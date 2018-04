Neko Mulally's YT Tues - Bike Check

We caught up with American Neko Mulally at home, fresh back from the first World Cup in Croatia. In addition to training for the race season, Neko has been hard at work building new trails and putting on some of the top American races at Windrock Bike Park, located a short distance from of Knoxville, TN. Windrock has become a North American training hub of sorts, with the likes of Luca Shaw, Dakotah Norton, Charlie Harrison, and Neko all spending ample time there this past winter, testing and dialing in their new bikes.With five Americans in the top 15 at Lošinj, it's obviously paying off, and Neko couldn't be more stoked. As much as he's happy about the recent results, he's more excited about what there is to build on, and the opportunity that Windrock and a quality American race series can present for the younger up and coming racers. Thoughts on the future American racing? Neko says, "We've only just seen the beginning...it's only the tip of the iceberg."With the start of a new year, YT has unveiled the newest edition of their Tues DH bike . There are several changes and tweaks including updated geometry and an all carbon rear end, making the bike lighter and as Neko put it, "more race oriented" than before. He isn't very concerned about the weight, and although it's light at 35.15 lb, his bike is still set up to confidently handle the abuse that World Cup racing inevitably produces.