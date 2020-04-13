Nerding Out: Is the Rainbow Curse Real in Downhill?

The World Champions

Elite Male World Championships



Nicolas Vouilloz - 7

Loic Bruni - 4

Greg Minnaar - 3

Sam Hill - 3

Gee Atherton - 2

Fabien Barel - 2

Danny Hart - 2

Steve Peat - 1

Francois Gachet - 1

Mike King - 1

Myles Rockwell - 1

Dave Cullinan - 1

Greg Herbold - 1

Albert Iten - 1

Elite Women World Championships



Anne Caroline Chausson - 9

Rachel Atherton - 5

Sabrina Jonnier - 2

Emmeline Ragot - 2

Giovanna Bonazzi - 2

Myriam Nicole - 1

Tracey Moseley - 1

Leigh Donovan - 1

Manon Carpenter - 1

Missy Giove - 1

Cindy Devine - 1

Miranda Miller - 1

Morgane Charre - 1

Vanessa Quin - 1

Juli Furtado - 1



World Cup overall position

Results

Best Result in the Rainbow Jersey

2018 : Loic Bruni - 1st

2017 : Loic Bruni - 1st

2016 : Danny Hart - 3rd

2015 : Loic Bruni - 1st

2014 : Gee Atherton - 4th

2013 : Greg Minnaar - 2nd

2012 : Greg Minnaar - 3rd

2011 : Danny Hart - 2nd

2010 : Sam Hill - 5th

2009 : Steve Peat - 6th

2008 : Gee Atherton - 2nd

2007 : Sam Hill - 1st

2006 : Sam Hill - 1st

2005 : Fabien Barel - 7th

2004 : Fabien Barel - 1st

2003 : Greg Minnaar - 1st

2002 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 3rd

2001 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 4th

2000 : Myles Rockwell - 6th

1999 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 1st

1998 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 1st

1997 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 1st

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Miranda Miller - 8th

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Manon Carpenter - 2nd

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Morgane Charre - 3rd

Emmeline Ragot - 1st

Tracy Moseley - 1st

Emmeline Ragot - 9th

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Sabrina Jonnier - 6th

Sabrina Jonnier - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - N/A (retired)

Vanessa Quin - 4th

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 2nd

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st



First World Cup Result in the Rainbow Jersey

2018 : Loic Bruni - 1st

2017 : Loic Bruni - DNF

2016 : Danny Hart - 76th

2015 : Loic Bruni - 14th

2014 : Gee Atherton - 48th

2013 : Greg Minnaar - 5th

2012 : Greg Minnaar - 3rd

2011 : Danny Hart - 41st

2010 : Sam Hill - 8th

2009 : Steve Peat - 7th

2008 : Gee Atherton - 3rd

2007 : Sam Hill - 1st

2006 : Sam Hill - 1st

2005 : Fabien Barel - DNQ

2004 : Fabien Barel - 1st

2003 : Greg Minnaar - 2nd

2002 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 3rd

2001 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 4th

2000 : Myles Rockwell - 35th

1999 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 2nd

1998 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 3rd

1997 : Nicolas Vouilloz - 1st

Rachel Atherton - 2nd

Miranda Miller - 11th

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Manon Carpenter - 4th

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Morgane Charre - 3rd

Emmeline Ragot - 1st

Tracy Moseley - 1st

Emmeline Ragot - 1st

Rachel Atherton - 1st

Sabrina Jonnier - 1st

Sabrina Jonnier - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - N/A (retired)

Vanessa Quin - 2nd

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st

Anne Caroline Chausson - 1st



