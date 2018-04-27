Neko Mulally's YT Tues - Bike Check

We've only just seen the begining...it's only the tip of the iceberg." — Neko Mulally





We caught up with American Neko Mulally at home, fresh back from the first World Cup in Croatia. In addition to training for the race season, Neko has been hard at work building new trails and putting on some of the top American races at Windrock Bike Park, located a short distance from of Knoxville, TN. Windrock has become a North American training hub of sorts, with the likes of Luca Shaw, Dakotah Norton, Charlie Harrison, and Neko all spending ample time there this past winter, testing and dialing in their new bikes.With five Americans in the top 15 at Lošinj, it's obviously paying off, and Neko couldn't be more stoked. As much as he's happy about the recent results, he's more excited about what there is to build on, and the opportunity that Windrock and a quality American race series can present for the younger up and coming racers. Thoughts on the future American racing? Neko says, "We've only just seen the beginning...it's only the tip of the iceberg."With the start of a new year, YT has unveiled the newest edition of their Tues DH bike . There are several changes and tweaks including updated geometry and an all carbon rear end, making the bike lighter and as Neko put it, "more race oriented" than before. He isn't very concerned about the weight, and although it's light at 35.15 lb, his bike is still set up to confidently handle the abuse that World Cup racing inevitably produces. Neko Mulally // The YT Mob

Neko's YT TUES. 35.15lb and built to take a beating. Neko's YT TUES. 35.15lb and built to take a beating.

Can a bike be too stiff? Sure; with a full carbon frame and wheels along with a Fox 40, Neko prefers to run spoke tension a little lower than normal. He also runs alloy bars and cranks which allows the bike to a little more absorbent in the rough stuff. Can a bike be too stiff? Sure; with a full carbon frame and wheels along with a Fox 40, Neko prefers to run spoke tension a little lower than normal. He also runs alloy bars and cranks which allows the bike to a little more absorbent in the rough stuff. YT TUES Details

82psi and 6 tokens in the fork, 170psi and 5 spacers in the shock. 82psi and 6 tokens in the fork, 170psi and 5 spacers in the shock.

E Thirteen wheels and cassette. E Thirteen wheels and cassette.

Custom touches...Works Components made custom +6 headsets for Neko and the rest of the YT team. For the bottom bracket, Neko had been running Kogel bearings that he bought himself all last season. A representative from the company approached the team at a race and a sponsorship match was made. Now Kogel provides the team with ceramic BB and hub bearings. Custom touches...Works Components made custom +6 headsets for Neko and the rest of the YT team. For the bottom bracket, Neko had been running Kogel bearings that he bought himself all last season. A representative from the company approached the team at a race and a sponsorship match was made. Now Kogel provides the team with ceramic BB and hub bearings.

Neko is a huge fan of TRP's G-Spec Quadiem brakes. He says they're easily the best brakes he's ever ridden and one of the best features of the bike. "Knowing that the brakes are consistent and going to stop you gives you confidence to go faster as much as anything else," he says. Neko is a huge fan of TRP's G-Spec Quadiem brakes. He says they're easily the best brakes he's ever ridden and one of the best features of the bike. "Knowing that the brakes are consistent and going to stop you gives you confidence to go faster as much as anything else," he says.

While a lot of people are running shorter and shorter stems, Neko has stuck with a 50mm length. He says that the longer stem gives him a better weight distribution on the bike. While a lot of people are running shorter and shorter stems, Neko has stuck with a 50mm length. He says that the longer stem gives him a better weight distribution on the bike.

Coming from the previous frame, there weren't a lot of changes that needed to be made for Neko in terms of set up. He's running an XL with Fox suspension, E Thirteen wheels, and FTD inserts in Onza tires. Neko is especially happy about the inserts, especially the way that they help deaden vibrations. He likens it to making the bike's suspension even better.Check out more about Neko's bike setup below.