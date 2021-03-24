Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes

Mar 24, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Sam Hill coming in hot and sliding into 5th after the day.


After looking at the downhill bikes with the most Elite World Cup and World Champs wins, we thought it would be interesting to look back through the past eight years of EWS racing. Look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the EWS.

The Five Enduro Bikes with the Most Elite EWS Wins:

1. Commencal Meta - 22 Wins

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Hitting the top of the list is the Commencal Meta that has secured 22 Elite EWS victories. Currently, every Elite win on the Meta has come from Cécile Ravanel after she took the first of seven wins on the bike in 2016. 2017 saw seven more wins on the Meta with eight in 2018.

Although she has stepped back from full-time EWS racing, her young teammate Antoine Vidal has taken multiple Junior wins with the bike and now that he has moved up to Elites this year meaning the Commencal could see an increase in its lead as the most successful EWS bike in the coming years.

Ceciles Race Bike
Cecile Ravanel is rolling out in Finale aboard a new stealthy looking meta.

An off on stage two put Cecile behind Isabeau by some 16 seconds but she reeled in that time and in the end closed out the perfect season.

Year by Year Breakdown:

2018: 8
2017: 7
2016: 7

Cecile Ravanel was on fine form this weekend looking more aggresisve through the nasty rocks on stage seven than most of the male field.



2. Trek Remedy - 16 Wins

Tracy and her Trek Remedy 29

Coming in second place is the Trek Remedy that saw plenty of success in the early years of the EWS under Tracy Moseley and Justin Leov. While the Trek team are now using the Slash as their Enduro race bike, it has yet to notch any Elite wins. Kicking off with a stellar run at the inaugural EWS in 2013, Tracy Moseley began a four-year streak with a total of five wins in one season. This tally would only be beaten by 2015, where Tracy was able to secure six wins and Justin Leov took one win at the Glentress round.

Tracey Moseley played stage four safe this morning and took a third place finish. Moseley then got on the gas and took stages five and six to ride away with another EWS victory.
Tracy Moseley and her 29 Trek Remedy prototype

Tracy Moseley opened her account today with a win on stage one.

Year by Year Breakdown:

2016: 1
2015: 7
2014: 3
2013: 5

Today didn t start on plan for Tracy Moseley losing precious seconds and the lead to Anne-Caroline Chausson on the first stage of the day leaving her about 8 seconds back.



3. Yeti SB6C - 10 Wins

Jared Graves Yeti SB6C Photo by Fraser Britton

Sitting in third with less than half the wins of the Commencal Meta is Yeti's SB6C. The bike was first seen at the 2014 Winter Park round of the EWS under Jared Graves and he would go on to take three wins with the bike. Also riding the SB6C was Richie Rude who managed a total of seven wins.

The SB6C took its first victory at its frst race, then went on to take a second win in Whistler the next round. Following 2014, the SB6C took four wins in 2015 that were matched to a further four wins in 2016. Yeti wouldn't take another EWS win until the SB150 when Richie Rude secured five wins across 2018 and 2019.

Jared Graves SB6c
Colorado USA. Photo by Matt Wragg.

What a magical two years for the Yeti crew. Back to back EWS World Championships under Jared Graves and Richie Rude.

Year by Year Breakdown:

2016: 4
2015: 4
2014: 2

Richie Rude s Yeti SB6c has now won 4 out of the past 5 EWS races most recently here in Corral to kick off 2016.



4. Intense Tracer - 8 Wins

Isabeau Courdurier

Another bike that sees just one rider carry it into the top five is the Intense Tracer. Piloted by Isabeau Courdurier, the Tracer collected all of its eight wins during the 2019 season when Isabeau remained unbeaten throughout the year.

While Isabeau would move on from Intense at the end of 2019, she was riding a new prototype Enduro bike for the Trophy of Nations that we are yet to see released although it did bear a resemblance to the M279 that the current Intense Factory Downhill team are riding.

Isabeau Courdurier
Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - 29 wheels and in the red and blue colors of France.

Isabeau Courdurier on roots and en route to winning stage 2

Year by Year Breakdown:

2019: 8

Three wins in a row for Isabeau Courdurier



5. Lapierre Spicy - 7 Wins

EWS Zermatt bike check

Rounding out the top five Enduro bikes is Lapierre's Spicy. With seven wins spread between 2013 to 2020, the Spicy has the longest lineage spread of any bike at the EWS and it ties with the GT Force on the highest number of riders taking wins on the bike at three. Since the EWS began in 2013 the Spicy has seen top podium finishes by Nicolas Vouilloz, Adrien Dailly and Isabeau Courdurier.

Men with bikes.
Adrien Dailly Bike Check

After receiving a 20 second penalty for illegally shuttling a stage in practice Adrien Dailly would be pushed down from 5th to 9th in Colombia.

Year by Year Breakdown:

2013: 1
2017: 3
2018: 1
2020: 2

Adrien Dailly s Lapierre



Winning Stats Breakdown:


Topping the most winning brands is Commencal with Cécile Ravanel's 22 wins on the Meta beating out every other brand with multiple riders and bikes. Yeti just beats Trek with 17 wins to 16 wins in second and third place. Then rounding out the top five brands is Intense and Lapierre with eight and seven wins respectively.



Coming as no surprise the top three winning bike and rider combinations is Cécile Ravanel on the Meta at 22, Tracy Moseley on the Remedy at 15 and Isabeau Courdurier on the Tracer at 8 wins. Fourth place on the list goes to Richie Rude paired with the Yeti SB6C on six wins, this just beats out Sam Hill's success on the Nukeproof Mega.



When we did our winning Downhill bikes analysis you asked us to split the results between the Men and Women and when looking at Enduro bikes you can see a big difference in the lists. Whereas the Women's results are dominated by the Commencal Meta, Trek Remedy, Intense Tracer and Ibis Mojo, we see a whole different list for the Men.

The Yeti SB6C tops out the Men's list with 10 wins, this is followed by a three-way tie for second place with the Nukeproof Mega, Cannondale Jekyll and Lapierre Spicy all sitting with six wins. Third place on the Men's list is also a tie with the Yeti SB150 and GT Force both having five wins.



Just like in a winning Downhill bike analysis we see the USA take the top spot with 62 Elite EWS wins and Andorra coming in second again at 22 wins. The third spot on the list goes to France as it edges out Germany with eight and seven wins respectively.


Race By Race Breakdown:

2013

Punta Ala Round 1
Fabien Barel - Canyon Spectral (Prototype)
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Val d’Allos Round 2
Nicolas Vouilloz - Lapierre Spicy (Prototype)
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Les Deux Alpes Round 3
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Winter Park Round 4
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Whistler Round 5
Jared Graves - Yeti SB66C
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Val d’Isere Round 6
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo

Finale Ligure Round 7
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy


2014

Nevados de Chillan Round 1
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Glentress Round 2
Nicolas Lau - Cube Stereo
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Valloire Round 3
Jared Graves - Yeti SB66
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
La Thuille Round 4
Damien Oton - Devinci Spartan
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Winter Park Round 5
Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C (Prototype)
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Whistler Round 6
Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C (Prototype)
Cécile Ravanel - GT Force

Finale Ligure Round 7
Fabien Barel - Canyon Spectral
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo


2015

Rotorua Round 1
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Ireland Round 2
Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Glentress Round 3
Justin Leov - Trek Remedy
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Samoëns Round 4
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Whistler Round 5
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Ainsa Round 6
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy

Finale Ligure Round 7
Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy


2016

Chile Round 1
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Bariloche Round 2
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Ireland Round 3
Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
La Thuile Round 4
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Aspen Round 5
Jared Graves - Specialized Enduro
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Whistler Round 6
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Valberg Round 7
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Finale Ligure Round 8
Martin Maes - GT Force
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta


2017

Rotorua Round 1
Wyn Masters - GT Force
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Tasmania Round 2
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Isabeau Courdurier - Sunn Kern

Madeira Round 3
Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Ireland Round 4
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Millau Round 5
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Aspen Round 6
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Whistler Round 7
Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Finale Ligure Round 8
Damien Oton - Devinci Spartan
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta


2018

Chile Round 1
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Manizales Round 2
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Olargues Round 3
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Petzen-Jamnica Round 4
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

La Thuile Round 5
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Whistler Round 6
Martin Maes - GT Force
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta

Ainsa Round 7
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Finale Ligure Round 8
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta


2019

Rotorua Round 1
Keegan Wright - Devinci Troy
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Tasmania Round 2
Florian Nicolai - Canyon Strive
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Madeira Round 3
Martin Maes - GT Force
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Val di Fassa Round 4
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Les Orres Round 5
Eddie Masters - Pivot Firebird
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Whistler Round 6
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer

Northstar Round 7
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Zermatt Round 8
Martin Maes - GT Force
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer


2020

Zermatt Round 1
Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude
Isabeau Courdurier - Lapierre Spicy
Pietra Ligure Round 2
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Melanie Pugin - BH Lynx

Finale Ligure Round 3
Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude
Morgane Charre - Pivot Firebird



6 Comments

  • 1 0
 This may be more about sponsorship budgets and frequency/presence of bikes at races. It is not at all indicative of which bike is "best" for enduro racing.
  • 2 0
 Bikes don’t win races. People do
  • 2 0
 Looks like it has more to do with the rider rather then the bike brand.
  • 1 0
 Now if I could just get my hands on an enduro bike before I graduate high school
  • 1 0
 Loved my SB6. such a good looking bike
  • 1 0
 Cecile over here kicking some major ass good lord!

