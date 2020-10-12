Nerding Out - Leogang DH World Championships 2020

Results

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Reece Wilson: 3:51.243

2nd. David Trummer: +3.197

3rd. Remi Thirion: +5.953

4th. Mark Wallace: +6.655

5th. Bernard Kerr: +7.203



Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 5:08.426

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +3.130

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +16.966

4th. Tracey Hannah: +20.012

5th. Mikayla Parton: +23.164





Sector by Sector Results



Men

Sector 1

1. Loris Vergier - 52.048

2. Jure Zabjek +0.061

3. Reece Wilson +0.157

4. Thibault Daprela +0.161

5. Remi Thirion +0.206



Sector 2

1. Thibault Daprela - 39.692

2. Mark Wallace +0.591

3. Bernard Kerr +0.650

4. Matt Walker +0.715

5. Jure Zabjek +0.768



Sector 3

1. Troy Brosnan - 42.224

2. Thibault Daprela +0.227

3. Noel Niederberger +0.604

4. Mick Hannah +0.636

5. Benoit Coulanges +0.644



Sector 4

1. Reece Wilson - 55.632

2. David Trummer +1.071

3. Johanees Fischbach +2.339

4. Mark Wallace +2.591

5. Bernard Kerr +3.152



Sector 5

1. Reece Wilson - 39.585

2. Jack Moir +0.192

3. Bernard Kerr +0.710

4. David Trummer +0.923

5. Thibault Daprela +1.120



Perfect Lap



3:01.833



Fastest Run



3:51.243





Women

Sector 1

1. Tahnee Seagrave - 1:00.525

2. Myriam Nicole +0.932

3. Tracey Hannah +1.241

4. Marine Cabirou +1.940

5. Monika Hrastnik +2.853



Sector 2

1. Myriam Nicole - 48.69

2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.480

3. Noga Korem +1.329

4. Nina Hoffmann +1.434

5. Monika Hrastnik +2.442



Sector 3

1. Nina Hoffmann - 48.815

2. Camille Balanche +0.821

3. Tracey Hannah +1.305

4. Tahnee Seagrave +1.311

5. Monika Hrastnik +2.22



Sector 4

1. Marine Cabirou - 1:20.550

2. Myriam Nicole +4.131

3. Camille Balanche +6.071

4. Mikayla Parton +10.301

5. Tracey Hannah +13.722



Sector 5

1. Nina Hoffmann - 54.539

2. Camille Balanche +0.093

3. Mikayla Parton +1.356

4. Monika Hrastnik +1.692

5. Tahnee Seagrave +7.496



Perfect Lap



3:39.409



Fastest Run



5:08.426





The Story of the Race

In Depth

The Sectors

Sector 1

Sector 2

Sector 3

Sector 4

Sector 5

Men

Sector 1

From the start gate, around the opening corners and across the ski piste cambers. The split ends just after the second road crossing.

Sector 2

Through the rest of the top open sections including the steep stumps. The section ends at the foot of the motorway jumps.

Sector 3

Through the ten jumps of the motorway to just before the riders hit the wallride.

Sector 4

Off the wallride and into the woods. The section ends a couple of turns before the Gap Jump back onto the old track.

Sector 5

Out of the woods to rejoin the main line, the track now avoids the rock roll into the finish and sends riders through another small woods section before they cross the line.

Women

Sector 1

From the start gate, around the opening corners and across the ski piste cambers. The split ends just after the second road crossing.

Sector 2

Through the rest of the top open sections including the steep stumps. The section ends at the foot of the motorway jumps.

Sector 3

Through the ten jumps of the motorway to just before the riders hit the wallride.

Sector 4

Off the wallride and into the woods. The section ends a couple of turns before the Gap Jump back onto the old track.

Sector 5

Out of the woods to rejoin the main line, the track now avoids the rock roll into the finish and sends riders through another small woods section before they cross the line.

What a race! In the last decade, it was only at Champery in 2011 and Fort William in 2017 that we've seen a racetrack challenge riders and claim as many victims as this one in Leogang. Leogang has often been chastised for being too bike parky and easy, and we probably won't be hearing those complaints again. Combine a fresh cut woods section with October Alpine weather and you have a recipe for a near-unrideable section of race track.The new route combined with the weather made for a track that was around about a minute longer than previous races here. It also blew the field apart, races here are normally won by fractions of a second (down to 0.045 seconds in the case of Gwin vs Fearon in 2015) but the winners in both races had a buffer of about 3 seconds yesterday. You don't need many graphs or charts to understand that the race was won or lost in the stretch of woods but there are plenty more narratives that unfold when we dig down into the numbers. Racing has been gone for a year but we had a season's worth of stories in the space of one afternoon yesterday. Let's waste no time getting stuck into the splits to see where the titles and the race were won.From the start gate, around the opening corners and across the ski piste cambers. The split ends just after the second road crossing.Through the rest of the top open sections including the steep stumps. The section ends at the foot of the motorway jumps.Through the ten jumps of the motorway to just before the riders hit the wallride.Off the wallride and into the woods. The section ends a couple of turns before the Gap Jump back onto the old track.Out of the woods to rejoin the main line, the track now avoids the rock roll into the finish and sends riders through another small woods section before they cross the line.Total Length: 2.3km / 1.43 milesTotal Drop: 524 metres / 1719 ftWhat Leogang may have lacked in tech in the past, it has made up for in moments that make you jump out of your chair and shout at your laptop screen. From Gwin's chainless run to Stevie's down-to-the-wire title decider to Bruni crashing within sight of the line chasing his first World Cup win, the racing here has never been dull. You can add another check mark in that column this week as the men's race was a non-stop spectacle of drama.Peaty, Atherton, Bryceland and Hart have all picked up medals at the men's World Championships for Great Britain, but Reece Wilson delivered Scotland's first, and the fact that it was gold will have made it all the sweeter. There was also a first medal for Austria courtesy of David Trummer, which will have given home fans plenty to cheer about after the unfortunate injury of Vali Holl earlier in the day. France has plenty of silverware through the years at World Championships, but we doubt many will have come in dramatic and loose fashion as Remi Thirion's, who seemed to be on the limit of control the whole way down.With upsets and crashes aplenty, there's a lot to discuss from the men's race. Let's get into it.The first split was the closest of the race between the men as there was little to pick from between racers in the open switchbacks at the top of the course. After winning seeding two days earlier, Loris Vergier picked up where he left off and was fastest from the get-go. Just behind him was a flying Jure Jabjek, who will be one to watch at the two races on his home track this week. Reece Wilson crashed in Split 1 in Seeding but clearly there were no thoughts of taking it easy as he kicked off his World Champs winning run with the third-fastest time through this sector.With that being said, this split doesn't seem to be very important for the race as four riders who ended up in the top 10 were outside the top 20 in this split - Wallace, Kerr, Moir and Fischbach.Daprela starts to make his mark in Sector 2. He may have ended up 11th at the finish line but make no mistake, the Junior World Cup series winner from last year was on a heater in his first Elite race. He took this sector by more than half a second from Mark Wallace and put nearly a second into eventual race winner Reece Wilson. Bernard Kerr recovered from a weak start and Zabjek continued his strong momentum from Sector 1.After a flying start in Sector 1, Loris found himself high-speed tripodding through the stumps section and slipped out of the top 20 on this sector. There were also incidents for Minnaar, MacDonald, Frixtalon and Shaw, proof that it wasn't just the woods section that became treacherous when wet on this course.If we combine splits 1 and 2, the Daprela is our clear leader with only Zabjek, Walker and Wilson within a second of him. Troy Brosnan led out the rest of the field after two consistent sectors.The motorway belonged to Brosnan with Daprela not far behind in his wake. It was no surprise to see two of the fastest riders to this point extend their advantage here as this section is all about carrying the momentum you've already built up through the long, flat traverse. Some names we hadn't seen much of this race were also near the front here including Noel Niederberger, Mick Hannah and Benoit Coulanges.This was Reece Wallace's weakest sector of the race but the fact he was still in the top ten showed how strong he was feeling on the day. It was also Trummer's worst split at 21st.Heading into the woods riders would have been grateful for any time buffer they had and after two minutes of racing, it's advantage Daprela. He had a lead of nearly a second on Brosnan with Wilson lying in wait in third. We could go through the rest of the field but it doesn't really matter as things are about to get shaken up more than a broken vending machine.Everything up to now has just been academic as we enter the woods where this race was won or, more often, lost. We are yet to see Wilson's full woods section but he must have pulled out something special as he was a second faster than anyone else. It won't surprise anyone to find most of the eventual top ten at the sharp end in this sector.Brosnan, who had been running second up to this point, lost 7 seconds and it was also where we saw the challenges of Mick Hannah, Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Angel Suarez fade away.The woods had filtered down the competition and the top four were now in place for the final sprint to the line. Kerr gained 13 places to move into sixth and there were also big leaps forward for Fischbach (23rd to 7th) and Senhal (31st to 18th). Brosnan slipped to 8th but the big loser was Thibault Daprela; after leading for most of the race, he took an unusual inside line, crashed and slipped back to 15th.There was still a small section of the woods to deal with, but it's not problem for Wilson who went fastest again, just ahead of Jack Moir. Kerr went third fastest with Trummer fourth and Daprela starting to recover with fifth. Minnaar would rue his mistake in Sector 2 as he put in his second top ten sector of the race here. Of the front runners, it was Greg Williamson who may want to forget section as he lost time in his battle for fifth with Bernard Kerr. It's also where Hatton and Hartenstern saw their hopes of a top 20 go up in smoke as they finished the sector 54th and 62nd respectively.At the end of the race, Reece Wilson pulled out some more time on the field and earned his first World Championships with three seconds to spare. It was also a best-ever result for David Trummer while Remi Thirion rounds out the medals. Mark Wallace had a consistent day for fourth but Greg Williamson slipped back two places from fifth to seventh at the final split.Two new firsts were forged in Leogang with a first women's gold medal for Switzerland courtesy of Camille Balanche and a first ever World Champs downhill medal for Slovenia coming from Monika Hrastnik.It was a race of two halves for the women with the established names of Seagrave, Nicole and Hannah dominating the first half of the race then the young guns of Hoffmann, Hrastnik and, of course, Balanche coming back strongly in the second half. More than anything though, it was a battle of attrition with the woods. Balanche was the only woman to keep it rubber side down through the whole section and rode away as the deserving winner.Let's take a look through the splits to see who was going fast and where:After only seeding 11th, Tahnee Seagrave got off to a great start on race day and put a second into her rivals from the off. Myriam Nicole and Tracey Hannah were split by 0.3 seconds and Marine Cabioru wasn't too far back either. In short, the big favourites and previous race winners looked like they would be taking control of this race early on. At this point Balanche was back in seventh and had already lost more than five secondsSector 2 was a similar story with Nicole and Seagrave in 1 and 2. This time it was Nicole ahead of Seagrave but only by 0.5 seconds, which wasn't enough to take the provisional lead. Third on this split was enduro crossover rider Noga Korem who ended up just ahead of Nina Hoffmann. Balanche went one place better on this split with a sixth.Tracey Hannah lost time in an incident we didn't see on screen and Marine Cabirou crashed and landed hard on her ribs in the stump section.As expected, Nicole and Seagrave were locked in their own battle for supremacy here with less than half a second betwen them while Hrastnik led out the rest of the field. Tracey Hannah's mistake only cost her one place as she slipped back to fourth while Cabirou's crash lost her four and she lay in eighth. Balanche moved up one spot to sixth.Just as she was last year in the dry, Hoffmann was fastest through the motorway of the women. She was also the fastest through the speed trap and the only woman to top 50km/h. Balanche started to show her hand and was second fastest on this section, picking up speed as the woods loom. Hannah and Seagrave were separated by a whisker. Nicole slipped back to sixth on this sector.Seagrave and Nicole were still up front and Tahnee had actually begun to pull away from her French rival. Even more than in the men's race though, this is all going to be meaningless when the riders hit the woods.Fighting back from her crash in the stump section, Marine Cabirou was fastest through the first half of the woods. Her fellow Frenchwoman, Myriam Nicole, was also still going well at this point. Camille Balanche was battling to stay up and ended up riding the top tube with both feet out at one point but managed to haul herself back behind her saddle to keep both wheels the right way up. There was also a great split for young Scottish rider Mikayla Parton, who found herself just 10 seconds behind the fastest riders in the world. The time gaps were huge in this section with nearly a minute spread across the top 10.A big shake up in the results saw Tahnee drop from first down to 11th. Nicole still led at this point and with a 7 second buffer heading into the final sector; you'd think it was in the bag, but she wasn't quite out of the woods yet. Balanche and Cabirou both made big strides up to second and third respectively while Hannah held steady in fourth.Cabirou and Nicole both go down! It's especially heartbreaking for Cabirou who fought her way back from an early crash. Myriam Nicole had a bit of a buffer, but will lose her gold medal position to Balanche who keeps her bike the right way up for another sector and sets herself up for the win. Nina Hoffmann went fastest here and there was also another great split for Parton.Balanche has done it! The young Swiss rider wins Switzerland's first ever women's gold medal in the downhill World Championships. This is only the second ever medal in women's downhill for the nation and its first gold since Albert Iten in 1991. A 3-second gap would normally suggest a comfortable win, but this was anything but - Balanche simply battled harder than anyone to stay upright through the slop and was duly rewarded with the win. Myriam Nicole ends her title defense in second despite a crash and Monika Hrastnik rounds out the medals in third, 16 seconds back.