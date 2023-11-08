Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder

Nov 8, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Whether you've been following along since the beginning or are just now hearing about the Frameworks project, today marks a significant step in Neko Mulally's DH bike development saga. After about two years of development and refinement, Neko and the team have come to a point where they feel confident in the frame's performance and longevity - ready to release to the masses. There are 100 frames available in this first batch, with delivery expected sometime in early 2024.

photo

photo
The newest iteration of the frame features a lower shock mount flip chip.
photo
Mounted into the cast bottom bracket cluster.

The Frameworks DH bike, in its current iteration, is a 6061 aluminum front triangle with carbon fiber chainstays and seatstays, all connected by 7075 aluminum links and hardware. It uses a mixed-wheel layout (27.5" rear / 29" front), and runs a 250x75mm shock. The rear end is 12x148mm Boost spaced, implementing what at this point is the most common hub standard.

The offering is satisfyingly simple, in keeping with the frame itself. There are three shock offerings available with the frame, or you can get it sans-shock. Two sizes are available for now, in fairly typical reaches for the bulk of the sizing curve.

photo

Pricing isn't cheap, but stays competitive with other high end frames on the market. . The current ordering process requires a 50% downpayment, with the rest paid in full when the frame is ready to ship. The Frameworks bikes are backed by a 5-year warranty, with more details to follow on that as things get rolling through production.

photo
Frame, no shock | $3,950 USD.

photo
Frame, RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate | $4,400 USD.

photo
Frame, Fox DHX Factory | $4,450 USD.

photo
Frame, Öhlins TTX 22m.2 | $4,650 USD.

Kinematic charts are as follows, with more information available on their site. The Frameworks team has worked on shock tunes with each of the available models, and will provide personalized tuning advice relative to a given spring weight.

photo
Leverage rate.
photo
Pedal kickback.
photo
Anti-squat.
photo
Anti-rise.
photo
Axle path.

photo

For more details on the bikes, backstory on the project, or to place an order, head over to the Frameworks website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Frameworks Neko Mulally


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
117 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
65001 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Must-Have Features On a New Mountain Bike?
63488 views
First Look: Transition TransAM Steel Hardtail
61937 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
51858 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Cannondale Habit
44533 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50
43751 views
Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More
42671 views
Thought Experiment: How Good Could e-Bikes Get?
42292 views

47 Comments
  • 27 4
 This is so cool. Congrats to Neko on this huge step in the development process. I'm not in the market for a DH bike, but this is still exciting news.
  • 14 0
 Its amazing to think that this bike was made by a rider who was specifically looking at the details to make a bike that riders want. Only for it to end up looking like a kona stinky from more than 20 years ago. It has the modern additions we want (flip chips) and leaves all other useless developments at the door. The final product is beautiful in and old/new school kind of way. a project like this really makes you rethink the high pivot/complex suspension layout options that all the brands seem to be flogging these days. If it remotely comparable to other frames it should be a beauty to ride/maintain, & and if you can polish that front triangle, it'll be a beauty to look at too.
  • 5 0
 Was going to say... new Stinky just dropped! I'm all for it! Well, except for the price... might have to make my own.
  • 2 1
 For what it's worth he experimented heavily with more complexity and high pivots and acknowledged that they had their advantages but also downsides - meaning at a minimum they are the right platform for some riders
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: That's true. I'm not a high end racer, so I can't really parse suspension performance from many different bikes, because I don't have access to them, and wouldn't push them hard enough to even feel the difference. So you're correct on that.
  • 9 0
 As someone who makes bespoke furniture for people I’m constantly trying to stress why bespoke/low volume things cost more than mass produced stuff from an established manufacturer…people going on about “this is crazy you can get a full build YT for that price” yeah you can, but they’ve shaved their manufacturing and purchasing costs down to a degree that a small scale company will likely never manage…so yeah, I wish them all the best because I know how it feels and that head tube is rocking my world
  • 3 1
 SMH at all the people saying "not for that price."

This is one of the most boutique of boutique projects where you can literally watch hours and hours of videos on how the bike came to be and the evolution from just an idea for a single frame to race all the way to actually deciding to go for a production run. There is a fanatical following of this project, and it's been pretty much the most interesting (positive) thing that has happened in Downhill in the last few years. People who are buying this bike aren't looking for value. They're buying a piece of living history and supporting a project that's given them enjoyment over the last two years. The "value" isn't just in the sum of the parts of the frame.
  • 1 0
 Question for anyone that’s been following the development of this bike and can answer: is the shock mounted 90* from the usual only for clearance, or did they determine that having the mounting hardware oriented to rotate closer to left-right out of the plane of the bike frame is more useful than fore-aft in the plane of the bike frame as the linkage moves through its cycle? Like to accommodate lateral flex at the upper link?
  • 3 0
 They rotated the shock 90° to eliminate the need to bend the downtube, making fabrication and alignment a bit easier.
  • 2 0
 Neko covered it in his most recent video on the frame here: youtu.be/nZADPtNg_Js?si=9Y8fAXIKJUn_FwJx&t=585

Basically sounds like it was done for clearance but could have potential side benefits similar to a spherical bearing.
  • 1 0
 To keep the adjusters clean. They had run it with the adjusters to the crank side thinking this would be good for wrenching on in the work stand, but they were always needing cleaning first. There was also an engineering benefit in making the BB CNC part more manufacturable.
  • 5 0
 that headtube!!
  • 2 1
 Whomever buys one, hope someone has that triangle mirror polished, with some Sharkhide potectant applied... and maybe back fill the logos with the theme of the users choice. That would look spectacular.
  • 2 0
 Neko is only selling them with a bead blast finish. His thinking is that ( a ) it's a race bike, and ( b ) any scratches can actually be scrubbed out with a Steelo pad. All bikes made currently have been hand rubbed down, but the batch run will get a bead blast as it is much much faster. He says he has no intention of painting them any colours, although he does respect the likes of Yeti who have made a colour their brand. The above is the same reason why there is no massive logo on the down tube.
  • 1 0
 A good listen www.downtimepodcast.com/frameworks-launch and of course gives more depth than the above press release Smile
  • 1 0
 came here to say the same thing. so stoked for neko!
just wish i was in the market for a DH bike (and had a $5k frame budget haha)
  • 1 0
 is shock slightly offset to one side to center it since it's sideways? Kind of looks like it from once of the pics - the spring and reservoir seems to be centered.
  • 2 0
 Love the idea but the pricing just shows how hard it is to make money in the bike industry.
  • 4 0
 Frank the welder built?
  • 3 0
 All 100 of em
  • 1 0
 Can I put a Sinister decal on it?
  • 3 3
 i dont know if they will sell the 100 frames and if they do, will it pay all the costs behind this ??

props to the people going for neko's support (not for the price Smile )
  • 1 0
 I spent a stupidly long amount of time trying to figure out the meaning of SS37, internet is rotting my brain
  • 5 3
 What a cracking deal
  • 6 4
 not for that price
  • 1 0
 What's the seat angle? That straight tube makes me want to put a dropper
  • 2 2
 Looks very good but way too expensive.
Made in Germany Nicolai frames are like 1k € less expensive than these
  • 4 6
 These are made in the USA, buddy
  • 2 2
 "looks very good" is refering to the bike looking like a good race bike which was developed well.
Not the actual looks. It doesn't look like a refined production bike
  • 4 1
 @Roost66: I know. So why is it 1k more expensive than a Nicolai? Production cost in germany is not that low
  • 5 0
 @bashhard: probably because they're only making 100 of them and frank the welder is producing every single one. it wasn't originally meant to be a frame for sale anyway, so they didn't design it with commercial production considerations
  • 3 0
 VERY small batch production run, with one guy (FTW) producing every single one. If you're unfamiliar with the project, he didn't intend this to be a production bike, but he decided to sell a batch after being asked many times to sell them, and so the funds can help continue the project. This bike shouldn't be compared to a Nicolai, because the project scope is so different.
  • 1 0
 No word on the steel version?
  • 2 0
 Listen to the Downtime Podcast and all will be revealed about the comfy steel frame Smile
  • 1 0
 Former pinkbike author Dan Roberts helped do the carbon rear end IIRC
  • 1 0
 Shock is sideways... but why?
  • 8 8
 A custom geo Atheron is less money and carbon. That price is insane
  • 5 2
 I wonder if there is any reason this bike is more than an Atherton bike.......
  • 7 2
 What are you talking about? The Atherton DH frame is $5200 USD.
  • 2 0
 @rbsnyder333: AM.200M.FRAME

US$4,264.17
  • 2 0
 @rbsnyder333: what are you talking about? AM.200M.FRAME

US$4,264.17
Last I checked That's less that $4650 for the Neko frame
  • 2 0
 @rbsnyder333: why would you make this up?
  • 1 0
 April 1
  • 1 0
 Bombe, Alder.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.053578
Mobile Version of Website