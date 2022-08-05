Nerding Out: Do Kinematic Graphs Really Describe Suspension Performance?

Aug 5, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Recently I spotted this intriguing comment in Alicia Leggett's recent Revel Rail review.

bigquotesThe techniques that have been developed to measure how active the suspension is on a bicycle - anti-squat and anti-rise - appear to be fairly unremarkable when it comes to this design. If they don't tell the full story, what measurements do we have that do? How do two bikes with the same leverage curve have different suspension forces, all other things being equal?

The Rail's anti-squat and leverage curves don't look very different to many other modern bikes, so does that mean the suspension won't perform any differently?

This topic is something I've been thinking about a lot ever since I reviewed the Marin Wolf Ridge 9 back in 2018. That bike is one of three I've since tested using Naild's R3act suspension system, which features a sliding suspension component in combination with links. The marketing claims implied that it worked in a fundamentally different way to other designs, allowing it to take all the best characteristics of other systems with none of the downsides. Information on how it did this was nonexistent (and I did ask, a lot), but I was told not to worry about the kinematic graphs because Naild's system worked in a different way to other bikes, so its true brilliance couldn't be explained using the usual methods.

By the way, if you're wondering what terms like "anti-squat" and "leverage curve" even mean, I recommend Dan Roberts' articles on the topic here and here.

Pinkbike-Polygon-3-2017
The Naild suspension system looked different and was tuned in an interesting way, but its behaviour could be explained by the usual suspension analysis tools.

In reality, the Naild system operated in the same plane of physical constraints as any other suspension system. It's essentially a four-bar suspension layout, except it uses a slider in place of one of the link pivots, so the usual tools (anti-squat, anti-rise, leverage ratio, etc...) explain how it operates about as well as any other bike. As you can see in this article, it was tuned toward high anti-squat and high pedal-kickback compared to most other bikes, and that's no bad thing as it made it pedal very efficiently despite a lightly-damped shock, but there were drawbacks to this.

So, I would be very skeptical of any brand telling you that their layout - no matter how many links, sliders or flippy-spinny bits it has - is so revolutionary that has benefits that can't be seen on any kinematic graphs, or that they manage to side-step the usual compromises. Suspension is all about compromises.

Can you describe what the bike's doing here with a graph?

But to answer the core of the question, do these graphs tell the whole story of how the suspension works? Absolutely not.

Firstly, there's a lot more to unpack in these wiggly lines than is sometimes made out. People often quote a single number - such as the percentage anti-squat at sag, or the change in leverage ratio between the start and end of the travel - as if it tells the whole story, but there's a lot more to it than that. For example, the gradient of the anti-squat curve may affect how firm the suspension feels under power, or the shape of the leverage curve as it wiggles between the start and end points may be more important than the leverage numbers at those two points.

Another caveat that's often forgotten is that anti-squat and anti-rise depend on the center of gravity position of the bike and rider, so if you're comparing anti-squat curves between two different bikes, they aren't directly comparable unless both are calculated with the same set of assumptions for the COG position. The frame size, chainring and sprocket selection also have to be the same to make things fair. But with all of those caveats and subtleties out the way, the kinematic graphs do describe the suspension linkage very well.

But how the suspension behaves and how the bike actually rides depends on much more than the frame linkage. The choice of shock and its damping tune are arguably more important still - in the case of that Marin Wolf Ridge, the light damping tune is probably the main reason the suspension performance was so unusual and opinion-dividing, not the slider. Meanwhile, the geometry, wheel size and componentry can also affect how much harshness is transmitted to the rider. All these factors and more interact with one another in a way that's too complicated to put into any graph. That, I hope, means we bike reviewers will still have a job for the foreseeable future.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Nerding Out Seb Stott


34 Comments

  • 29 1
 I'm willing to bet most of us don't care about suspension kinematics. Why don't we nerd out on shitty warranties instead.
  • 1 0
 Excellent point !!
  • 7 0
 If gladly ride with the current kinematics that aren’t optimal in exchange for an X2 that didn’t shit the bed so often.
  • 2 0
 Suspension kinematics + suspension damping curve + suspension spring curve = 90% how the bike rides, so you do not care how your bike rides, ok. The primary function of the bike is riding, why would I ride shitty bike because the company handles warranty well?
  • 25 2
 Math is fun, but Bikes are More Fun…. My Spire has a graph that just spells out “Party in the Woods!”
  • 5 0
 The only graph I understand
  • 7 6
 Nah, your Spire graph reads "pretty good, but much better with a cascade link and coil shock"
  • 1 0
 AAAAmen!!!
  • 2 0
 @bikebasher: judging by the number of links that CC makes, that would likely be the case for many bikes.

@cascadecomponents why don’t you just design or consult for the rear suspension kinematics of brands? You could retire early.
  • 1 0
 @vw4ever: maybe they are, think some dh and ebikes with their design help should hit the market soon
  • 5 0
 @mtb-jon: My Hardtail's graph is easy to understand.
  • 15 0
 I feel betrayed. I was looking forward to nerding out on maths and physics, turns out we didn't nerd out at all. Gimme formulas I don't understand man!
  • 2 0
 e^(i*pi)-1=0
  • 1 0
 @tbmaddux: upside down that reads 'boobs' smh, you're not a maths professor at all are you Mr Maddux eh.
  • 1 0
 @tbmaddux: Euuuuugh
  • 1 0
 @tbmaddux: i better be 0 then.
  • 1 0
 @tbmaddux: realized you didn't mean some i, but the i! But then e^(i*pi)-1=-2 would be true eh?
  • 5 0
 Kinematics are important and can be useful info, but they certainly don't tell the whole story. Lateral stiffness of a frame or lack of can change the ride characteristics a lot between two bikes with identical kinematics and shock tune.
  • 2 0
 I think most of us have swapped shocks on the same frame and experienced how much of an impact that can have on all aspects of the ride, so the graphs are useful, but certainly not the whole picture.
  • 2 0
 Nearly every bike is so good these days I can't think of one I wouldn't want to own for a year or two. I don't care about the curves, just hoik the OEM tyres and maybe swap brakes and I'm done. And yeah, buy it from my LBS.
  • 1 0
 Stoked that Seb stayed away from math in this article, not a good track record.

I ride the Xquareone trail (180mm) and the downhill (218mm) and love riding them because of the high antisquat. Pedaling just doesn't get the bob that I would feel or see on other bikes.
  • 1 0
 With not being able to do good test rides, much less have the opportunity to really dial in the suspension, I find Kinematics and geometry very helpful in choosing a bike. I know what works well for me after years. Moderate progression, as I don’t huck and antisquat in the 110-120% range at sag, as I am lazy with my lockout. Overall leverage ratio on the lower side, as I am a clyde. This also lets me know what shocks are a good match.

It is all about matching the rider to the bike. There is no single set of kinematics that are right. What is perfect for one rider is terrible for another.
  • 7 3
 I have no idea what I just read....
  • 1 1
 yeti have what we could call a 'regressive chain growth' with the pivot point moving down toward the end of travel making the rear more compliant under pedaling forces past the sag point. At least that sounds a bit more nerdy I hope Smile
  • 1 1
 Some companies get all dentist with the linkages and graphs and 24 little bearings... and others like Orange are just like F$#@ it. , lets all just get rowdy with as little as possible. The only graph that really does matter is the one that spells out that "Party in the woods"
  • 3 2
 Pretty bike, lines !? horrible bike, lady.
I'm a caveman with this stuff, I was wetting myself at 80mm elastomer suspension
back in the day, now it proves pretty shit by todays standards. Being simple and having fun : )
  • 4 1
 Pick an anti and be a d*ck about it
  • 2 0
 But then don't I need to be able to compare my COG with that of the reviewer?
  • 1 0
 Yep. But hopefully the geometry of the bike will put it in a useful position anyhow
  • 2 2
 I'd love for Seb to go even deeper into suspension leverage kinematics and what that means/feels like on the trail? Why is a 4 bar more plush off the top than a LDSP, etc. etc.
  • 2 0
 Why is a 4 bar more plush off the top than a LDSP?

This is actually one of the easier questions, the key difference is that 4 bar allows you to eliminate brake jack. When braking the brake makes the structural member that the brake is attached to want to rotate in the same direction that the wheel is going. On a LDSP this causes the chainstay to try and rotate which compresses the shock and stops it working as naturally. On a 4 bar the bearing between the chainstay and the seatstay prevents this moment from trying to rotate the seatstay and thus the shock is much less affected by braking
  • 2 0
 Pick a curve and be a dick about it.
  • 1 0
 I just look at as which frames are plusher and which frames climb better.
  • 1 1
 More riding, less talking.





