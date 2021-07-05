Nerding Out: Les Gets World Cup 2021

Results

Elite Women



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:10.566

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:10.818

3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.480

4th. Mille Johnset: 4:16.102

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:17.097



Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:33.424

2nd. Max Hartenstern: 3:35.840

3rd. Baptiste Pierron: 3:35.944

4th. Connor Fearon: 3:36.014

5th. Mark Wallace: 3:36.205





The Sectors

Screenshot: Red Bull TV

Sector 1

Sector 2

Sector 3

Sector 4

Sector 5

Sector by Sector Results



Men

Sector 1

1. Joe Breeden - 1:05.760

2. Thibaut Daprela +0.269

3. Elliot Vallon +0.756

4. Greg Minnaar +1.125

5. Loic Bruni +1.261



Sector 2

1. Phil Atwill - 21.914

2. Connor Fearon +0.106

3. Hugo Frixtalon +0.480

4. Joe Breeden +0.539

5. Loris Vergier +0.633



Sector 3

1. Thibaut Daprela - 57.320

2. Taylor Vernon +0.325

3. Baptiste Pierron +0.406

4. Laurie Greenland +1.094

5. Joe Breeden +1.098



Sector 4

1. Taylor Vernon - 30.543

2. Mark Wallace +0.031

3. Baptiste Pierron +0.066

4. Mike Jones +0.121

5. Matt Walker +0.543



Sector 5

1. Sam Blenkinsop - 34.809

2. Mark Wallace +0.055

3. Joe Breeden +0.199

4. Kade Edwards +0.239

5. Dean Lucas +0.301



Perfect Lap



3:30.346



Fastest Run



3:33.424





Women

Sector 1

1. Myriam Nicole - 1:14.431

2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.385

3. Vali Holl +3.425

4. Eleonora Farina +4.704

5. Monika Hrastnik +5.837



Sector 2

1. Tahnee Seagrave - 25.418

2. Eleonora Farina +0.106

3. Camille Balanche +0.265

4. Vali Holl +0.524

5. Myriam Nicole +0.566



Sector 3

1. Camille Balanche - 1:08.719

2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.457

3. Eleonora Farina +0.480

4. Monika Hrastnik +2.293

5. Vali Holl +2.452



Sector 4

1. Myriam Nicole - 38.719

2. Mille Johnset +0.215

3. Camille Balanche +0.347

4. Monika Hrastnik +0.511

5. Eleonora Farina +1.355



Sector 5

1. Mille Johnset - 36.914

2. Camille Balanche +0.962

3. Myriam Nicole +2.907

4. Monika Hrastnik +3.009

5. Tahnee Seagrave +3.504



Perfect Lap



4:04.201



Fastest Run



4:10.566





The Story of the Race

In Depth

Men



Sector 1

From the start gate, across the ski piste cambers and over the fearsome step-down. The split ends just before the first road crossing.

Sector 2

Over the two road crossings and sprinting around the lake.

Sector 3

Over the tabletops and doubles in the woods and down through the 'Leprechaun Off camber'.

Sector 4

Into the Gates of Hell 70% steep section until just above the River Gap. Also includes most of the Red Bull Key Section.

Sector 5

Over the river gap and out onto the ski piste. It includes the final grass section and the motorway jumps to the finish line.

Women



Sector 1

From the start gate, across the ski piste cambers and over the fearsome step-down. The split ends just before the first road crossing.

Sector 2

Over the two road crossings and sprinting around the lake.

Sector 3

Over the tabletops and doubles in the woods and down through the 'Leprechaun Off camber'.

Sector 4

Into the Gates of Hell 70% steep section until just above the River Gap. Also includes most of the Red Bull Key Section.

Sector 5

Over the river gap and out onto the ski piste. It includes the final grass section and the motorway jumps to the finish line.