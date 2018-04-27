PINKBIKE TECH

Neko Mulally's YT Tues - Bike Check

Apr 27, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

Neko Mulally s YT TUES
BIKE CHECK
Neko Mulally's
YT TUES
Photography by Daniel Sapp


bigquotesWe've only just seen the begining...it's only the tip of the iceberg."Neko Mulally


We caught up with American Neko Mulally at home, fresh back from the first World Cup in Croatia. In addition to training for the race season, Neko has been hard at work building new trails and putting on some of the top American races at Windrock Bike Park, located a short distance from of Knoxville, TN. Windrock has become a North American training hub of sorts, with the likes of Luca Shaw, Dakotah Norton, Charlie Harrison, and Neko all spending ample time there this past winter, testing and dialing in their new bikes.

With five Americans in the top 15 at Lošinj, it's obviously paying off, and Neko couldn't be more stoked. As much as he's happy about the recent results, he's more excited about what there is to build on, and the opportunity that Windrock and a quality American race series can present for the younger up and coming racers. Thoughts on the future American racing? Neko says, "We've only just seen the beginning...it's only the tip of the iceberg."

With the start of a new year, YT has unveiled the newest edition of their Tues DH bike. There are several changes and tweaks including updated geometry and an all carbon rear end, making the bike lighter and as Neko put it, "more race oriented" than before. He isn't very concerned about the weight, and although it's light at 35.15 lb, his bike is still set up to confidently handle the abuse that World Cup racing inevitably produces.
Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Neko Mulally // The YT Mob
Age: 25
Hometown: Brevard, NC
Height: (6'0")
Weight: (185 lb.)
Instagram: @nekomulally
Additional Sponsors: Fox, Oskar Blues, Afton Shoes, Handup Gloves, Adidas Eyewear

Coming from the previous frame, there weren't a lot of changes that needed to be made for Neko in terms of set up. He's running an XL with Fox suspension, E Thirteen wheels, and FTD inserts in Onza tires. Neko is especially happy about the inserts, especially the way that they help deaden vibrations. He likens it to making the bike's suspension even better.

Check out more about Neko's bike setup below.

Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Neko's YT TUES. 35.15lb and built to take a beating.

Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Can a bike be too stiff? Sure; with a full carbon frame and wheels along with a Fox 40, Neko prefers to run spoke tension a little lower than normal. He also runs alloy bars and cranks which allows the bike to a little more absorbent in the rough stuff.
YT TUES Details
Frame: YT Tues
Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 40 (203mm travel)
Wheels: E Thirteen LG1 Race Carbon (27.5")
Tires: Onza Aquila with FTD Inserts - 23 psi front, 30 psi rear
Drivetrain: eThirteen cranks - 34t chainring, E Thirteen chainguide and cassette; SRAM shifting, HT Pedals
Brakes: TRP
Cockpit: Renthal bars - 800mm, 40mm rise; Renthal stem - 50mm length, 0 rise
Size: XL
Weight: 35.15 lb - verified
More info: yt-industries.com

Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Neko Mulally s YT TUES
82psi and 6 tokens in the fork, 170psi and 5 spacers in the shock.

Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Neko Mulally s YT TUES
E Thirteen wheels and cassette.

Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Custom touches...Works Components made custom +6 headsets for Neko and the rest of the YT team. For the bottom bracket, Neko had been running Kogel bearings that he bought himself all last season. A representative from the company approached the team at a race and a sponsorship match was made. Now Kogel provides the team with ceramic BB and hub bearings.

Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Neko Mulally s YT TUES
Neko is a huge fan of TRP's G-Spec Quadiem brakes. He says they're easily the best brakes he's ever ridden and one of the best features of the bike. "Knowing that the brakes are consistent and going to stop you gives you confidence to go faster as much as anything else," he says.

Neko Mulally s YT TUES
While a lot of people are running shorter and shorter stems, Neko has stuck with a 50mm length. He says that the longer stem gives him a better weight distribution on the bike.

Mentions: @YTIndustries


Must Read This Week
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
86844 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
75773 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
68379 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
59261 views
Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
46942 views
Friday Randoms: Wooden XC Racer, Run-Flat Inserts, and the Most Expensive Tire at the Show - Sea Otter 2018
45924 views
New Wide Range Drivetrain, Manitou Dirt Jump Fork, and a Dirt Cheap DH Bike - Sea Otter 2018
43898 views
Randoms: Shoes, Sealant Solutions, and Suspension Squishing - Sea Otter 2018
42588 views

38 Comments

  • + 20
 Pretty crazy that Jared Graves just posted on Instagram that his new Stumpjumper (with coil shock and fork) weighs the same 35lbs as this thing.With such improvements carbon manufacturing and design at YT, it makes you wonder how light the next version of the Jeffsy may be.

It's also rad that so many American racers are running more American parts companies.
  • + 8
 And it's 35.15 lbs in size XL :O
  • + 2
 @shorelocal: must be the non 35mm Fatbar and stem.
  • + 7
 @PHeller - really? So you believe there is some magic increase in carbon fiber layup technology at YT? Listen I like the brand and I don’t want to ruin it for anyone. But most of the weight of the bike come from components. Which YT has little if any influence over how light/ heavy they are. So they have 1lbs of frame weight to play with. And it’s a gamble, should we aim at selling more by the virtue of weight and drain the risk in warranty replacement, or shall we aim for less replacements and save money this way.

I am piece of sht troll, what do I know, but I am personally less than impressed with average companies shifting around this 0.5kg of frame weight from 3.2ish to 2.7ish for DH and 2.2 and 2.8 for Enduro bikes in hope that if they go to the lower spectrum potential buyers will think it comes from them finding tech that makes super light frames and soon will be used to manufacture dark matter and send Tesla Model 3 to Alpha Centauri.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Good point Waki second time you did that right ?
  • + 1
 I mean 29ers are just heavier simple as that
  • + 18
 Forget the bike, I just want that Oskar Blues helmet
  • + 23
 Forget the helmet, I want a few OB cold ones!
  • + 0
 dope helmet
  • + 2
 Grab some stickers and boom...There you go.
  • + 4
 @NateMob:mmmmm...cold Dale's! off to the beer store...
  • + 12
 YT appears to be immune from the press-fit hate. Damn though, what a sick looking bike.
  • + 8
 YT can do no wrong on Pinkbike. They are like the Pike and CCDB in 2014-15.
  • + 2
 Why YT? Why use stupid press fit. You press out shit not old bb bearings altho they might be the same if the last is press fit
  • + 0
 And oddly immune to Canadians crying about the red, white and blue color scheme. Maybe I haven't looked hard enough.
  • + 1
 I had Kogel BB's before they were cool!
  • + 1
 the Capra's pressfit BB was one of the top 3 reasons I excluded it from my new bike search last year.
  • + 8
 #northcakalack
  • + 1
 Still the dude with the best sponsor on the WC DH circuit, Oscar Blues! Loving the new Tues, just a tragic injustice that I cant afford one...
  • + 3
 Ok Pinkbike i think we got it with the new YT Tues
  • + 6
 Yeah, but have you seen that they released a new one?
  • + 2
 @wpplayer18: We still need to See Angel's to see how the Spanish Do It.
  • + 1
 @wpplayer18: OMG REALLY?! Where can I read about it?!
  • + 1
 But I haven't seen AG's one.
  • + 5
 Would you like another recap from Sea Otter?
  • + 0
 "He also runs alloy bars and cranks which allows the bike to a little more absorbent in the rough stuff."
I always thought that carbon bars flexed more, can anyone explain?
  • + 1
 Either material can be made stiff or soft/flexy/absorbent based on how the product is engineered. I'm guessing that between the options available from his sponsors, he found their particular aluminum options "more absorbent" than the carbon options. But everyone knows Bounty is the most absorbent
  • + 1
 It sure feels like Tues-day
  • + 0
 Somebody tell me if they altered the leverage ratio/ curve? Sorry if it’s posted somewhere else I’m a bit Tues’d out
  • + 1
 Got off my arse and found it. Thanks anyway everyone
  • + 1
 What's with the hose frome chainstay to rear der?
  • + 1
 Cable housing protector?
  • + 1
 Tues was soooooo last week!!!
  • + 9
 Isn't there a Tuesday every week?
  • + 0
 @mikekazimer: A Tuesday, yes. But not a Tues.
  • + 1
 man, beer sponsorship
  • - 3
 Adding weight to your wheels makes suspension better. Someone please explain...
  • + 6
 He's talking about the damping that the inserts provide.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.067379
Mobile Version of Website