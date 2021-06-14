Nerding Out - Leogang World Cup 2021

Results

Elite Men



1st: Troy Brosnan: 3:26.019

2nd: Thibaut Daprela: 3:27.254

3rd: Amaury Pierron: 3:27.497

4th: Reece Wilson: 3:27.917

5th: Benoit Coulanges: 3:28.253



Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:07.850

2nd. Vali Höll: 4:09.262

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:09.321

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:13.728

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:16.530





The Sectors

Screenshot: Red Bull TV

Sector 1

Sector 2

Sector 3

Sector 4

Sector 5

Sector by Sector Results



Men

Sector 1

1. Thibaut Daprela - 46.704

2. Matt Walker +0.344

3. Benoit Coulanges +0.468

4. Joe Breeden +0.539

5. Loic Bruni +0.619



Sector 2

1. Thibault Daprela - 35.111

2. Phil Atwill +0.905

3. Danny Hart +1.128

4. Troy Brosnan +1.207

5. Finn Iles +1.433



Sector 3

1. Greg Minnaar - 38.126

2. Dakotah Norton +0.051

3. Luca Shaw +0.141

4. Angel Suarez +0.246

5. Benoit Coulanges +0.312



Sector 4

1. Reece Wilson - 48.330

2. Laurie Greenland +0.707

3. Amaury Pierron +0.770

4. Remi Thirion +1.289

5. Troy Brosnan +1.539



Sector 5

1. Troy Brosnan - 33.800

2. Thibaut Daprela +0.531

3. Mark Wallace +0.625

4. Kye A'Hern +0.792

5. Amaury Pierron +0.831



Perfect Lap



3:22.071



Fastest Run



3:26.019





Women

Sector 1

1. Vali Holl - 53.407

2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.655

3. Marine Cabirou +1.025

4. Camille Balanche +1.577

5. Monika Hrastnik +1.934



Sector 2

1. Vali Holl - 42.173

2. Myriam Nicole +0.539

3. Marine Cabirou +1.320

4. Camille Balanche +1.637

5. Monika Hrastnik +2.082



Sector 3

1. Myriam Nicole - 42.123

2. Vali Holl +0.996

3. Camille Balanche +1.011

4. Tahnee Seagrave +1.418

5. Monika Hrastnik +1.566



Sector 4

1. Camille Balanche - 1:04.470

2. Vali Holl +1.008

3. Monika Hrastnik +1.016

4. Marine Cabirou +2.559

5. Eleonora Farina +4.231



Sector 5

1. Monika Hrastnik - 40.550

2. Camille Balanche +0.902

3. Eleonora Farina +1.913

4. Veronika Widmann +2.058

5. Myriam Nicole +2.500



Perfect Lap



4:02.723



Fastest Run



4:07.850





The Story of the Race

In Depth

Men



Sector 1

From the start gate, around the opening corners, and across the ski piste cambers. The split ends just after the second road crossing.

Sector 2

Through the rest of the top open sections including the steep stumps. The section ends at the foot of the motorway jumps.

Sector 3

Through the ten jumps of the motorway to just before the riders hit the wallride.

Sector 4

Off the wallride and into the woods. The section ends a couple of turns before the bridge jump back onto the old track.

Sector 5

Out of the woods to rejoin the main line, the track now avoids the rock roll into the finish and sends riders through another small woods section before they cross the line.

Women



