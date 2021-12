Nerding Out: The Fastest Race Bikes of 2021

Downhill

1: Trek Session - 13

2: Commencal Supreme - 6

3: Canyon Sender - 4

4: Saracen Myst - 2

5: Santa Cruz V10, GT Fury and Specialized Demo - 1

Rider/Bike combinations:

Qualifying Wins:

Founding countries:

Cross Country

1: Trek Supercaliber - 9 Wins

2: Scott Spark / Massi Aire SL - 4 Wins

3: Thomus Lightrider WC / Trek Procaliber - 2 Wins

4: Specialized Epic / Orbea Alma / Orbea Oiz / BMC Fourstroke / Norco Revolver FS / Norco Revolver HT / Trek Top Fuel - 1 Win

Rider/Bike combinations:

XCC Wins:

Founding countries:

Enduro

1: Canyon Strive / Trek Slash - 5 Wins

2: Yeti SB150 / Lapierre Spicy / BH Lynx - 3 Wins

3: Juliana Maverick / GT Force / Ancillotti Scarab / Propain Tyee / Evil Offering - 2 Wins

4: Pivot Firebird / Forbidden Dreadnaught / Ibis Ripmo / Santa Cruz Megatower - 1 Win

Rider/Bike combinations:

Stage Wins:

Founding countries:

Race by Race Breakdown:

Downhill

Leogang

Elite Men: Troy Brosnan

Canyon Sender



Elite Women: Camille Balanche

Commencal Supreme

Junior Men: Pau Menoyo Busquets

Commencal Supreme



Junior Women: Sophie Gutöhrle

GT Fury



Les Gets

Elite Men: Thibaut Daprela



Elite Women: Tahnée Seagrave

Junior Men: Jackson Goldstone



Junior Women: Phoebe Gale



Maribor

Elite Men: Loris Vergier



Elite Women: Myriam Nicole

Junior Men: Jackson Goldstone



Junior Women: Phoebe Gale



Lenzerheide

Elite Men: Loris Vergier



Elite Women: Myriam Nicole

Junior Men: Jackson Goldstone



Junior Women: Izabela Yankova



Snowshoe

Elite Men: Reece Wilson



Elite Women: Valentina Höll

Junior Men: Jordan Williams



Junior Women: Izabela Yankova



Snowshoe

Elite Men: Loïc Bruni



Elite Women: Valentina Höll

Junior Men: Jordan Williams



Junior Women: Izabela Yankova



Val di Sole World Champs

Elite Men: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women: Myriam Nicole

Junior Men: Jackson Goldstone



Junior Women: Izabela Yankova



Cross Country

Albstadt

Elite Men: Victor Koretzky

Orbea Alma



Elite Women: Loana Lecomte

Massi Aire SL

U23 Men: Carter Woods

Norco Revolver HT



U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner

Trek Procaliber



Nove Mesto

Elite Men: Thomas Pidcock

BMC Fourstroke



Elite Women: Loana Lecomte

Massi Aire SL

U23 Men: Carter Woods

Norco Revolver FS



U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner

Trek Supercaliber



Leogang

Elite Men: Mathias Flueckiger

Thomus Lightrider WC



Elite Women: Loana Lecomte

Massi Aire SL

U23 Men: Riley Amos

Trek Supercaliber



U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner

Trek Procaliber



Les Gets

Elite Men: Mathias Flueckiger

Thomus Lightrider WC



Elite Women: Loana Lecomte

Massi Aire SL

U23 Men: Simone Avondetto

Trek Top Fuel



U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner

Trek Supercaliber



Lenzerheide

Elite Men: Victor Koretzky

Orbea Oiz



Elite Women: Evie Richards

Trek Supercaliber

U23 Men: Martin Vidaurre Kossmann

Scott Spark



U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner

Trek Supercaliber



Snowshoe

Elite Men: Christopher Blevins

Specialized Epic



Elite Women: Evie Richards

Trek Supercaliber

U23 Men: Martin Vidaurre Kossmann

Scott Spark



U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner

Trek Supercaliber



Val di Sole World Champs

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Scott Spark



Elite Women: Evie Richards

Trek Supercaliber

U23 Men: Martin Vidaurre Kossmann

Scott Spark



U23 Women: Mona Mitterwallner

Trek Supercaliber



Enduro

Val di Fassa 1

Elite Men: Richie Rude

Yeti SB150



Elite Women: Isabeau Courdurier

Lapierre Spicy

U21 Men: Jamie Edmondson

Trek Slash



U21 Women: Polly Henderson

Juliana Maverick



Val di Fassa 2

Elite Men: Jack Moir

Canyon Strive



Elite Women: Melanie Pugin

BH Lynx

U21 Men: Jamie Edmondson

Trek Slash



U21 Women: Sophie Riva

Ancillotti Scarab



La Thuile 1

Elite Men: Richie Rude

Yeti SB150



Elite Women: Melanie Pugin

BH Lynx

U21 Men: Luke Meier-smith

Propain Tyee



U21 Women: Simonka Kuchynkova

Evil Offering



La Thuile 2

Elite Men: Jack Moir

Canyon Strive



Elite Women: Harriet Harnden

Trek Slash

U21 Men: Luke Meier-smith

Propain Tyee



U21 Women: Simonka Kuchynkova

Evil Offering



Loudenvielle 1

Elite Men: Jack Moir

Canyon Strive



Elite Women: Harriet Harnden

Trek Slash

U21 Men: Francescu Camoin

Specialized Enduro



U21 Women: Sophie Riva

Ancillotti Scarab



Loudenvielle 2

Elite Men: Jack Moir

Canyon Strive



Elite Women: Isabeau Courdurier

Lapierre Spicy

U21 Men: Alex Storr

Forbidden Dreadnaught



U21 Women: Paz Gallo Fuentes

GT Force



Crans-Montana

Elite Men: Richie Rude

Yeti SB150



Elite Women: Melanie Pugin

BH Lynx

U21 Men: Francescu Camoin

Specialized Enduro



U21 Women: Lisa Baumann

Santa Cruz Megatower



Finale

Elite Men: Jack Moir

Canyon Strive



Elite Women: Morgane Charre

Pivot Firebird

U21 Men: Francescu Camoin

Specialized Enduro



U21 Women: Gaia Tormena

Lapierre Spicy



Tweed Valley

Elite Men: Martin Maes

GT Force



Elite Women: Bex Baraona

Ibis Ripmo

U21 Men: Jamie Edmondson

Trek Slash



U21 Women: Polly Henderson

Juliana Maverick



After taking a look back at the most successful DH bikes from 2000 to 2020 we have looked at the stats over the 2021 DH World Cup season and the Val di Sole World Champs to see which bikes come out on top with the most Elite and Junior race wins. Take a look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the 2021 World Cups and World Championships.Just like when we looked at the top World Cup DH bikes from 2000 to 2020 the Trek Session sits at the top of the list for race wins in 2021. Totalling 13 wins across World Cup races and the World Champs in Val di Sole the Session is leagues ahead of the other bike that took home victories this season. The most successful riders on the Session this year were Izabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone who each took four wins. Tied for second-most wins on the session were Valentina Höll and Loris Vergier with two wins apiece.Izabela Yankova / Jackson Goldstone - 4 WinsValentina Höll / Loris Vergier - 2 WinsReece Wilson - 1 WinThe Commencal Supreme comes in second for wins in 2021 with six across the season. Topping the winning list of riders on the Commencal this year is Myriam Nicole who took home three wins including a World Champs victory. Sitting all on one win each is Camille Balanche, Thibaut Daprela and Pau Menoyo Busquets.Myriam Nicole - 3 WinsCamille Balanche / Thibaut Daprela / Pau Menoyo Busquets - 1 WinsComing in third place is the Canyon Sender that previous to 2021 had one Elite victory to its name but over the last twelve months it has picked up two new Elite victories. Troy Brosnan took his second win on the Canyon Sender after previously winning in Vallnord back in 2017 while Tahnee Seagrave just took the top spot at the muddy Les Gets. Phoebe Gale topped the list of Canyon winners this year with two Junior wins.Phoebe Gale - 2 WinsTroy Brosnan / Tahnee Seagrave - 1 WinAfter having an incredible Junior season Jordan Williams helped to put the Saracen Myst into the top five with his two wins. Jordan also put the Myst into the top four for the most qualifying wins as well.Jordan Williams - 1 WinCompleting the top five is a three-way tie for fifth with the Santa Cruz V10, GT Fury and Specialized Demo all taking one win each. Loic Bruni secured the win for the Demo with Greg Minnaar taking the World Champs title on the V10. Junior rider Sophie Gutöhrle rode her GT Fury to its only win in 2021.Greg Minnaar/Santa Cruz V10 - 1 WinLoïc Bruni/Specialized Demo - 1 WinSophie Gutöhrle/GT Fury - 1 WinIzabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone were pretty unstoppable in the Junior racing this year and they both top the chart with the most wins on their bikes which both happen to be the Trek session. In third we Myriam Nicole break up the Sessions as she pushes ahead of Loris Vergier with three wins on the Commencal Supreme. Loris Vergier and Valentina Höll tie with Jordan Williams and Phoebe Gale on two wins across the season.When looking at qualifying wins you see similar results again with the Trek Session 10 top finishes and the Commencal Supreme on seven. It is no surprise to see these two at the top with such a large number of racers opting to run these bikes at World Cup races. Coming in third with four top qualifiers in the Specialized Demo.Just like we found when we looked at the most successful DH bikes from 2000 to 2020 the USA tops the ranks as the brand founding country with the most World Cup wins in 2021. 10 wins back is Andorra with six World Cup victories this year, this is again the same position as before for the sixth smallest European nation. Only two other founding countries featured on the top step of the podium this year with Germany taking four wins and the UK just two.We have looked at the stats over the 2021 XC World Cups and World Championships from Val di Sole to see which bikes come out on top with the most Elite and U23 race wins. Take a look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the 2021 XC World Cup and World Champs.With 9 wins across 2021 and even an Olympic gold medal, it's no shock to see Trek's Supercaliber sitting at the top of the list this year. Taking the top position under four riders including a huge five wins with Mona Mitterwallner. The Trek also holds the tile of two World Championships with both Evie Richards and Mona Mitterwallner taking home the rainbow jersey from Val di Sole.Mona Mitterwallner - 5 WinsEvie Richards - 3 WinsRiley Amos - 1 WinSitting in joint second for 2021 wins is the Scott Spark and Massi Aire SL race bikes. While the Scott saw four wins across two riders the Massi can give all of its success to the hard-charging Loana Lecomte who dominated the first half of the 2021 season.Martin Vidaurre Kossmann/Scott Spark - 3 WinsNino Schurter/Scott Spark - 1 WinLoana Lecomte/Massi Aire SL - 4 WinsAfter the most successful season of his career Mathias Flückiger was able to take his Thomus Lightrider WC bike to the top of the podium twice and a silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Trek appears again on the top race bikes of 2021 with Mona Mitterwallner taking the Procaliber hardtail to two World Cup wins.Mathias Flückiger/Thomus Lightrider WC - 2 WinsMona Mitterwallner/Trek Procaliber - 2 WinsIn a six-way tie the Specialized Epic, Orbea Alma, Orbea Oiz, BMC Fourstroke, Norco Revolver FS and Norco Revolver HT all found one victory in 2021. It's interesting both the hardtail and full suspension race bikes from Orbea and Norco each take a win underneath Victor Koretzky and Carter Woods as they changed out bikes depending on the courses. Also, the BMC Fourstroke may have only one World Cup win, but it did secure Tom Pidcock a gold medal in Tokyo. Another winning bike for Trek in 2021 was the old Top Fuel that saw Simone Avondetto take the win in Les Gets.Christopher Blevins/Specialized Epic - 1 WinVictor Koretzky/Orbea Alma - 1 WinVictor Koretzky/Orbea Oiz - 1 WinTom Pidcock/BMC Fourstroke - 1 WinCarter Woods/Norco Revolver FS - 1 WinCarter Woods/Norco Revolver HT - 1 WinSimone Avondetto/Top Fuel - 1 WinAs we mentioned before the dominance of Mona Mitterwallner in 2021 means she tops the chart with five wins on her Trek Supercaliber. The Trek also features again amongst the top three with Evie Richards taking three wins. Loana Lecomte and her Massi Aire SL is the closest rival to Mona with four World Cup wins.If we look at XCC wins there is a completely different selection of bikes at the top with Thomus Lightrider WC, Canyon Lux and Specialized Epic all on two wins apiece. The Trek Supercaliber does appear again although it only managed to be piloted to a single XCC victory in 2021.Just like in all of our other Nerding Out pieces on winning bikes the USA is top with 12 wins in 2021. Next up is Switzerland with seven and Spain closely follows with six wins. Although it is not a country you may first think of for XC bikes Canada comes in fourth with two 2021 top positions.After taking a look back at the most successful Enduro bikes since the EWs began we have looked at the stats over the 2021 EWS season to see which bikes come out on top with the most Elite and U21 race wins. Take a look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the 2021 EWS races.Coming out on top for race wins during the 2021 EWS season is the Canyon Strive and Trek Slash with five wins each. The Canyon Strive saw the most win by any individual rider as well with Jack Moir securing five EWs victories in 2021. The Trek Slash saw Jamie Edmondson take three wins in the U23 category and Harriet Harnden piloted her Trek to two wins in the Elite Women's racing.Jack Moir/Canyon Strive: 5 winsJamie Edmondson/Trek Slash: 3 winsHarriet Harnden/Trek Slash 2 winsNext up is the Yeti SB150, Lapierre Spicy and the H Lynx on three wins across 2021. Richie Rude and Melanie Pugin are the sole riders to take wins on the Yeti and BH respectively, but the Lapierre saw two different race winners. Both Isabeau Courdurier and Gaia Tormena finished in the top spot in 2021 with Isabeau Courdurier sitting on the top step twice in 2021.Richie Rude/Yeti SB150: 3 winsIsabeau Courdurier/Lapierre Spicy: 2 winsGaia Tormena/Lapierre Spicy; 1 winMelanie Pugin/BH Lynx; 3 winsIn a huge tie for third place in 2021, we have the Juliana Maverick, GT Force, Ancillotti Scarab, Propain Tyee and Evil Offering all sitting at two wins. While most of the bikes saw a single rider take its total of wins the GT Force saw a win each from Martin Meas and Paz Gallo Fuentes.Polly Henderson/Juliana Maverick: 2 winsMartin Maes/GT Force: 1 winPaz Gallo Fuentes/GT Force: 1 winSophie Riva/Ancillotti Scarab: 2 winsLuke Meier-Smith/Propain Tyee: 2 winsSimonka Kuchynkova/Evil Offering: 2 winsFinally, we have another big tie with the Pivot Firebird, Forbidden Dreadnaught, Ibis Ripmo and Santa Cruz Megatower taking one win each in 2021. The wins for these bikes came from Morgane Charre, Alex Storr, Bex Baraona and Lisa Baumann.Morgane Charre/Pivot Firebird: 1 winAlex Storr/Forbidden Dreadnaught: 1 winBex Baraona/Ibis Ripmo: 1 winLisa Baumann/Santa Cruz Megatower: 1 winAfter an incredible 2021 season, it is really no surprise that we see Jack Moir and his Canyon Strive topping the list with five wins across the year. In joint second we have Richie Rude, Jamie Edmondson and Melanie Pugin all taking three wins on their race machines. Interestingly only the Trek Slash, Lapierre Spicy and GT Force appear on this list more than once, although no bike has more than one rider from a single category (Elite or U23) taking a win across the season.In terms of stage wins we see a similar result at the top of the chart with the Canyon Strive and Trek Slash with 17 stage wins each. The Yeti SB150 sits in second place thanks to 14 top stages from Richie Rude this almost matches the incredible 16 wins from Jack Moir on his Canyon. The Juliana Maverick of Polly Henderson also sees some impressive results as the young rider managed to take the fastest time on 13 stages. 2021 saw eight bikes take over 10 stage wins this year with 24 bikes with at least one stage win.The USA tops the list of founding countries with the most wins in 2021 with a huge gap of ten wins back to Germany who sits in second with seven victories. France and Spain complete the top three with three wins apiece.