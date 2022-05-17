Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable

The difference between a high and low shock location is about 20 cm.

No doubt a lower COG makes it (slightly) easier to avoid going over the bars.



That's because a bicycle is essentially an inverted pendulum, like balancing a baseball bat upright on your hand. In order to balance the bat, you continually move your hand so it remains under its center of gravity. Similarly, on a bicycle you're constantly steering so the wheels are directly underneath your COG. By the way, within a certain range of speeds, gyroscopic and caster forces will do this automatically (this is known as self-stability ) but at lower or higher speeds, the rider has to make regular corrections to the steering to remain balanced. Here's a video demonstration of a higher COG being easier to balance.

Lowering your center of gravity makes it easier to change the angle of lean quickly between turns.