63-degree head angle. The bike runs a mixed wheel setup, and weighs in at 38.5 lbs.This bike is a hand-welded prototype, made by Intense founder Jeff Steeber for the Intense Factory Racing Team. This is the only bike of this size, custom for Neko, in existence.