Nerding Out: The Most Successful Downhill Bikes from 2000 to 2020 - DH Bike Week

After looking at both the biggest
and smallest
winning margins in Elite World Cup Downhill racing we thought it would be interesting to look back through 21 years of racing to see which bikes would come out on top and who performed best on a particular rider/bike combination. Take a look at our findings after we crunched the numbers. The Five DH Bikes with the Most Elite World Cup Wins:1. Trek Session - 38 Wins
Coming out on the top of the list is the Trek Session. After taking its first win in 2009 the Session has helped secure at least one win for nine of the twelve following years. The most successful years for Trek's downhill bike came from the pairing of Tracy Moseley and Aaron Gwin with eight and nine wins each respectively. Closely following this period was Rachel Atherton's dominant racing period in where she took 20 wins onboard the Session. The only other rider to have won on the Session is Reece Wilson's World Champs victory last year.
Rachel Atherton was also the most successful rider to have ridden the Trek Session at the Elite World Cup level as she secured 20 race wins. Aaron Gwin took the second most number of wins with nine and Tracy Mosely in third with eight top results.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2020 - 1
2018 - 4
2017 - 1
2016 - 8
2015 - 7
2012 - 4
2011 - 9
2010 - 1
2009 - 3
2. Commencal Supreme - 34 Wins
Coming only four wins behind the Session is the Commencal Supreme. This bike has been a staple of the World Cup circuit since its early prototype stage under Anne Caroline Chausson in 2003. Since its early years, the Supreme has featured on the top step of the podium at least once for 11 of the past 17 years. Of those 11 years, the Supreme has managed to only drop below two wins for two of those years.
The most successful years of the Commencal Supreme came from the period where the Athertons were riding the brand with Rachel Atherton securing eight wins and Gee Atherton managing five. The Supreme dropped off the top step of the podium for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. In 2015 Commencal launched the V4 with a high pivot and an idler pulley suspension system. This new version of the bike did not see any major elite World Cup success until they became one of the first brands to use 29" wheels in 2017. Following this move, the Supreme managed to take an average of three wins a year for the following four seasons.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2020 - 2
2019 - 4
2018 - 4
2017 - 2
2013 - 1
2011 - 2
2010 - 5
2008 - 7
2005 - 4
2004 - 1
2003 - 2
3. Santa Cruz V10 - 33 Wins
Just one win behind the Commencal with the third most number of elite World Cup wins is the Santa Cruz V10. While the V10 may be third in overall wins, it does take the highest number of consecutive years with at least one elite World Cup win with a winning streak from 2006 all the way to 2018.
The best year of racing for the Santa Cruz downhill bike came in 2009 when Greg Minnaar and Steve Peat managed to take wins at six of the nine rounds (including World Champs) that season. Greg Minnaar is also the joint-second most successful rider/bike combination onboard the V10 with a huge 19 wins, this falls just one win short of Rachel Atherton and Trek he could still come out on top if he can take more wins in the future. Interestingly, the short 2020 saw the V10 make a resurgence under Loris Vergier, Nina Hoffmann and Greg Minnaar with four elite World Cup wins for the Santa Cruz making it the second most successful season for the platform.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2020 - 4
2018 - 1
2017 - 2
2016 - 1
2015 - 3
2014 - 2
2013 - 1
2012 - 2
2011 - 2
2010 - 2
2009 - 6
2008 - 3
2007 - 1
2006 - 1
2003 - 2
4. Cannondale Gemini - 21 Wins
In fourth place is the Cannondale Gemini with 21 elite World Cup wins. Although the Cannondale hasn't secured a win since 2003, it manages to make it high in the list after Anne Caroline Chausson secured 19 wins in four seasons on board the bike. Alongside ACC it was Cedric Gracia who managed to pilot the classic bike to another two wins pushing it ahead of the Specialized Demo that falls just short after 12 years of racing World Cups.
The Cannondale Gemini took its most wins in 2000 when ACC won all but two rounds (including World Champs) and Cedric Gracia took a win in Leysin. The following year it was more of the same when ACC once again managed to top the podium seven times.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2003 - 1
2002 - 5
2001 - 7
2000 - 8
5. Specialized Demo - 19
Rounding out the top five World Cup downhill bikes is the classic Specialized Demo with 19 wins. The Demo saw its 19 wins spread out over nine years with its most successful season in 2015 with Aaron Gwin securing four wins.
The Specialized Demo has seen a number of top riders take on World Cup with the likes of Sam Hill, Troy Brosnan, Aaron Gwin and Loic Bruni all taking the top steps of the podium. The Demo's most successful riders were Aaron Gwin and Loic Bruni who both took nine wins each, although with Loic Bruni still riding the Demo it is most likely he will pass this number in the future. Obviously, you can't talk about Aaron Gwin's time with Specialized without mentioning his infamous chainless run in 2015.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2020 - 1
2019 - 3
2018 - 2
2017 - 2
2016 - 1
2015 - 4
2014 - 2
2012 - 1
2010 - 1
2009 - 2
Winning Stats Breakdown:
It's no surprise to see Rachel Atherton topping the list with her time on the Trek Session, which included part of her incredible winning streak from May 2015 to June 2017. Next up in a tie for second place is Greg Minnaar and the V10 alongside Anne-Caroline Chausson and the Gemini on 19 wins. The fourth name on the list is once again Rachel Atherton but this time it is the GT Fury that helped her secured 12 wins at World Cups. The fifth entry on the list with 11 wins is the legendary combination of Sam Hill and the Iron Horse Sunday.
Next up we looked into which bike brands have secured the most Elite World Cup wins, and this stays relatively similar to the top five DH bikes but after the top three of Trek, Commencal and Santa Cruz we see GT bump its way ahead of Cannondale and Specialized to take the fourth spot with 24 wins across the Fury and DHi models. Cannondale and Specialized follow GT with 22 and 20 wins respectively, then Iron Horse falls just two wins back with 18 victories to their name.
Looking further into the top bike brands you can see that companies founded in the USA collected the most Elite World Cup wins with a huge 184 victories since 2000. Coming in second with 34 top results is the sixth smallest European nation Andorra. Closing out the top three is Canada with 24 wins, this just beats out the UK at 19 wins.
We also thought it would be interesting to look into how many years a particular bike has come out on top with the most wins, for this statistic it is the Commencal Supreme which dethrones the Trek Session to take the top spot with five seasons where it sat as the top race bike. The session is very close behind with four years then we have a tie between the GT Fury and the Cannondale Gemini with three years on top. Finally, the only other bikes to have more than one year at the top is the Iron Horse Sunday and Santa Cruz V10.
Race By Race Breakdown:2020
Maribor Round 1:
Loris Vergier - Santa Cruz V10
Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler
Maribor Round 2:
Loris Vergier - Santa Cruz V10
Nina Hoffmann - Santa Cruz V10
Lousa Round 1:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme
Lousa Round 2:
Loic Bruni - Sepcialized Demo
Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler
Leogang World Champs:
Reece Wilson - Trek Session
Camille Balanche - Commencal Supreme
2019
Maribor Round 1:
Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo
Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11
Fort William Round 2:
Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme
Rachel Atherton - Atherton Prototype
Leogang Round 3:
Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo
Tracey Hannah - Polygon XSquare
Vallnord Round 4:
Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo
Rachel Atherton - Atherton Prototype
Les Gets Round 5:
Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme
Tracey Hannah - Polygon XSquare
Val di Sole Round 6:
Laurie Greenland - Mondraker Summum
Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler
Lenzerheide Round 7:
Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme
Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler
Snowshoe Round 8:
Danny Hart - Saracen Myst
Marine Cabirou - Scott Gambler
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs:
Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo
Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme
2018
Losinj Round 1:
Aaron Gwin - YT Tues
Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme
Fort William Round 2:
Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme
Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11
Leogang Round 3:
Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Val di Sole Round 4:
Amaury Pierron - Commencal Supreme
Tahnee Seagrave Transition TR11
Vallnord Round 5:
Loris Vergier - Santa Cruz V10
Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 6:
Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
La Bresse Round 7:
Martin Maes - GT Fury
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Lenzerheide World Champs:
Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
2017
Lourdes Round 1:
Alexandre Fayolle - Polygon Collosus
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Fort William Round 2:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Tracey Hannah - Polygon Collosus
Leogang Round 3:
Aaron Gwin - YT Tues
Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11
Vallnord Round 4:
Troy Brosnan - Canyon Sender
Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme
Lenzerheide Round 5:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 6:
Aaron Gwin - YT Tues
Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11
Val-di-Sole Round 7:
Aaron Gwin - YT Tues
Tahnee Seagrave - Transition TR11
Cairns World Champs:
Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo
Miranda Miller - Specialized Demo
2016
Lourdes Round 1:
Aaron Gwin - YT Tues
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Cairns Round 2:
Loic Bruni - Specialized Demo
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Fort William Round 3:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Leogang Round 4:
Aaron Gwin - YT Tues
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Lenzerheide Round 5:
Danny Hart - Mondraker Summum
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 6:
Danny Hart - Mondraker Summum
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Vallnord Round 7:
Danny Hart - Mondraker Summum
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Val di Sole World Champs:
Danny Hart - Mondraker Summum
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
2015
Lourdes Round 1:
Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo
Emmeline Ragot - Mondraker Summum
Fort William Round 2:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Leogang Round 3:
Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Lenzerheide Round 4:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 5:
Josh Bryceland - Santa Cruz V10
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Windham Round 6:
Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Val di Sole Round 7:
Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
Vallnord World Champs:
Loic Bruni - Lapiere DH
Rachel Atherton - Trek Session
2014
Pietermaritzburg Round 1:
Aaron Gwin - Specialized Demo
Manon Carpenter - Saracen Myst
Cairns Round 2:
Gee Atherton - GT Fury
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Fort William Round 3:
Troy Brosnan - Specialized Demo
Emmeline Ragot - Lapierre DH
Leogang Round 4:
Josh Bryceland - Santa Cruz V10
Manon Carpenter - Saracen Myst
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 5:
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Pulse
Manon Carpenter - Saracen Myst
Windham Round 6:
Josh Bryceland - Santa Cruz V10
Emmeline Ragot - Lapierre DH
Meribel Round 7:
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Pulse
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Hafjell World Champs:
Gee Atherton - GT Fury
Manon Carpenter - Saracen Myst
2013
Fort William Round 1:
Gee Atherton - GT Fury
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Val di Sole Round 2:
Gee Atherton - GT Fury
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Vallnord Round 3:
Remi Thirion - Commencal Supreme
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:
Steve Smith - Devinci Wilson
Emmeline Ragot - Lapierre DH
Hafjell Round 5:
Steve Smith - Devinci Wilson
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Leogang Round 6:
Steve Smith - Devinci Wilson
Emmeline Ragot - Lapierre DH
Pietermaritzburg World Champs:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
2012
Pietermaritzburg Round 1:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Tracey Hannah - Polygon Collosus
Val di Sole Round 2:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Fort William Round 3:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Emmeline Ragot - Mondraker Summum
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Windham Round 5:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Val d’Isere Round 6:
Brook MacDonald - Mondraker Summum
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Hafjell Round 7:
Steve Smith - Devinci Wilson
Rachel Atherton - GT Fury
Leogang World Champs:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Morgane Charre - Specialized Demo
2011
Pietermaritzburg Round 1:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Tracy Moseley - Trek Session
Fort William Round 2:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Tracy Moseley - Trek Session
Leogang Round 3:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Floriane Pugin - Scott Gambler
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Tracy Moseley - Trek Session
Windham Round 5:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme
La Bresse Round 6:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Tracy Moseley - Trek Session
Val di Sole Round 7:
Aaron Gwin - Trek Session
Myriam Nicole - Commencal Supreme
Champery World Champs:
Danny Hart - Giant Glory
Emmeline Ragot - Mondraker Summum
2010
Maribor Round 1:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Fort William Round 2:
Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline
Leogang Round 3:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline
Champery Round 4:
Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Emmeline Ragot - Intense M9
Val di Sole Round 5:
Marc Beaumont - GT Fury
Emmeline Ragot - Intense M9
Windham Round 6:
Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Rachel Atherton Commencal Supreme
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs:
Sam Hil - Specialized Demo
Tracy Moseley - Trek Session
2009
Pietermaritzburg Round 1:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Tracy Moseley - Trek Session
La Bresse Round 2:
Steve Peat - Santa Cruz V10
Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline
Vallnord Round 3:
Steve Peat - Santa Cruz V10
Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline
Fort William Round 4:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Tracy Moseley - Trek Session
Maribor Round 5:
Fabien Barel - Mondraker Summon
Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 6:
Sam Hill - Specialized Demo
Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline
Bromont Round 7:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Sabrina Jonnier - Rocky Mountain Flatline
Schladming Round 8:
Sam Hill - Specialized Demo
Tracy Moseley - Trek Session
Canberra World Champs:
Steve Peat - Santa Cruz V10
Emmeline Ragot - Turner DHR
2008
Maribor Round 1:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday
Vallnord Round 2:
Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Fort William Round 3:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Bromont Round 5:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Canberra Round 6:
Greg Minnaar - Santa Cruz V10
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Schladming Round 7:
Sam Blenkinsop - Yeti 303
Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Val di Sole World Champs:
Gee Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme
2007
Vigo Round 1:
Marc Beaumont - Santa Cruz V10
Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday
Champery Round 2:
Matti Lehikoinen - Honda RN01
Marielle Saner - Turner DHR
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 3:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday
Schladming Round 4:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Tracey Hannah - Orange 224
Maribor Round 5:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Rachel Atherton - Commencal Supreme
Fort William World Champs:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday
2006
Vigo Round 1:
Mick Hannah - Cannondale Judge
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Fort William Round 2:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Willingen Round 3:
Steve Peat - Santa Cruz V10
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:
Chris Kovarik - Intense M6
Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday
Balneario Camboriu Round 5:
Matti Lehikoinen - Honda RN01
Rachel Atherton - Giant Glory
Schladming Round 6:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday
Rotorua World Champs:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Sabrina Jonnier - Iron Horse Sunday
2005
Vigo Round 1:
Steve Peat - Orange 223
Sabrina Jonnier - Intense M6
Willingen Round 2:
Greg Minnaar - Honda RN01
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme
Schladming Round 3:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:
Fabien Barel - Kona Stab
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Balneario Camboriu Round 5:
Greg Minnaar - Honda RN01
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Angel Fire Round 6:
Greg Minnaar - Honda RN01
Sabrina Jonnier - Intense M6
Pila Round 7:
Sam Hill - Iron Horse Sunday
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme
Fort William Round 8:
Steve Peat - Orange 223
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Livigno World Champs:
Fabien Barel - Kona Stab
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme
2004
Fort William Round 1:
Greg Minnaar - Honda RN01
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme
Les Deux Alpes Round 2:
Steve Peat - Orange 223
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Schladming Round 3:
Gee Atherton - Intense M1 (MuddyFox)
Marielle Saner - MSC F-1.0 DH
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:
Steve Peat - Orange 223
Sabrina Jonnier - Intense M3
Calgary Round 5:
David Vazquez Lopez - MSC F-1.0 DH
Celine Gros - Scott High Octane
Livigno Round 6:
David Vazquez Lopez - MSC F-1.0 DH
Celine Gros - Scott High Octane
Les Gets World Champs:
Fabien Barel - Kona Stab
Vanessa Quin - Intense M3
2003
Fort William Round 1:
Cedric Gracia - Cannondale Gemini
Celine Gros - Scott High Octane
Alpe d’Huez Round 2:
Nathan Rennie - Iron Horse Sunday
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme (Prototype)
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 3:
Steve Peat - Orange 223
Fionn Griffiths - Foes DHS
Grouse Mountain Round 5:
Ivan Oulego Moreneo - Santa Cruz V10
Fionn Griffiths - Foes DHS
Kaprun Round 6:
David Vazquez Lopez - MSC F-1.0 DH
Marla Streb - Santa Cruz V10
Lugano World Champs:
Greg Minnaar - Intense M1
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Commencal Supreme (Prototype)
2002
Fort William Round 1:
Chris Kovarik - Intense M1
Tracy Moseley - Kona Stab
Maribor Round 2:
Chris Kovarik - Intense M1
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 3:
Steve Peat - Orange 222
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Telluride Round 5:
Steve Peat - Orange 222
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Les Gets Round 6:
Steve Peat - Orange 222
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Kaprun World Champs:
Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV02
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
2001
Maribor Round 1:
Steve Peat - GT DHi
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Vars Round 2:
Steve Peat - GT DHi
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Grouse Mountain Round 3:
Fabien Barel - GT DHi
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Durango Round 4:
Mickael Pascal - Be-One DH
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Arai Mountain Round 5:
Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV01
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Leysin Round 6:
Mickael Pascal - Be-One DH
Katja Repo - GT DHi
Kaprun Round 7:
Greg Minnaar - Orange 222
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 8:
Chris Kovarik - Intense M1
Sabrina Jonnier - Intense M1
Vail World Champs:
Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV01
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
2000
Les Gets Round 1:
David Vazquez Lopez - Specialized FSH DH
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Cortina d’Ampezzo Round 2:
Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV00
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Maribor Round 3:
Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV00
Leigh Donovan - Schwinn Straight 8
Mont-Sainte-Anne Round 4:
Fabien Barel - GT DHi
Missy Giove - Foes DHS
Vail Round 5:
Steve Peat - GT Dhi
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Arai Mountain Round 6:
Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV00
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Kaprun Round 7:
Nicolas Vouilloz - VProcess NV00
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Leysin Round 8:
Cedric Gracia - Cannondale Cannondale Gemini
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
Sierra Nevada World Champs:
Myles Rockwell - Giant ATX DH
Anne-Caroline Chausson - Cannondale Gemini
