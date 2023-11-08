Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder

Whether you've been following along since the beginning or are just now hearing about the Frameworks project, today marks a significant step in Neko Mulally's DH bike development saga. After about two years of development and refinement, Neko and the team have come to a point where they feel confident in the frame's performance and longevity - ready to release to the masses. There are 100 frames available in this first batch, with delivery expected sometime in early 2024.
The Frameworks DH bike, in its current iteration, is a 6061 aluminum front triangle with carbon fiber chainstays and seatstays, all connected by 7075 aluminum links and hardware. It uses a mixed-wheel layout (27.5" rear / 29" front), and runs a 250x75mm shock. The rear end is 12x148mm Boost spaced, implementing what at this point is the most common hub standard.
The offering is satisfyingly simple, in keeping with the frame itself. There are three shock offerings available with the frame, or you can get it sans-shock. Two sizes are available for now, in fairly typical reaches for the bulk of the sizing curve.
Pricing isn't cheap, but stays competitive with other high end frames on the market. . The current ordering process requires a 50% downpayment, with the rest paid in full when the frame is ready to ship. The Frameworks bikes are backed by a 5-year warranty, with more details to follow on that as things get rolling through production.
Frame, no shock | $3,950 USD.
Frame, RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate | $4,400 USD.
Frame, Fox DHX Factory | $4,450 USD.
Frame, Öhlins TTX 22m.2 | $4,650 USD.
Kinematic charts are as follows, with more information available on their site. The Frameworks team has worked on shock tunes with each of the available models, and will provide personalized tuning advice relative to a given spring weight.
For more details on the bikes, backstory on the project, or to place an order, head over to the Frameworks website
This is one of the most boutique of boutique projects where you can literally watch hours and hours of videos on how the bike came to be and the evolution from just an idea for a single frame to race all the way to actually deciding to go for a production run. There is a fanatical following of this project, and it's been pretty much the most interesting (positive) thing that has happened in Downhill in the last few years. People who are buying this bike aren't looking for value. They're buying a piece of living history and supporting a project that's given them enjoyment over the last two years. The "value" isn't just in the sum of the parts of the frame.
Basically sounds like it was done for clearance but could have potential side benefits similar to a spherical bearing.
just wish i was in the market for a DH bike (and had a $5k frame budget haha)
props to the people going for neko's support (not for the price )
Made in Germany Nicolai frames are like 1k € less expensive than these
Not the actual looks. It doesn't look like a refined production bike
Last I checked That's less that $4650 for the Neko frame