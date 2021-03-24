Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes

After looking at the downhill bikes with the most Elite World Cup and World Champs wins
, we thought it would be interesting to look back through the past eight years of EWS racing. Look at our findings after we crunched the numbers from the EWS. The Five Enduro Bikes with the Most Elite EWS Wins:1. Commencal Meta - 22 Wins
Hitting the top of the list is the Commencal Meta that has secured 22 Elite EWS victories. Currently, every Elite win on the Meta has come from Cécile Ravanel after she took the first of seven wins on the bike in 2016. 2017 saw seven more wins on the Meta with eight in 2018.
Although she has stepped back from full-time EWS racing
, her young teammate Antoine Vidal has taken multiple Junior wins with the bike and now that he has moved up to Elites this year meaning the Commencal could see an increase in its lead as the most successful EWS bike in the coming years.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2018: 8
2017: 7
2016: 7
2. Trek Remedy - 16 Wins
Coming in second place is the Trek Remedy that saw plenty of success in the early years of the EWS under Tracy Moseley and Justin Leov. While the Trek team are now using the Slash as their Enduro race bike, it has yet to notch any Elite wins. Kicking off with a stellar run at the inaugural EWS in 2013
, Tracy Moseley began a four-year streak with a total of five wins in one season. This tally would only be beaten by 2015, where Tracy was able to secure six wins and Justin Leov took one win at the Glentress round.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2016: 1
2015: 7
2014: 3
2013: 5
3. Yeti SB6C - 10 Wins
Sitting in third with less than half the wins of the Commencal Meta is Yeti's SB6C. The bike was first seen at the 2014 Winter Park round of the EWS
under Jared Graves and he would go on to take three wins with the bike. Also riding the SB6C was Richie Rude who managed a total of seven wins.
The SB6C took its first victory at its frst race, then went on to take a second win in Whistler the next round. Following 2014, the SB6C took four wins in 2015 that were matched to a further four wins in 2016. Yeti wouldn't take another EWS win until the SB150 when Richie Rude secured five wins across 2018 and 2019.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2016: 4
2015: 4
2014: 2
4. Intense Tracer - 8 Wins
Another bike that sees just one rider carry it into the top five is the Intense Tracer. Piloted by Isabeau Courdurier, the Tracer collected all of its eight wins during the 2019 season when Isabeau remained unbeaten throughout the year.
While Isabeau would move on from Intense at the end of 2019, she was riding a new prototype Enduro bike for the Trophy of Nations
that we are yet to see released although it did bear a resemblance to the M279 that the current Intense Factory Downhill team are riding.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2019: 8
5. Lapierre Spicy - 7 Wins
Rounding out the top five Enduro bikes is Lapierre's Spicy. With seven wins spread between 2013 to 2020, the Spicy has the longest lineage spread of any bike at the EWS and it ties with the GT Force on the highest number of riders taking wins on the bike at three. Since the EWS began in 2013 the Spicy has seen top podium finishes by Nicolas Vouilloz, Adrien Dailly and Isabeau Courdurier.
Year by Year Breakdown:
2013: 1
2017: 3
2018: 1
2020: 2
Winning Stats Breakdown:
Topping the most winning brands is Commencal with Cécile Ravanel's 22 wins on the Meta beating out every other brand with multiple riders and bikes. Yeti just beats Trek with 17 wins to 16 wins in second and third place. Then rounding out the top five brands is Intense and Lapierre with eight and seven wins respectively.
Coming as no surprise the top three winning bike and rider combinations is Cécile Ravanel on the Meta at 22, Tracy Moseley on the Remedy at 15 and Isabeau Courdurier on the Tracer at 8 wins. Fourth place on the list goes to Richie Rude paired with the Yeti SB6C on six wins, this just beats out Sam Hill's success on the Nukeproof Mega.
When we did our winning Downhill bikes analysis you asked us to split the results between the Men and Women and when looking at Enduro bikes you can see a big difference in the lists. Whereas the Women's results are dominated by the Commencal Meta, Trek Remedy, Intense Tracer and Ibis Mojo, we see a whole different list for the Men.
The Yeti SB6C tops out the Men's list with 10 wins, this is followed by a three-way tie for second place with the Nukeproof Mega, Cannondale Jekyll and Lapierre Spicy all sitting with six wins. Third place on the Men's list is also a tie with the Yeti SB150 and GT Force both having five wins.
Just like in a winning Downhill bike analysis we see the USA take the top spot with 62 Elite EWS wins and Andorra coming in second again at 22 wins. The third spot on the list goes to France as it edges out Germany with eight and seven wins respectively.
Race By Race Breakdown:2013
Punta Ala Round 1
Fabien Barel - Canyon Spectral (Prototype)
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Val d’Allos Round 2
Nicolas Vouilloz - Lapierre Spicy (Prototype)
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Les Deux Alpes Round 3
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Winter Park Round 4
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Whistler Round 5
Jared Graves - Yeti SB66C
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Val d’Isere Round 6
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Finale Ligure Round 7
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
2014
Nevados de Chillan Round 1
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Glentress Round 2
Nicolas Lau - Cube Stereo
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Valloire Round 3
Jared Graves - Yeti SB66
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
La Thuille Round 4
Damien Oton - Devinci Spartan
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Winter Park Round 5
Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C (Prototype)
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Whistler Round 6
Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C (Prototype)
Cécile Ravanel - GT Force
Finale Ligure Round 7
Fabien Barel - Canyon Spectral
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
2015
Rotorua Round 1
Jerome Clementz - Cannondale Jekyll
Anne-Caroline-Chausson - Ibis Mojo
Ireland Round 2
Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Glentress Round 3
Justin Leov - Trek Remedy
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Samoëns Round 4
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Whistler Round 5
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Ainsa Round 6
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
Finale Ligure Round 7
Jared Graves - Yeti SB6C
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
2016
Chile Round 1
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Bariloche Round 2
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Ireland Round 3
Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo
Tracy Moseley - Trek Remedy
La Thuile Round 4
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Aspen Round 5
Jared Graves - Specialized Enduro
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Whistler Round 6
Richie Rude - Yeti SB6C
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Valberg Round 7
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Finale Ligure Round 8
Martin Maes - GT Force
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
2017
Rotorua Round 1
Wyn Masters - GT Force
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Tasmania Round 2
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Isabeau Courdurier - Sunn Kern
Madeira Round 3
Greg Callaghan - Cube Stereo
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Ireland Round 4
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Millau Round 5
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Aspen Round 6
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Whistler Round 7
Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Finale Ligure Round 8
Damien Oton - Devinci Spartan
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
2018
Chile Round 1
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Manizales Round 2
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Olargues Round 3
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Petzen-Jamnica Round 4
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
La Thuile Round 5
Sam Hill - Nukeproof Mega
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Whistler Round 6
Martin Maes - GT Force
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Ainsa Round 7
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
Finale Ligure Round 8
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Cécile Ravanel - Commencal Meta
2019
Rotorua Round 1
Keegan Wright - Devinci Troy
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Tasmania Round 2
Florian Nicolai - Canyon Strive
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Madeira Round 3
Martin Maes - GT Force
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Val di Fassa Round 4
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Les Orres Round 5
Eddie Masters - Pivot Firebird
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Whistler Round 6
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Northstar Round 7
Richie Rude - Yeti SB150
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
Zermatt Round 8
Martin Maes - GT Force
Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Tracer
2020
Zermatt Round 1
Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude
Isabeau Courdurier - Lapierre Spicy
Pietra Ligure Round 2
Adrien Dailly - Lapierre Spicy
Melanie Pugin - BH Lynx
Finale Ligure Round 3
Jesse Melamed - Rocky Mountain Altitude
Morgane Charre - Pivot Firebird
