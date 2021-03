Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes

The Five Enduro Bikes with the Most Elite EWS Wins:

1. Commencal Meta - 22 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2018: 8

2017: 7

2016: 7







2. Trek Remedy - 16 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2016: 1

2015: 7

2014: 3

2013: 5







3. Yeti SB6C - 10 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2016: 4

2015: 4

2014: 2







4. Intense Tracer - 8 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2019: 8







5. Lapierre Spicy - 7 Wins

Year by Year Breakdown:



2013: 1

2017: 3

2018: 1

2020: 2







Winning Stats Breakdown:

Race By Race Breakdown:

2013

Punta Ala Round 1

Fabien Barel - Canyon Spectral (Prototype)

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Val d’Allos Round 2

Nicolas Vouilloz - Lapierre Spicy (Prototype)

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Les Deux Alpes Round 3

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Winter Park Round 4

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Whistler Round 5

Jared Graves - Yeti SB66C

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Val d’Isere Round 6

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo



Finale Ligure Round 7

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



2014

Nevados de Chillan Round 1

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Glentress Round 2

Nicolas Lau - Cube Stereo

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Valloire Round 3

Jared Graves - Yeti SB66

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

La Thuille Round 4

Damien Oton - Devinci Spartan

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Winter Park Round 5

Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C (Prototype)

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Whistler Round 6

Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C (Prototype)

Cécile Ravanel - GT Force



Finale Ligure Round 7

Fabien Barel - Canyon Spectral

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo



2015

Rotorua Round 1

Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll

Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Ireland Round 2

Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Glentress Round 3

Justin Leov - Trek Remedy

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Samoëns Round 4

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Whistler Round 5

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Ainsa Round 6

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



Finale Ligure Round 7

Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy



2016

Chile Round 1

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Bariloche Round 2

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Ireland Round 3

Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo

Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

La Thuile Round 4

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Aspen Round 5

Jared Graves - Specialized Enduro

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Whistler Round 6

Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Valberg Round 7

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Finale Ligure Round 8

Martin Maes - GT Force

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



2017

Rotorua Round 1

Wyn Masters - GT Force

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Tasmania Round 2

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Isabeau Courdurier - Sunn Kern



Madeira Round 3

Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Ireland Round 4

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Millau Round 5

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Aspen Round 6

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Whistler Round 7

Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Finale Ligure Round 8

Damien Oton - Devinci Spartan

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



2018

Chile Round 1

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Manizales Round 2

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Olargues Round 3

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Petzen-Jamnica Round 4

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



La Thuile Round 5

Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Whistler Round 6

Martin Maes - GT Force

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



Ainsa Round 7

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Finale Ligure Round 8

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta



2019

Rotorua Round 1

Keegan Wright - Devinci Troy

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Tasmania Round 2

Florian Nicolai - Canyon Strive

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer



Madeira Round 3

Martin Maes - GT Force

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Val di Fassa Round 4

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer



Les Orres Round 5

Eddie Masters - Pivot Firebird

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Whistler Round 6

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer



Northstar Round 7

Richie Rude - Yeti SB150

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Zermatt Round 8

Martin Maes - GT Force

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer



2020

Zermatt Round 1

Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude

Isabeau Courdurier - Lapierre Spicy

Pietra Ligure Round 2

Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy

Melanie Pugin - BH Lynx



Finale Ligure Round 3

Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude

Morgane Charre - Pivot Firebird



After looking at the downhill bikes with the most Elite World Cup and World Champs wins , we thought it would be interesting to look back through the past eight years of EWS racing. Look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the EWS.Hitting the top of the list is the Commencal Meta that has secured 22 Elite EWS victories. Currently, every Elite win on the Meta has come from Cécile Ravanel after she took the first of seven wins on the bike in 2016. 2017 saw seven more wins on the Meta with eight in 2018.Although she has stepped back from full-time EWS racing , her young teammate Antoine Vidal has taken multiple Junior wins with the bike and now that he has moved up to Elites this year meaning the Commencal could see an increase in its lead as the most successful EWS bike in the coming years.Coming in second place is the Trek Remedy that saw plenty of success in the early years of the EWS under Tracy Moseley and Justin Leov. While the Trek team are now using the Slash as their Enduro race bike, it has yet to notch any Elite wins. Kicking off with a stellar run at the inaugural EWS in 2013 , Tracy Moseley began a four-year streak with a total of five wins in one season. This tally would only be beaten by 2015, where Tracy was able to secure six wins and Justin Leov took one win at the Glentress round.Sitting in third with less than half the wins of the Commencal Meta is Yeti's SB6C. The bike was first seen at the 2014 Winter Park round of the EWS under Jared Graves and he would go on to take three wins with the bike. Also riding the SB6C was Richie Rude who managed a total of seven wins.The SB6C took its first victory at its frst race, then went on to take a second win in Whistler the next round. Following 2014, the SB6C took four wins in 2015 that were matched to a further four wins in 2016. Yeti wouldn't take another EWS win until the SB150 when Richie Rude secured five wins across 2018 and 2019.Another bike that sees just one rider carry it into the top five is the Intense Tracer. Piloted by Isabeau Courdurier, the Tracer collected all of its eight wins during the 2019 season when Isabeau remained unbeaten throughout the year.While Isabeau would move on from Intense at the end of 2019, she was riding a new prototype Enduro bike for the Trophy of Nations that we are yet to see released although it did bear a resemblance to the M279 that the current Intense Factory Downhill team are riding.Rounding out the top five Enduro bikes is Lapierre's Spicy. With seven wins spread between 2013 to 2020, the Spicy has the longest lineage spread of any bike at the EWS and it ties with the GT Force on the highest number of riders taking wins on the bike at three. Since the EWS began in 2013 the Spicy has seen top podium finishes by Nicolas Vouilloz, Adrien Dailly and Isabeau Courdurier.Topping the most winning brands is Commencal with Cécile Ravanel's 22 wins on the Meta beating out every other brand with multiple riders and bikes. Yeti just beats Trek with 17 wins to 16 wins in second and third place. Then rounding out the top five brands is Intense and Lapierre with eight and seven wins respectively.Coming as no surprise the top three winning bike and rider combinations is Cécile Ravanel on the Meta at 22, Tracy Moseley on the Remedy at 15 and Isabeau Courdurier on the Tracer at 8 wins. Fourth place on the list goes to Richie Rude paired with the Yeti SB6C on six wins, this just beats out Sam Hill's success on the Nukeproof Mega.When we did our winning Downhill bikes analysis you asked us to split the results between the Men and Women and when looking at Enduro bikes you can see a big difference in the lists. Whereas the Women's results are dominated by the Commencal Meta, Trek Remedy, Intense Tracer and Ibis Mojo, we see a whole different list for the Men.The Yeti SB6C tops out the Men's list with 10 wins, this is followed by a three-way tie for second place with the Nukeproof Mega, Cannondale Jekyll and Lapierre Spicy all sitting with six wins. Third place on the Men's list is also a tie with the Yeti SB150 and GT Force both having five wins.Just like in a winning Downhill bike analysis we see the USA take the top spot with 62 Elite EWS wins and Andorra coming in second again at 22 wins. The third spot on the list goes to France as it edges out Germany with eight and seven wins respectively.