Powered by Outside

Nerding Out: Why Smaller Wheels Need Higher Tire Pressures

Oct 30, 2025
by Seb Stott  
photo

If you use any of the online tire pressure calculators that are increasingly common, sophisticated, and useful, you may notice that one of the many metrics that feed into their calculations is wheel size. It's fairly well known that tire width, rim width and casing thickness affect the optimal tire pressure that will provide the best balance of grip, comfort, and stability. But wheel size doesn't have such an intuitive relationship to tire pressure.

Yet according to the calculators from SRAM and CS bikes, the effect is not negligible. Both suggest around 10% higher tire pressures with 27.5" wheels compared to 29ers. In the case of my settings, that equates to 29.1 psi in the rear compared to 26.3 psi. That's a 2.8 psi difference!

photo

photo

Other calculators give different answers. Wolf Tooth's only recommends around 2% or 0.5 psi more with a 27.5" wheel, while Vittoria's suggests 5% or 1 psi.

But all agree that smaller wheels should be run at higher pressures. While this makes intuitive sense, this isn't something that's often discussed when it comes to comparing the handling of different wheel sizes, particularly the 29er vs. mullet dilemma that still rumbles on for enduro and trail bikes (DH and XC bikes have mostly picked a wheel size now, unless 32" wheels become a thing.) If you're testing a 29er vs mixed wheel setup, you should really consider running a bit more pressure in the smaller rear wheel to make it a fair test, much like when comparing tire widths or casings.

16.04.21. Pinkbike Forest of Dean Rider Seb Stott. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

16.04.21. Pinkbike Forest of Dean Rider Seb Stott. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

I'll own up to not accounting for this in my own 29 vs/ mixed wheel test four years ago.

Smaller wheels require higher pressures because they result in a shorter contact patch, so they need more casing tension to prevent the tire from deforming or "sagging" more under rider weight. With a bigger wheel, the rider's weight is spread out over a longer section of tire, so it deforms less at the same pressure. It's like running your suspension with less sag, resulting in a stiffer spring. You may not notice this effect while riding because the bigger wheel diameter creates a smoother ride by moving up and over bumps more gradually, offsetting the fact that the tire is effectively stiffer.

Whether a 29" tire is as resistant to burping or squirming at these lower pressures is a little more complex, but I'd guess the lateral forces are spread over a longer area, too, so you should be able to get away with slightly lower pressures without ripping the tire off the rim. Square-edge bump forces are also dulled by the bigger wheel diameter, so presumably you could run lower pressures without increasing the risk of pinch punctures with a bigger wheel.

Topeak Shuttle Gauge Digital review

What's the practical takeaway?

If you have bikes with different wheel sizes or a bike that can accept 27.5" and 29" rear wheels, or if you're just comparing tire pressures with your mates, it makes sense to run a little more pressure with a smaller wheel. How much? The calculators vary in their suggestions, and their algorithms are opaque, but a very hand-wavy middle-of-the-road estimate is about 5% or 1 psi. A 29" wheel is 5% larger in outer diameter than a 27.5" wheel, so there's a certain naive logic to that. It's still a guesstimate, but it's more scientific than running them at the same pressure.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Nerding Out


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
471 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174695 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47586 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45613 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36773 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36259 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28578 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27796 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
27298 views

12 Comments
  • 70
 Sounds like a high Bar to me...
  • 20
 It really is causing a lot of undo pressure!
  • 20
 Something often missing from these discussions is a back to basic facts about what tire pressure means.
For example, 20 pounds per square inch (PSI) means that a 200 lb rider weighing down would cause a 10 square inch contact patch (about a 2.8" circle on the ground for each tire). At 30 psi that would be 6.66 square inches or two 2.1" circles.
Larger volume tires (wider tires or bigger radius) can have a larger contact patch while keeping the rim off the ground and the bead seated so lower psi to support the same amount of weight.
  • 10
 Interesting...what about the insert effect...less volume in the tire...what is the 'relative' pressure with and without...ive had this theory forever that you end up actually having higher relative air pressure and thats the real magic not the actual foam in there (does this make sense...i have no engineering mind).
  • 10
 I have various digital tire pressure gauges, but the are not consistent. I'm also wondering if the valve core gets clogged up a little bit with the sealant and I'm not getting a true pressure reading. Any other tips out there?
  • 11
 It seems to me people either run a high PSI or do inserts, I don't do inserts and never had an issue running 25 or less PSI, often down to 22 or less in a heavy casing. Regardless of 27 or 29.

I only run 30+ on gravel tires or 26" tires. And the later because they are tubed.
  • 20
 RIP to that AXS derailleur...
  • 31
 30 psi in my minions
  • 40
 and I only ride park...
  • 10
 still running 26"?
  • 20
 what are those forks?
  • 60
 Those are dual crown Fox 36s - Mojo Rising used to sell a conversion kit to convert a single crown into a dual crown.







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019071
Mobile Version of Website