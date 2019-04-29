Nerding Out - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

The men's race was super tight with less than a second splitting the top four. Mixed wheel sizes didn't look like they were slowing anyone down, with Bruni and Hart going 1 and 2, it will be interesting to see how much the other teams will take note of this for the rest of the year.



Each sector was won by a different racer and all but one of the sector winners went on to take a spot on the podium, with Harrison and Walker doing it for the first time. Only Mr Consistent himself Troy Brosnan ended up in the top five at the bottom of the hill despite not being fastest through any of the five designated sectors. Let's take a look at each one in detail to see how the race was won:



The Perfect Lap



Sector 1 Danny Hart - 34.558

Sector 2 Charlie Harrison - 36.251

Sector 3 Loic Bruni - 40.998

Sector 4 Mark Wallace - 31.210

Sector 5 Matt Walker - 34.308



Total 2:57.325



Winning time 2:58.839

