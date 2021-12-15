Nerding Out: Rider Stats from the 2021 DH World Cup & World Champs

Riders with the most wins:

Elite Men:

By Points

1st: Loïc Bruni

2nd: Thibaut Daprela

3rd: Loris Vergier

By Time

1st: Laurie Greenland - 19:39

2nd: Benoit Coulanges - 19:40

3rd: Loïc Bruni - 19:41



Elite Women:

By Points

1st: Valentina Höll

2nd: Myriam Nicole

3rd: Camille Balanche

By Time

1st: Valentina Höll - 22:50

2nd: Camille Balanche - 22:52

3rd: Tahnée Seagrave - 22:58



Junior Men:

By Points

1st: Jackson Goldstone

2nd: Jordan Williams

3rd: Pau Menoyo Busquets

By Time

1st: Jackson Goldstone - 19:56

2nd: Jordan Williams - 20:02

3rd: Tristan Lemire - 20:35



Junior Women:

By Points

1st: Izabela Yankova

2nd: Phoebe Gale

3rd: Sophie Gutöhrle

By Time

1st: Izabela Yankova - 24:58

2nd: Siel Van Der Velden - 26:59

3rd: Ella Erickson - 27:07



After an incredible season of racing with plenty of unpredictable moments and tight results, we have crunched the numbers from the 2021 World Cups and World Championships.Sitting at the top of the list for winners are Izabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone each securing four wins across the 2021 season. Both riders secured three World Cup wins and the Rainbow Stripes in the Junior categories. Sitting in third for 2021 wins is Myriam Nicole as the only Elite rider to take more than two victories across the season. Joint fourth goes to Jordan Williams, Loris Vergier, Phoebe Gale and Valentina Höll with two wins.With the huge success of Izabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone in 2021, the Junior categories sit at the bottom of the rankings with only three different winners across the seven races (six World Cups and World Champs). The Elite Women had four unique winners with Camille Balanche, Tahnee Seagrave, Myriam Nicole and Valentina Höll taking the top step of the podium.In the Elite Men's racing, we saw an incredible six different winners over seven races with only Loris Vergier scoring two top results in Maribor and Lenzerheide. The other Elite Men winners in 2021 were Troy Brosnan, Thibaut Daprela, Reece Wilson, Loïc Bruni and Greg Minnaar.The biggest winning margin we saw over the past year came from Izabela Yankova at the Val di Sole World Champs where she pulled across the line 10.84 seconds in the lead. Coming in just behind her was fellow Junior racer Sophie Gutöhrle after she secured a 10.56 second lead at Leogang. Completing an all Woman top five are Izabela Yankova again, Myriam Nicole and Valentina Höll.Moving to the smallest winning margins we see an almost completely male top five with Reece Wilson taking the top spot with a win of just 0.03 seconds at the first Snowshoe race. Junior racer Jordan Williams took the only other win under 0.2 seconds at the second race in Snowshoe. Tahnee Seagrave breaks up the male top five with the fifth smallest winning margin from the wet and wild racing in Les Gets.Looking at the average (mean) winning margin from each race venue this year we can see that the Val di Sole World Champs produced the widest margins with Maribor taking the title of the closest racing as the average win was by just 1.06 seconds.Another impressive statistic showing the dominance of Izabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone in 2021 is that they both finished in the top 3 at every race (World Cup and World Champs) this season. Camille Balanche and Jordan Williams found themselves inside the top three are six of the seven races this year with the next closest riders being Thibaut Daprela, Valentina Höll and Myriam Nicole tied on four top threes.Now we look at the top 10 finishers, we see Izabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone joined by Camille Balanche, Tahnée Seagrave, Myriam Nicole, Jordan Williams and Ella Erickson. In second place we have eight riders with six top-ten finishes and six riders with five top-ten results.While we see many of the same names in these stats about riders who at least finished all races inside the top 20 we don't feature any Elite Men. In the 2021 race season only Loïc Bruni, Benoit Coulanges, Mark Wallace and David Trummer came close to this achievement with six races finished inside the top 20.Topping the list as the top qualifier of 2021 is Myriam Nicole who set the fastest seeding time in four of the seven races. Loris Vergier, Valentina Höll, Jordan Williams and Izabela Yankova tie for second with three qualifying wins. Loic Bruni is the only other rider to have more than one top qualifying result with two top times to his name.Unlike the number of different winners per category, we now see the Junior Women top the table with five different fastest qualifiers. The Elite Men and Junior Men tie with four different riders taking the top spot and the Elite Women's racing only saw Valentina Höll and Myriam Nicole take the fastest seeding times.As we all know a win in Timed Training is the biggest accolade of a World Cup week and we can say that Loris Vergier and Jordan Williams come out on top in 2021 with three wins each.