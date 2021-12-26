Nerding Out: The Fastest Race Bikes of 2021

Downhill
After taking a look back at the most successful DH bikes from 2000 to 2020
we have looked at the stats over the 2021 DH World Cup season and the Val di Sole World Champs to see which bikes come out on top with the most Elite and Junior race wins. Take a look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the 2021 World Cups and World Championships.
1: Trek Session - 13
Just like when we looked at the top World Cup DH bikes from 2000 to 2020 the Trek Session sits at the top of the list for race wins in 2021. Totalling 13 wins across World Cup races and the World Champs in Val di Sole the Session is leagues ahead of the other bike that took home victories this season. The most successful riders on the Session this year were Izabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone who each took four wins. Tied for second-most wins on the session were Valentina Höll and Loris Vergier with two wins apiece. Rider Breakdown:
Izabela Yankova / Jackson Goldstone - 4 Wins
Valentina Höll / Loris Vergier - 2 Wins
Reece Wilson - 1 Win
2: Commencal Supreme - 6
The Commencal Supreme comes in second for wins in 2021 with six across the season. Topping the winning list of riders on the Commencal this year is Myriam Nicole who took home three wins including a World Champs victory. Sitting all on one win each is Camille Balanche, Thibaut Daprela and Pau Menoyo Busquets.Rider Breakdown:
Myriam Nicole - 3 Wins
Camille Balanche / Thibaut Daprela / Pau Menoyo Busquets - 1 Wins
3: Canyon Sender - 4
Coming in third place is the Canyon Sender that previous to 2021 had one Elite victory to its name but over the last twelve months it has picked up two new Elite victories. Troy Brosnan took his second win on the Canyon Sender after previously winning in Vallnord back in 2017 while Tahnee Seagrave just took the top spot at the muddy Les Gets. Phoebe Gale topped the list of Canyon winners this year with two Junior wins. Rider Breakdown:
Phoebe Gale - 2 Wins
Troy Brosnan / Tahnee Seagrave - 1 Win
4: Saracen Myst - 2
After having an incredible Junior season Jordan Williams helped to put the Saracen Myst into the top five with his two wins. Jordan also put the Myst into the top four for the most qualifying wins as well. Rider Breakdown:
Jordan Williams - 1 Win
5: Santa Cruz V10, GT Fury and Specialized Demo - 1
Completing the top five is a three-way tie for fifth with the Santa Cruz V10, GT Fury and Specialized Demo all taking one win each. Loic Bruni secured the win for the Demo with Greg Minnaar taking the World Champs title on the V10. Junior rider Sophie Gutöhrle rode her GT Fury to its only win in 2021. Rider Breakdown:
Greg Minnaar/Santa Cruz V10 - 1 Win
Loïc Bruni/Specialized Demo - 1 Win
Sophie Gutöhrle/GT Fury - 1 Win
Rider/Bike combinations:
Izabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone were pretty unstoppable in the Junior racing this year and they both top the chart with the most wins on their bikes which both happen to be the Trek session. In third we Myriam Nicole break up the Sessions as she pushes ahead of Loris Vergier with three wins on the Commencal Supreme. Loris Vergier and Valentina Höll tie with Jordan Williams and Phoebe Gale on two wins across the season.
Qualifying Wins:
When looking at qualifying wins you see similar results again with the Trek Session 10 top finishes and the Commencal Supreme on seven. It is no surprise to see these two at the top with such a large number of racers opting to run these bikes at World Cup races. Coming in third with four top qualifiers in the Specialized Demo.
Founding countries:
Just like we found when we looked at the most successful DH bikes from 2000 to 2020 the USA tops the ranks as the brand founding country with the most World Cup wins in 2021. 10 wins back is Andorra with six World Cup victories this year, this is again the same position as before for the sixth smallest European nation. Only two other founding countries featured on the top step of the podium this year with Germany taking four wins and the UK just two.
Cross Country
We have looked at the stats over the 2021 XC World Cups and World Championships from Val di Sole to see which bikes come out on top with the most Elite and U23 race wins. Take a look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the 2021 XC World Cup and World Champs.
1: Trek Supercaliber - 9 Wins
With 9 wins across 2021 and even an Olympic gold medal, it's no shock to see Trek's Supercaliber sitting at the top of the list this year. Taking the top position under four riders including a huge five wins with Mona Mitterwallner. The Trek also holds the tile of two World Championships with both Evie Richards and Mona Mitterwallner taking home the rainbow jersey from Val di Sole.Rider Breakdown:
Mona Mitterwallner - 5 Wins
Evie Richards - 3 Wins
Riley Amos - 1 Win
2: Scott Spark / Massi Aire SL - 4 Wins
Sitting in joint second for 2021 wins is the Scott Spark and Massi Aire SL race bikes. While the Scott saw four wins across two riders the Massi can give all of its success to the hard-charging Loana Lecomte who dominated the first half of the 2021 season. Rider Breakdown:
Martin Vidaurre Kossmann/Scott Spark - 3 Wins
Nino Schurter/Scott Spark - 1 Win
Loana Lecomte/Massi Aire SL - 4 Wins
3: Thomus Lightrider WC / Trek Procaliber - 2 Wins
After the most successful season of his career Mathias Flückiger was able to take his Thomus Lightrider WC bike to the top of the podium twice and a silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Trek appears again on the top race bikes of 2021 with Mona Mitterwallner taking the Procaliber hardtail to two World Cup wins.Rider Breakdown:
Mathias Flückiger/Thomus Lightrider WC - 2 Wins
Mona Mitterwallner/Trek Procaliber - 2 Wins
4: Specialized Epic / Orbea Alma / Orbea Oiz / BMC Fourstroke / Norco Revolver FS / Norco Revolver HT / Trek Top Fuel - 1 Win
In a six-way tie the Specialized Epic, Orbea Alma, Orbea Oiz, BMC Fourstroke, Norco Revolver FS and Norco Revolver HT all found one victory in 2021. It's interesting both the hardtail and full suspension race bikes from Orbea and Norco each take a win underneath Victor Koretzky and Carter Woods as they changed out bikes depending on the courses. Also, the BMC Fourstroke may have only one World Cup win, but it did secure Tom Pidcock a gold medal in Tokyo. Another winning bike for Trek in 2021 was the old Top Fuel that saw Simone Avondetto take the win in Les Gets.Rider Breakdown:
Christopher Blevins/Specialized Epic - 1 Win
Victor Koretzky/Orbea Alma - 1 Win
Victor Koretzky/Orbea Oiz - 1 Win
Tom Pidcock/BMC Fourstroke - 1 Win
Carter Woods/Norco Revolver FS - 1 Win
Carter Woods/Norco Revolver HT - 1 Win
Simone Avondetto/Top Fuel - 1 Win
Rider/Bike combinations:
As we mentioned before the dominance of Mona Mitterwallner in 2021 means she tops the chart with five wins on her Trek Supercaliber. The Trek also features again amongst the top three with Evie Richards taking three wins. Loana Lecomte and her Massi Aire SL is the closest rival to Mona with four World Cup wins.
XCC Wins:
If we look at XCC wins there is a completely different selection of bikes at the top with Thomus Lightrider WC, Canyon Lux and Specialized Epic all on two wins apiece. The Trek Supercaliber does appear again although it only managed to be piloted to a single XCC victory in 2021.
Founding countries:
Just like in all of our other Nerding Out pieces on winning bikes the USA is top with 12 wins in 2021. Next up is Switzerland with seven and Spain closely follows with six wins. Although it is not a country you may first think of for XC bikes Canada comes in fourth with two 2021 top positions.
Enduro
After taking a look back at the most successful Enduro bikes since the EWs began
we have looked at the stats over the 2021 EWS season to see which bikes come out on top with the most Elite and U21 race wins. Take a look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the 2021 EWS races.
1: Canyon Strive / Trek Slash - 5 Wins
Coming out on top for race wins during the 2021 EWS season is the Canyon Strive and Trek Slash with five wins each. The Canyon Strive saw the most win by any individual rider as well with Jack Moir securing five EWs victories in 2021. The Trek Slash saw Jamie Edmondson take three wins in the U23 category and Harriet Harnden piloted her Trek to two wins in the Elite Women's racing. Rider Breakdown:
Jack Moir/Canyon Strive: 5 wins
Jamie Edmondson/Trek Slash: 3 wins
Harriet Harnden/Trek Slash 2 wins
2: Yeti SB150 / Lapierre Spicy / BH Lynx - 3 Wins
Next up is the Yeti SB150, Lapierre Spicy and the H Lynx on three wins across 2021. Richie Rude and Melanie Pugin are the sole riders to take wins on the Yeti and BH respectively, but the Lapierre saw two different race winners. Both Isabeau Courdurier and Gaia Tormena finished in the top spot in 2021 with Isabeau Courdurier sitting on the top step twice in 2021.Rider Breakdown:
Richie Rude/Yeti SB150: 3 wins
Isabeau Courdurier/Lapierre Spicy: 2 wins
Gaia Tormena/Lapierre Spicy; 1 win
Melanie Pugin/BH Lynx; 3 wins
3: Juliana Maverick / GT Force / Ancillotti Scarab / Propain Tyee / Evil Offering - 2 Wins
In a huge tie for third place in 2021, we have the Juliana Maverick, GT Force, Ancillotti Scarab, Propain Tyee and Evil Offering all sitting at two wins. While most of the bikes saw a single rider take its total of wins the GT Force saw a win each from Martin Meas and Paz Gallo Fuentes.Rider Breakdown:
Polly Henderson/Juliana Maverick: 2 wins
Martin Maes/GT Force: 1 win
Paz Gallo Fuentes/GT Force: 1 win
Sophie Riva/Ancillotti Scarab: 2 wins
Luke Meier-Smith/Propain Tyee: 2 wins
Simonka Kuchynkova/Evil Offering: 2 wins
4: Pivot Firebird / Forbidden Dreadnaught / Ibis Ripmo / Santa Cruz Megatower - 1 Win
Finally, we have another big tie with the Pivot Firebird, Forbidden Dreadnaught, Ibis Ripmo and Santa Cruz Megatower taking one win each in 2021. The wins for these bikes came from Morgane Charre, Alex Storr, Bex Baraona and Lisa Baumann.Rider Breakdown:
Morgane Charre/Pivot Firebird: 1 win
Alex Storr/Forbidden Dreadnaught: 1 win
Bex Baraona/Ibis Ripmo: 1 win
Lisa Baumann/Santa Cruz Megatower: 1 win
Rider/Bike combinations:
After an incredible 2021 season, it is really no surprise that we see Jack Moir and his Canyon Strive topping the list with five wins across the year. In joint second we have Richie Rude, Jamie Edmondson and Melanie Pugin all taking three wins on their race machines. Interestingly only the Trek Slash, Lapierre Spicy and GT Force appear on this list more than once, although no bike has more than one rider from a single category (Elite or U23) taking a win across the season.
Stage Wins:
In terms of stage wins we see a similar result at the top of the chart with the Canyon Strive and Trek Slash with 17 stage wins each. The Yeti SB150 sits in second place thanks to 14 top stages from Richie Rude this almost matches the incredible 16 wins from Jack Moir on his Canyon. The Juliana Maverick of Polly Henderson also sees some impressive results as the young rider managed to take the fastest time on 13 stages. 2021 saw eight bikes take over 10 stage wins this year with 24 bikes with at least one stage win.
Founding countries:
The USA tops the list of founding countries with the most wins in 2021 with a huge gap of ten wins back to Germany who sits in second with seven victories. France and Spain complete the top three with three wins apiece.
Race by Race Breakdown:
Downhill
Leogang
Elite Men: Troy Brosnan
Canyon Sender
Elite Women: Camille Balanche
Commencal Supreme
Junior Men: Pau Menoyo Busquets
Commencal Supreme
Junior Women: Sophie Gutöhrle
GT Fury
Les Gets
Elite Men: Thibaut Daprela
Elite Women: Tahnée Seagrave
Junior Men: Jackson Goldstone
Junior Women: Phoebe Gale
Maribor
Elite Men: Loris Vergier
Elite Women: Myriam Nicole
Junior Men: Jackson Goldstone
Junior Women: Phoebe Gale
Lenzerheide
Elite Men: Loris Vergier
Elite Women: Myriam Nicole
Junior Men: Jackson Goldstone
Junior Women: Izabela Yankova
Snowshoe
Elite Men: Reece Wilson
Elite Women: Valentina Höll
Junior Men: Jordan Williams
Junior Women: Izabela Yankova
Snowshoe
Elite Men: Loïc Bruni
Elite Women: Valentina Höll
Junior Men: Jordan Williams
Junior Women: Izabela Yankova
Val di Sole World Champs
Elite Men: Greg Minnaar
Elite Women: Myriam Nicole
Junior Men: Jackson Goldstone
Junior Women: Izabela Yankova
Cross Country
Albstadt
Elite Men: Victor Koretzky
Orbea Alma
Elite Women: Loana Lecomte
Massi Aire SL
U23 Men: Carter Woods
Norco Revolver HT
U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner
Trek Procaliber
Nove Mesto
Elite Men: Thomas Pidcock
BMC Fourstroke
Elite Women: Loana Lecomte
Massi Aire SL
U23 Men: Carter Woods
Norco Revolver FS
U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner
Trek Supercaliber
Leogang
Elite Men: Mathias Flueckiger
Thomus Lightrider WC
Elite Women: Loana Lecomte
Massi Aire SL
U23 Men: Riley Amos
Trek Supercaliber
U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner
Trek Procaliber
Les Gets
Elite Men: Mathias Flueckiger
Thomus Lightrider WC
Elite Women: Loana Lecomte
Massi Aire SL
U23 Men: Simone Avondetto
Trek Top Fuel
U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner
Trek Supercaliber
Lenzerheide
Elite Men: Victor Koretzky
Orbea Oiz
Elite Women: Evie Richards
Trek Supercaliber
U23 Men: Martin Vidaurre Kossmann
Scott Spark
U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner
Trek Supercaliber
Snowshoe
Elite Men: Christopher Blevins
Specialized Epic
Elite Women: Evie Richards
Trek Supercaliber
U23 Men: Martin Vidaurre Kossmann
Scott Spark
U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner
Trek Supercaliber
Val di Sole World Champs
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Scott Spark
Elite Women: Evie Richards
Trek Supercaliber
U23 Men: Martin Vidaurre Kossmann
Scott Spark
U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner
Trek Supercaliber
Enduro
Val di Fassa 1
Elite Men: Richie Rude
Yeti SB150
Elite Women: Isabeau Courdurier
Lapierre Spicy
U21 Men: Jamie Edmondson
Trek Slash
U21 Women: Polly Henderson
Juliana Maverick
Val di Fassa 2
Elite Men: Jack Moir
Canyon Strive
Elite Women: Melanie Pugin
BH Lynx
U21 Men: Jamie Edmondson
Trek Slash
U21 Women: Sophie Riva
Ancillotti Scarab
La Thuile 1
Elite Men: Richie Rude
Yeti SB150
Elite Women: Melanie Pugin
BH Lynx
U21 Men: Luke Meier-smith
Propain Tyee
U21 Women: Simonka Kuchynkova
Evil Offering
La Thuile 2
Elite Men: Jack Moir
Canyon Strive
Elite Women: Harriet Harnden
Trek Slash
U21 Men: Luke Meier-smith
Propain Tyee
U21 Women: Simonka Kuchynkova
Evil Offering
Loudenvielle 1
Elite Men: Jack Moir
Canyon Strive
Elite Women: Harriet Harnden
Trek Slash
U21 Men: Francescu Camoin
Specialized Enduro
U21 Women: Sophie Riva
Ancillotti Scarab
Loudenvielle 2
Elite Men: Jack Moir
Canyon Strive
Elite Women: Isabeau Courdurier
Lapierre Spicy
U21 Men: Alex Storr
Forbidden Dreadnaught
U21 Women: Paz Gallo Fuentes
GT Force
Crans-Montana
Elite Men: Richie Rude
Yeti SB150
Elite Women: Melanie Pugin
BH Lynx
U21 Men: Francescu Camoin
Specialized Enduro
U21 Women: Lisa Baumann
Santa Cruz Megatower
Finale
Elite Men: Jack Moir
Canyon Strive
Elite Women: Morgane Charre
Pivot Firebird
U21 Men: Francescu Camoin
Specialized Enduro
U21 Women: Gaia Tormena
Lapierre Spicy
Tweed Valley
Elite Men: Martin Maes
GT Force
Elite Women: Bex Baraona
Ibis Ripmo
U21 Men: Jamie Edmondson
Trek Slash
U21 Women: Polly Henderson
Juliana Maverick
