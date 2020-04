Nerding Out: The Biggest Winning Margins in World Cup Downhill from 1997 to 2019

We have started at the 1997 season because race result data is not fully accurate or complete for the seasons from 1993 to 1996.





1997

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Elke Brutsaert

Elite Women

Stellenbosch

1997 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 5.58 seconds

- 1.83%



Carrado Herin

Elite Men

Nevegal

1997 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 8.33 seconds

- 2.7%





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Nevegal

1997 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 6.29 seconds

- 1.79%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Sierra Nevada

1997 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 7.41 seconds

- 2.71%





Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Château d'Oex

1997 World Championships



Winning Margins:

- 6.19 seconds

- 1.65%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Château d'Oex

1997 World Championships



Winning Margin:

- 19.63 seconds

- 4.77%





1998

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Les Gets

1998 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 16.57 seconds

- 4.3%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Big Bear Lake

1998 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 8.40 seconds

- 3.03%





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Snoqualmie

1998 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 27.79 seconds

- 10.72%



Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Sierra Nevada

1998 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 5.48 seconds

- 2.13%





Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Kaprun

1998 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 6.04 seconds

- 2.15%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Kaprun

1998 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 13.16 seconds

- 4.23%





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Arai Mountain

1998 World Cup Round 8



Winning Margin:

- 27.18 seconds

- 6.22%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Mont-Sainte-Anne

1998 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 10.56 seconds

- 3.35%



1999

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Les Gets

1999 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 17.23 seconds

- 3.61%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Maribor

1999 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 7.30 seconds

- 2.51%





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Nevegal

1999 World Cup Round3



Winning Margin:

- 8.24 seconds

- 2.87%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Squaw Valley

1999 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 13.16 seconds

- 4.45%





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Bromont

1999 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 18.71 seconds

- 5.9%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Kaprun

1999 World Cup Round 8



Winning Margin:

- 13.586 seconds

- 3.16%





Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Åre

1999 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 6.42 seconds

- 2.21%





2000

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Vail

2000 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 8.91 seconds

- 3.26%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Kaprun

2000 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 5.97 seconds

- 1.75%





Cédric Gracia

Elite Men

Leysin

2000 World Cup Round 8



Winning Margin:

- 9.14 seconds

- 2.51%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Leysin

2000 World Cup Round 8



Winning Margin:

- 40.85 seconds

- 9.75%





2001

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Durango

2001 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 5.43 seconds

- 2.36%



Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Arai Mountain

2001 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 6.47 seconds

- 2.62%





Katja Repo

Elite Women

Leysin

2001 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 6.30 seconds

- 1.91%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Kaprun

2001 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 9.45 seconds

- 2.31%





2002

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Chris Kovarik

Elite Men

Fort William

2002 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 14.02 seconds

- 5.11%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Fort William

2002 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 6.48 seconds

- 1.96%





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Maribor

2002 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 9.17 seconds

- 4.42%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Kaprun

2002 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 6.60 seconds

- 2.02%





2003

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Marla Streb

Elite Women

Kaprun

2003 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 6.63 seconds

- 3.75%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Lugano

2003 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 12.41 seconds

- 4.09%





2004

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Steve Peat

Elite Men

Les Deux Alpes

2004 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 5.77 seconds

- 3.33%



Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Mont-Sainte-Anne

2004 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 9.75 seconds

- 5.02%





2005

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Sam Hill

Elite Men

Schladming

2005 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 8.17 seconds

- 3.4%



Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Angle Fire

2005 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 12.79 seconds

- 4.36%



Sam Hill

Elite Men

Pila

2005 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 6.75 seconds

- 2.83%





2006

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Fort William

2006 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 7.58 seconds

- 2.55%



Sam Hill

Elite Men

Schladming

2006 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 5.51 seconds

- 2.54%





2007

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Sam Hill

Elite Men

Schladming

2007 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 5.14 seconds

- 2.26%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Maribor

2007 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 8.63 seconds

- 4.61%



2008

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Vallnord

2008 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 8.47 seconds

- 5%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Schladming

2008 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 13.67 seconds

- 4.91%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Val di Sole

2008 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 11.99 seconds

- 5.44%





2009

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Pietermaritzburg

2009 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 6.380 seconds

- 2.55%



Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

La Bresse

2009 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 5.020 seconds

- 3.38%



Tracey Moseley

Elite Women

Fort William

2009 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 9.020 seconds

- 2.84%





2010

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Maribor

2010 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 9.730 seconds

- 4.19%



Tracey Moseley

Elite Women

Mont-Sainte-Anne

2010 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 7.500 seconds

- 2.46%





2011

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Danny Hart

Elite Men

Champery

2011 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 11.699 seconds

- 5.46%



Emmeline Ragot

Elite Women

Champery

2011 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 15.291 seconds

- 5.27%





2012

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Val di Sole

2012 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 7.850 seconds

- 4.22%





2013

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Fort William

2013 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 10.139 seconds

- 3.82%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Hafjell

2013 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 7.631 seconds

- 3.03%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Pietermaritzburg

2013 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 8.632 seconds

- 3.38%





2014

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Cairns

2014 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 11.655 seconds

- 4.16%



Emmeline Ragot

Elite Women

Fort William

2014 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 8.710 seconds

- 2.93%





2015

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Fort William

2015 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 7.989 seconds

- 2.6%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2015 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 5.006 seconds

- 2.4%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Windham

2015 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 9.360 seconds

- 5.3%





2016

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Cairns

2016 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 7.098 seconds

- 3.12%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Fort William

2016 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 12.049 seconds

- 3.88%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Leogang

2016 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 5.370 seconds

- 2.25%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Mont-Sainte-Anne

2016 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 11.116 seconds

- 4.03%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Vallnord

2016 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 6.568 seconds

- 2.37%





2017

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Tracey Hannah

Elite Women

Fort William

2017 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 10.245 seconds

- 3.07%



Tahnée Seagrave

Elite Women

Mont-Sainte-Anne

2017 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 5.737 seconds

- 2.17%





2018

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Tahnée Seagrave

Elite Women

Fort William

2018 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 8.251 seconds

- 2.7%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Mont-Sainte-Anne

2018 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 5.087 seconds

- 1.76%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2018 World Champs



Winning Margin:

- 9.983 seconds

- 5.42%





2019

Winning Margins Over 5 Seconds

Marine Cabirou

Elite Women

Val di Sole

2019 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 11.776 seconds

- 4.62%





Total number of wins from riders with more than two five-second plus wins

The 10 biggest winning margins by time difference

The 10 biggest winning margins by percentage difference

With World Cup racing on a (hopefully) short hiatus, we thought it would be interesting to take a look back through the history books at some of the biggest winning margins in downhill racing. Check out who managed to pull more than five seconds out of their opponents and take the top step of the podium from 1997 to 2019 below.It's no surprise to see the top name is Chausson who has 23 wins with a margin of more than five seconds, but Rachel Atherton is not far behind with 20 and is likely to equal or pass ACC in the future. Sitting in joint third are two more downhill legends; Tracey Moseley and Nico Vouilloz, who both have five to their name.When breaking down the results by time difference alone ACC dominates the list with the top seven biggest winning margins since 1997. The only other three riders to make the list are Emmeline Ragot, Chris Kovarik and Rachel Atherton. All three of which come very far off ACC's biggest win at Leysin, 2000, which saw her take the top spot by an unimaginable 40.85 seconds and beat more than half of the men's field.Looking at the percentage results tells a slightly different story. Although ACC still holds the top four spots we now have the likes of Danny Hart and Sabrina Jonnier joining Emmeline Ragot, Chris Kovarik and Rachel Atherton in the list.The most interesting point from both graphs is the absence of any results past the 2011 World Champs run in Champery, which hints at how racing has become a lot tighter in recent years. This is especially apparent in the men's racing with no winning margin of over five seconds since Gwin's win at Val di Sole in 2012.