Neko Mulally Out With Broken Leg - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

I broke my leg in practice this morning, but it was not too serious of an injury and I’ll be healed up in no time. I fractured my fibula and sprained my ankle. Everything looks straightforward and should heal in 6-8 weeks.



The course was really greasy this morning. I slipped a pedal in the lower rock garden and ran over my ankle and lower leg with my rear wheel and bottom bracket. I’ve done this before and thought it was just a rolled ankle, but as I tried to walk out I could feel the bones in my lower leg crunching. If anyone has felt this, it’s not too painful but you know something isn’t right. I rolled down the slope and took the lift up to the medical center where they suggested I go to get some X-rays.



I want everyone to know that I’m fine, not in pain, and will heal up quick. I had high hopes for this weekend racing close to home and a lot of friends and family coming out to watch the race, so I’m just disappointed that I won’t be able to show what I can do.



Thanks to Jack Moir and Charlie Harrison for helping me out of the rocks and thanks to the Snowshoe and WVU medical guys for taking care of me here at the venue. Should be a great race this weekend and represent our region well. — Neko Mulally