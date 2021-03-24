Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes

The Five Enduro Bikes with the Most Elite EWS Wins:

1. Commencal Meta - 22 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2018: 8

2017: 7

2016: 7







2. Trek Remedy - 16 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2016: 1

2015: 7

2014: 3

2013: 5







3. Yeti SB6C - 10 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2016: 4

2015: 4

2014: 2







4. Intense Tracer - 8 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2019: 8







5. Lapierre Spicy - 7 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2013: 1

2017: 3

2018: 1

2020: 2







Winning Stats Breakdown:

Race By Race Breakdown:

2013

Punta Ala Round 1

Fabien Barel - Canyon Spectral (Prototype)

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Val d’Allos Round 2

Nicolas Vouilloz - Lapierre Spicy (Prototype)

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Les Deux Alpes Round 3

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Winter Park Round 4

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Whistler Round 5

Jared Graves - Yeti SB66C

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Val d’Isere Round 6

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo



Finale Ligure Round 7

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



2014

Nevados de Chillan Round 1

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Glentress Round 2

Nicolas Lau - Cube Stereo

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Valloire Round 3

Jared Graves - Yeti SB66

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

La Thuille Round 4

Damien Oton - Devinci Spartan

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Winter Park Round 5

Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C (Prototype)

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Whistler Round 6

Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C (Prototype)

Cécile Ravanel - GT Force



Finale Ligure Round 7

Fabien Barel - Canyon Spectral

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo



2015

Rotorua Round 1

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Ireland Round 2

Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Glentress Round 3

Justin Leov - Trek Remedy

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Samoëns Round 4

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Whistler Round 5

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Ainsa Round 6

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Finale Ligure Round 7

Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



2016

Chile Round 1

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Bariloche Round 2

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Ireland Round 3

Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

La Thuile Round 4

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Aspen Round 5

Jared Graves - Specialized Enduro

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Whistler Round 6

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Valberg Round 7

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Finale Ligure Round 8

Martin Maes - GT Force

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



2017

Rotorua Round 1

Wyn Masters - GT Force

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Tasmania Round 2

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Isabeau Courdurier - Sunn Kern



Madeira Round 3

Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Ireland Round 4

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Millau Round 5

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Aspen Round 6

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Whistler Round 7

Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Finale Ligure Round 8

Damien Oton - Devinci Spartan

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



2018

Chile Round 1

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Manizales Round 2

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Olargues Round 3

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Petzen-Jamnica Round 4

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



La Thuile Round 5

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Whistler Round 6

Martin Maes - GT Force

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Ainsa Round 7

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Finale Ligure Round 8

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



2019

Rotorua Round 1

Keegan Wright - Devinci Troy

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Tasmania Round 2

Florian Nicolai - Canyon Strive

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer



Madeira Round 3

Martin Maes - GT Force

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Val di Fassa Round 4

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer



Les Orres Round 5

Eddie Masters - Pivot Firebird

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Whistler Round 6

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer



Northstar Round 7

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Zermatt Round 8

Martin Maes - GT Force

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer



2020

Zermatt Round 1

Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude

Isabeau Courdurier - Lapierre Spicy

Pietra Ligure Round 2

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Melanie Pugin - BH Lynx



Finale Ligure Round 3

Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude

Morgane Charre - Pivot Firebird

