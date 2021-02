Nerding Out: The Most Successful Downhill Bikes from 2000 to 2020 - DH Bike Week

The Five DH Bikes with the Most Elite World Cup Wins:

1. Trek Session - 38 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2020 - 1

2018 - 4

2017 - 1

2016 - 8

2015 - 7

2012 - 4

2011 - 9

2010 - 1

2009 - 3







2. Commencal Supreme - 34 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2020 - 2

2019 - 4

2018 - 4

2017 - 2

2013 - 1

2011 - 2

2010 - 5

2008 - 7

2005 - 4

2004 - 1

2003 - 2







3. Santa Cruz V10 - 33 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2020 - 4

2018 - 1

2017 - 2

2016 - 1

2015 - 3

2014 - 2

2013 - 1

2012 - 2

2011 - 2

2010 - 2

2009 - 6

2008 - 3

2007 - 1

2006 - 1

2003 - 2







4. Cannondale Gemini - 21 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2003 - 1

2002 - 5

2001 - 7

2000 - 8







5. Specialized Demo - 19

Year by Year Breakdown:



2020 - 1

2019 - 3

2018 - 2

2017 - 2

2016 - 1

2015 - 4

2014 - 2

2012 - 1

2010 - 1

2009 - 2







Winning Stats Breakdown:

Race By Race Breakdown:

2020

Maribor Round 1:

Loris Vergier - Santa Cruz V10

Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler

Maribor Round 2:

Loris Vergier - Santa Cruz V10

Nina Hoffmann - Santa Cruz V10



Lousa Round 1:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme

Lousa Round 2:

Loic Bruni - Sepcialized Demo

Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler



Leogang World Champs:

Reece Wilson - Trek Session

Camille Balanche - Commencal Supreme



2019

Maribor Round 1:

Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo

Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11

Fort William Round 2:

Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme

Rachel Atherton - Atherton Prototype



Leogang Round 3:

Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo

Tracey Hannah - Polygon XSquare

Vallnord Round 4:

Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo

Rachel Atherton - Atherton Prototype



Les Gets Round 5:

Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme

Tracey Hannah - Polygon XSquare

Val di Sole Round 6:

Laurie Greenland - Mondraker Summum

Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler



Lenzerheide Round 7:

Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme

Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler

Snowshoe Round 8:

Danny Hart - Saracen Myst

Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler



Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs:

Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo

Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme



2018

Losinj Round 1:

Aaron Gwin - YT Tues

Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme

Fort William Round 2:

Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme

Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11



Leogang Round 3:

Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Val di Sole Round 4:

Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme

Tahnee Seagrave Transition TR11



Vallnord Round 5:

Loris Vergier - Santa Cruz V10

Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 6:

Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



La Bresse Round 7:

Martin Maes - GT Fury

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Lenzerheide World Champs:

Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



2017

Lourdes Round 1:

Alexandre Fayolle - Polygon Collosus

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Fort William Round 2:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Tracey Hannah - Polygon Collosus



Leogang Round 3:

Aaron Gwin - YT Tues

Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11

Vallnord Round 4:

Troy Brosnan - Canyon Sender

Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme



Lenzerheide Round 5:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 6:

Aaron Gwin - YT Tues

Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11



Val-di-Sole Round 7:

Aaron Gwin - YT Tues

Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11

Cairns World Champs:

Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo

Miranda Miller - Specialized Demo



2016

Lourdes Round 1:

Aaron Gwin - YT Tues

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Cairns Round 2:

Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



Fort William Round 3:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Leogang Round 4:

Aaron Gwin - YT Tues

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



Lenzerheide Round 5:

Danny Hart - Mondraker Summum

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 6:

Danny Hart - Mondraker Summum

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



Vallnord Round 7:

Danny Hart - Mondraker Summum

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Val di Sole World Champs:

Danny Hart - Mondraker Summum

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



2015

Lourdes Round 1:

Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo

Emmeline Ragot - Mondraker Summum

Fort William Round 2:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



Leogang Round 3:

Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Lenzerheide Round 4:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 5:

Josh Bryceland - Santa Cruz V10

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Windham Round 6:

Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



Val di Sole Round 7:

Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session

Vallnord World Champs:

Loic Bruni - Lapiere DH

Rachel Atherton - Trek Session



2014

Pietermaritzburg Round 1:

Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo

Manon Carpenter - Saracen Myst

Cairns Round 2:

Gee Atherton - GT Fury

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury



Fort William Round 3:

Troy Brosnan - Specialized Demo

Emmeline Ragot - Lapierre DH

Leogang Round 4:

Josh Bryceland - Santa Cruz V10

Manon Carpenter - Saracen Myst



Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 5:

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Pulse

Manon Carpenter - Saracen Myst

Windham Round 6:

Josh Bryceland - Santa Cruz V10

Emmeline Ragot - Lapierre DH



Meribel Round 7:

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Pulse

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury

Hafjell World Champs:

Gee Atherton - GT Fury

Manon Carpenter - Saracen Myst



2013

Fort William Round 1:

Gee Atherton - GT Fury

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury

Val di Sole Round 2:

Gee Atherton - GT Fury

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury



Vallnord Round 3:

Remi Thirion - Commencal Supreme

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:

Steve Smith - Devinci Wilson

Emmeline Ragot - Lapierre DH



Hafjell Round 5:

Steve Smith - Devinci Wilson

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury

Leogang Round 6:

Steve Smith - Devinci Wilson

Emmeline Ragot - Lapierre DH



Pietermaritzburg World Champs:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury



2012

Pietermaritzburg Round 1:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Tracey Hannah - Polygon Collosus

Val di Sole Round 2:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury



Fort William Round 3:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Emmeline Ragot - Mondraker Summum

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury



Windham Round 5:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury

Val d’Isere Round 6:

Brook MacDonald - Mondraker Summum

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury



Hafjell Round 7:

Steve Smith - Devinci Wilson

Rachel Atherton - GT Fury

Leogang World Champs:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Morgane Charre - Specialized Demo



2011

Pietermaritzburg Round 1:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Tracy Moseley - Trek Session

Fort William Round 2:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Tracy Moseley - Trek Session



Leogang Round 3:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Floriane Pugin - Scott Gambler

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Tracy Moseley - Trek Session



Windham Round 5:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme

La Bresse Round 6:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Tracy Moseley - Trek Session



Val di Sole Round 7:

Aaron Gwin - Trek Session

Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme

Champery World Champs:

Danny Hart - Giant Glory

Emmeline Ragot - Mondraker Summum



2010

Maribor Round 1:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Fort William Round 2:

Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline



Leogang Round 3:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline

Champery Round 4:

Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Emmeline Ragot - Intense M9



Val di Sole Round 5:

Marc Beaumont - GT Fury

Emmeline Ragot - Intense M9

Windham Round 6:

Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Rachel Atherton Commencal Supreme



Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs:

Sam Hil - Specialized Demo

Tracy Moseley - Trek Session



2009

Pietermaritzburg Round 1:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Tracy Moseley - Trek Session

La Bresse Round 2:

Steve Peat - Santa Cruz V10

Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline



Vallnord Round 3:

Steve Peat - Santa Cruz V10

Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline

Fort William Round 4:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Tracy Moseley - Trek Session



Maribor Round 5:

Fabien Barel - Mondraker Summon

Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 6:

Sam Hill - Specialized Demo

Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline



Bromont Round 7:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline

Schladming Round 8:

Sam Hill - Specialized Demo

Tracy Moseley - Trek Session



Canberra World Champs:

Steve Peat - Santa Cruz V10

Emmeline Ragot - Turner DHR



2008

Maribor Round 1:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday

Vallnord Round 2:

Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme



Fort William Round 3:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme



Bromont Round 5:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Canberra Round 6:

Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab



Schladming Round 7:

Sam Blenkinsop - Yeti 303

Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Val di Sole World Champs:

Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme



2007

Vigo Round 1:

Marc Beaumont - Santa Cruz V10

Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday

Champery Round 2:

Matti Lehikoinen - Honda RN01

Marielle Saner - Turner DHR



Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 3:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday

Schladming Round 4:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Tracey Hannah - Orange 224



Maribor Round 5:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme

Fort William World Champs:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday



2006

Vigo Round 1:

Mick Hannah - Cannondale Judge

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab

Fort William Round 2:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab



Willingen Round 3:

Steve Peat - Santa Cruz V10

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:

Chris Kovarik - Intense M6

Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday



Balneario Camboriu Round 5:

Matti Lehikoinen - Honda RN01

Rachel Atherton - Giant Glory

Schladming Round 6:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday



Rotorua World Champs:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday



2005

Vigo Round 1:

Steve Peat - Orange 223

Sabrina Jonnier - Intense M6

Willingen Round 2:

Greg Minnaar - Honda RN01

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme



Schladming Round 3:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:

Fabien Barel - Kona Stab

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab



Balneario Camboriu Round 5:

Greg Minnaar - Honda RN01

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab

Angel Fire Round 6:

Greg Minnaar - Honda RN01

Sabrina Jonnier - Intense M6



Pila Round 7:

Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme

Fort William Round 8:

Steve Peat - Orange 223

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab



Livigno World Champs:

Fabien Barel - Kona Stab

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme



2004

Fort William Round 1:

Greg Minnaar - Honda RN01

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme

Les Deux Alpes Round 2:

Steve Peat - Orange 223

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab



Schladming Round 3:

Gee Atherton - Intense M1 (MuddyFox)

Marielle Saner - MSC F-1.0 DH

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:

Steve Peat - Orange 223

Sabrina Jonnier - Intense M3



Calgary Round 5:

David Vazquez Lopez - MSC F-1.0 DH

Celine Gros - Scott High Octane

Livigno Round 6:

David Vazquez Lopez - MSC F-1.0 DH

Celine Gros - Scott High Octane



Les Gets World Champs:

Fabien Barel - Kona Stab

Vanessa Quin - Intense M3



2003

Fort William Round 1:

Cedric Gracia - Cannondale Gemini

Celine Gros - Scott High Octane

Alpe d’Huez Round 2:

Nathan Rennie - Iron Horse Sunday

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme (Prototype)



Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 3:

Steve Peat - Orange 223

Fionn Griffiths - Foes DHS

Grouse Mountain Round 5:

Ivan Oulego Moreneo - Santa Cruz V10

Fionn Griffiths - Foes DHS



Kaprun Round 6:

David Vazquez Lopez - MSC F-1.0 DH

Marla Streb - Santa Cruz V10

Lugano World Champs:

Greg Minnaar - Intense M1

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme (Prototype)



2002

Fort William Round 1:

Chris Kovarik - Intense M1

Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab

Maribor Round 2:

Chris Kovarik - Intense M1

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 3:

Steve Peat - Orange 222

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Telluride Round 5:

Steve Peat - Orange 222

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



Les Gets Round 6:

Steve Peat - Orange 222

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Kaprun World Champs:

Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV02

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



2001

Maribor Round 1:

Steve Peat - GT DHi

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Vars Round 2:

Steve Peat - GT DHi

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



Grouse Mountain Round 3:

Fabien Barel - GT DHi

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Durango Round 4:

Mickael Pascal - Be-One DH

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



Arai Mountain Round 5:

Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV01

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Leysin Round 6:

Mickael Pascal - Be-One DH

Katja Repo - GT DHi



Kaprun Round 7:

Greg Minnaar - Orange 222

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 8:

Chris Kovarik - Intense M1

Sabrina Jonnier - Intense M1



Vail World Champs:

Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV01

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



2000

Les Gets Round 1:

David Vazquez Lopez - Specialized FSH DH

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Cortina d’Ampezzo Round 2:

Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV00

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



Maribor Round 3:

Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV00

Leigh Donovan - Schwinn Straight 8

Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:

Fabien Barel - GT DHi

Missy Giove - Foes DHS



Vail Round 5:

Steve Peat - GT Dhi

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Arai Mountain Round 6:

Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV00

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



Kaprun Round 7:

Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV00

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini

Leysin Round 8:

Cedric Gracia - Cannondale Cannondale Gemini

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



Sierra Nevada World Champs:

Myles Rockwell - Giant ATX DH

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini



After looking at both the biggest and smallest winning margins in Elite World Cup Downhill racing we thought it would be interesting to look back through 21 years of racing to see which bikes would come out on top and who performed best on a particular rider/bike combination. Take a look at our findings after we crunched the numbers.Coming out on the top of the list is the Trek Session. After taking its first win in 2009 the Session has helped secure at least one win for nine of the twelve following years. The most successful years for Trek's downhill bike came from the pairing of Tracy Moseley and Aaron Gwin with eight and nine wins each respectively. Closely following this period was Rachel Atherton's dominant racing period in where she took 20 wins onboard the Session. The only other rider to have won on the Session is Reece Wilson's World Champs victory last year.Rachel Atherton was also the most successful rider to have ridden the Trek Session at the Elite World Cup level as she secured 20 race wins. Aaron Gwin took the second most number of wins with nine and Tracy Mosely in third with eight top results.Coming only four wins behind the Session is the Commencal Supreme. This bike has been a staple of the World Cup circuit since its early prototype stage under Anne Caroline Chausson in 2003. Since its early years, the Supreme has featured on the top step of the podium at least once for 11 of the past 17 years. Of those 11 years, the Supreme has managed to only drop below two wins for two of those years.The most successful years of the Commencal Supreme came from the period where the Athertons were riding the brand with Rachel Atherton securing eight wins and Gee Atherton managing five. The Supreme dropped off the top step of the podium for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. In 2015 Commencal launched the V4 with a high pivot and an idler pulley suspension system. This new version of the bike did not see any major elite World Cup success until they became one of the first brands to use 29" wheels in 2017. Following this move, the Supreme managed to take an average of three wins a year for the following four seasons.Just one win behind the Commencal with the third most number of elite World Cup wins is the Santa Cruz V10. While the V10 may be third in overall wins, it does take the highest number of consecutive years with at least one elite World Cup win with a winning streak from 2006 all the way to 2018.The best year of racing for the Santa Cruz downhill bike came in 2009 when Greg Minnaar and Steve Peat managed to take wins at six of the nine rounds (including World Champs) that season. Greg Minnaar is also the joint-second most successful rider/bike combination onboard the V10 with a huge 19 wins, this falls just one win short of Rachel Atherton and Trek he could still come out on top if he can take more wins in the future. Interestingly, the short 2020 saw the V10 make a resurgence under Loris Vergier, Nina Hoffmann and Greg Minnaar with four elite World Cup wins for the Santa Cruz making it the second most successful season for the platform.In fourth place is the Cannondale Gemini with 21 elite World Cup wins. Although the Cannondale hasn't secured a win since 2003, it manages to make it high in the list after Anne Caroline Chausson secured 19 wins in four seasons on board the bike. Alongside ACC it was Cedric Gracia who managed to pilot the classic bike to another two wins pushing it ahead of the Specialized Demo that falls just short after 12 years of racing World Cups.The Cannondale Gemini took its most wins in 2000 when ACC won all but two rounds (including World Champs) and Cedric Gracia took a win in Leysin. The following year it was more of the same when ACC once again managed to top the podium seven times.Rounding out the top five World Cup downhill bikes is the classic Specialized Demo with 19 wins. The Demo saw its 19 wins spread out over nine years with its most successful season in 2015 with Aaron Gwin securing four wins.The Specialized Demo has seen a number of top riders take on World Cup with the likes of Sam Hill, Troy Brosnan, Aaron Gwin and Loic Bruni all taking the top steps of the podium. The Demo's most successful riders were Aaron Gwin and Loic Bruni who both took nine wins each, although with Loic Bruni still riding the Demo it is most likely he will pass this number in the future. Obviously, you can't talk about Aaron Gwin's time with Specialized without mentioning his infamous chainless run in 2015.It's no surprise to see Rachel Atherton topping the list with her time on the Trek Session, which included part of her incredible winning streak from May 2015 to June 2017. Next up in a tie for second place is Greg Minnaar and the V10 alongside Anne-Caroline Chausson and the Gemini on 19 wins. The fourth name on the list is once again Rachel Atherton but this time it is the GT Fury that helped her secured 12 wins at World Cups. The fifth entry on the list with 11 wins is the legendary combination of Sam Hill and the Iron Horse Sunday.Next up we looked into which bike brands have secured the most Elite World Cup wins, and this stays relatively similar to the top five DH bikes but after the top three of Trek, Commencal and Santa Cruz we see GT bump its way ahead of Cannondale and Specialized to take the fourth spot with 24 wins across the Fury and DHi models. Cannondale and Specialized follow GT with 22 and 20 wins respectively, then Iron Horse falls just two wins back with 18 victories to their name.Looking further into the top bike brands you can see that companies founded in the USA collected the most Elite World Cup wins with a huge 184 victories since 2000. Coming in second with 34 top results is the sixth smallest European nation Andorra. Closing out the top three is Canada with 24 wins, this just beats out the UK at 19 wins.We also thought it would be interesting to look into how many years a particular bike has come out on top with the most wins, for this statistic it is the Commencal Supreme which dethrones the Trek Session to take the top spot with five seasons where it sat as the top race bike. The session is very close behind with four years then we have a tie between the GT Fury and the Cannondale Gemini with three years on top. Finally, the only other bikes to have more than one year at the top is the Iron Horse Sunday and Santa Cruz V10.