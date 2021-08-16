Nerding Out: Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Results

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:05.064

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:06.819

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:07.904

4th. Greg Minnaar: 3:07.986

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:08.078



Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:35.909

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.231

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:39.103

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:40.402

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.406







Screenshot: Red Bull TV

Sector 1

Sector 2

Sector 3

Sector 4

Sector 5

Sector by Sector Results



Men

Sector 1

1. Thibaut Daprela - 38.435

2. Loic Bruni +0.287

3. Loris Vergier +0.312

4. Danny Hart +0.344

5. Greg Minnaar +0.651



Sector 2

1. Loris Vergier - 30.566

2. Thibaut Daprela +0.079

3. Laurie Greenland +0.204

4. Matt Walker +0.278

5. Phil Atwill +0.301



Sector 3

1. Greg Minnaar - 38.008

2. Loris Vergier +0.500

3. Loic Bruni +0.949

4. Luca Shaw +1.093

5. Phil Atwill +1.222



Sector 4

1. Angel Suarez - 31.305

2. Benoit Coulanges +0.007

3. Loris Vergier +0.292

4. Loic Bruni +0.554

5. Laurie Greenland +0.648



Sector 5

1. Loris Vergier - 45.646

2. Thibaut Daprela +0.437

3. Laurie Greenland +0.542

4. Benoit Coulanges +0.582

5. Luca Shaw +1.566



Perfect Lap



3:03.960



Fastest Run



3:05.064





Women

Sector 1

1. Tahnee Seagrave - 44.034

2. Myriam Nicole +0.269

3. Vali Holl +0.386

4. Jess Blewitt +1.017

5. Camille Balanche +1.232



Sector 2

1. Myriam Nicole - 34.594

2. Camille Balanche +0.734

3. Elenora Farina +1.008

4. Monika Hrastnik +1.094

5. Tahnee Seagrave +1.450



Sector 3

1. Camille Balanche - 45.953

2. Eleonora Farina +0.718

3. Vali Holl +0.792

4. Myriam Nicole +0.902

5. Mille Johnset +1.159



Sector 4

1. Eleonora Farina - 36.469

2. Myriam Nicole +0.347

3. Monika Hrastnik +1.351

4. Mille Johnset +1.996

5. Camille Balanche +2.133



Sector 5

1. Eleonora Farina - 52.889

2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.281

3. Monika Hrastnik +0.313

4. Myriam Nicole +0.442

5. Mille Johnset +0.981



Perfect Lap



3:33.939



Fastest Run



3:35.909





The Story of the Race

In Depth

Men



Sector 1

From the start gate, across the ski piste and into the first woods section.

Sector 2

Through the woods then back out into the open, the split ends after the re-entry to the next woods section.

Sector 3

Includes the long rock garden, the fire road sprint and the big man-made double in the woods.

Sector 4

Another section that takes place completely in the woods, it includes the natural step-down triple and some tricky cambers and turns.

Sector 5

The final sector is longer this year and includes the rhythm section in the woods and the new jumps down to the tarmac finish.

Women



Sector 1

From the start gate, across the ski piste and into the first woods section.

Sector 2

Through the woods then back out into the open, the split ends after the re-entry to the next woods section.

Sector 3

Includes the long rock garden, the fire road sprint and the big man-made double in the woods.

Sector 4

Another section that takes place completely in the woods, it includes the natural step-down triple and some tricky cambers and turns.

Sector 5

The final sector is longer this year and includes the rhythm section in the woods and the new jumps down to the tarmac finish.