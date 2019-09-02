Nerding Out - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

At a Glance

Sector Times



Men

Sector 1

1. Dean Lucas - 49.392

2. Loic Bruni +0.079

3. Greg Minnaar +0.466

4. Troy Brosnan +0.470

5. Loris Vergier +0.554



Sector 2

1. Loic Bruni - 1:19.017

2. Troy Brosnan +0.343

3. Laurie Greenland +1.239

4. Amaury Pierron +1.270

5. Greg Minnaar +1.344



Sector 3

1. Danny Hart - 39.896

2. Troy Brosnan +0.111

3. Loic Bruni +0.147

4. Laurie Greenland +0.192

5. Amaury Pierron +0.702



Sector 4

1. Amaury Pierron - 49.122

2. Loic Bruni +0.169

3. Troy Brosnan +0.289

4. Kirk McDowall +0.482

5. Mark Wallace +0.669



Sector 5

1. Amaury Pierron - 27.151

2. Charlie Harrison +0.128

3. Aaron Gwin +0.297

4. Troy Brosnan +0.334

5. Danny Hart +0.452



Perfect Lap



4:04.578



Fastest Run



4:05.544





Women

Sector 1

1. Myriam Nicole - 58.036

2. Tracey Hannah +0.987

3. Marine Cabirou +1.012

4. Tahnee Seagrave +1.126

5. Emilie Siegenthaler +2.125



Sector 2

1. Myriam Nicole - 1:34.414

2. Tracey Hannah +0.116

3. Marine Cabirou +0.302

4. Tahnee Seagrave +1.312

5. Eleonora Farina +2.015



Sector 3

1. Myriam Nicole - 46.818

2. Emilie Siegenthaler +0.286

3. Veronika Widmann +1.216

4. Marine Cabirou +1.338

5. Tahnee Seagrave +1.586



Sector 4

1. Tahnee Seagrave - 59.620

2. Myriam Nicole +0.719

3. Marine Cabirou +1.118

4. Eleonora Farina +1.555

5. Emilie Siegenthaler +1.798



Sector 5

1. Tahnee Seagrave - 31.518

2. Tracey Hannah +0.405

3. Marine Cabirou +0.744

4. Carina Cappellari +1.416

5. Emilie Siegenthaler +1.443



Perfect Lap



4:50.406



Fastest Run



4:53.226





The Story of the Session

Men

