Nerding Out: How Temperature Affects Your Suspension

As summer turns to winter here in the Northern Hemisphere - and visa-versa down south - you may be wondering how the changing temperature affects your suspension. You might have noticed that your suspension feels softer and more sluggish when you go out in chilly conditions. This article is about why that is and how much of a difference seasonal temperature changes make to air-sprung suspension.A little science
To understand what happens to your suspension when the temperature changes, it helps to understand the Kelvin
temperature scale. A temperature change
of one Kelvin is the same as one degree Celsius; but while zero Celcius is defined by the freezing point of water*, zero Kelvin is defined as absolute zero - the temperature at which molecules stop moving around and things literally can't get any colder.
Absolute zero is minus 273°C, so freezing point is 273 Kelvin (K). A warm summer's day (27°C) is 300 K, which you'll notice is a nice round number.
The other piece of information we need is that if a fixed amount of air is trapped in a fixed volume (like the air inside your air-spring), then its pressure is (to a good approximation) proportional to the temperature in Kelvin. Also, the stiffness or spring rate of your air spring (how much force it generates over a given amount of travel) is proportional to the pressure inside the spring when fully extended. What does that mean in practice?
So, if you set up your suspension in summer at 27°C or 300 K, then without adjusting it again, go for a ride in winter when it's 30K colder (-3°C or 270K), then the pressure in your air springs will be about 10% less than in summer. So if you put 100 psi in your fork in hot weather, it would be at 90 psi when the temperature drops below freezing, or if you set 30% sag in your shock, it will now sit around 33%.
In a back-to-back test, that's a very noticeable change. But since there might be several months between these temperature extremes you may not be aware that your suspension has softened since the summer - much like how you never noticed how much you were growing as a kid until your granny told you so.
Arguably, you may want softer suspension in the winter to improve traction, but it's still worth bearing this in mind. Or if you're setting sag in the warm indoors but plan to ride in very cold conditions, you may want to compensate - or brave the cold and set your bike up outside. What about damping?
In colder weather, the viscosity of the damping oil will increase, which increases low-speed damping forces both for compression and rebound. The increased compression damping may partially offset the softer spring rate by providing some extra support. But on the rebound stroke, the increased damping and softer spring combine to slow the rebound speed, which could lead to more packing and worse traction on high-frequency bumps (if not adjusted for).
How much of an effect this will have depends on the damping oil used in the damper - higher oil weights are generally more affected by temperature
- and temperature has very little effect at high suspension velocities (such as hard landings). But in general, the change to the air spring is probably far more noticeable than the damper when riding in colder (or hotter) weather.
When you start riding over rough terrain the damping oil will heat up - which will warm the air in the shock spring too - but this also happens in summer so this doesn't offset the effect of colder weather.How does altitude play into this?
Coil spring advocates sometimes argue that temperature and altitude play havoc with air springs, while their coil springs stay consistent no matter what. As we've already seen, the effect of temperature on air suspension is modest unless large temperature changes are concerned (you're unlikely to notice a few degrees) and this is easy to account for when the seasons change.
As for altitude, atmospheric pressure drops by about 12% for every 1,000 m of height gain. That's about a 1.7 psi difference in atmospheric pressure when going from sea level to one kilometre up. For an air shock, this has a negligible effect. For forks, the main effect is on the chassis, not the spring. If there is 1.7 psi less pressure outside the lower legs than inside, then it will take about 2 Kg (5 lb) worth of force to push the stanchions into the lower legs at every point in the travel (including from full extension). This extra force may be noticeable in terms of the "touchdown feel" at the start of the stroke, and this is why lower leg bleeder valves (AKA fart buttons) exist. But note that this applies to coil forks just as much as air.
Altitude has a much larger effect on your tires. They are held up by the difference
in pressure between the inside and outside (it's this pressure difference that you measure with your pressure gauge so you don't need to compensate for it). So when the outside pressure drops 1.7 psi, that effectively increases the tire pressure by the same amount, which could be almost 10%.
