Nerding Out: Why Smaller Wheels Need Higher Tire Pressures

If you use any of the online tire pressure calculators that are increasingly common, sophisticated, and useful, you may notice that one of the many metrics that feed into their calculations is wheel size. It's fairly well known that tire width, rim width and casing thickness affect the optimal tire pressure that will provide the best balance of grip, comfort, and stability. But wheel size doesn't have such an intuitive relationship to tire pressure.
Yet according to the calculators from SRAM
and CS bikes
, the effect is not negligible. Both suggest around 10% higher tire pressures with 27.5" wheels compared to 29ers. In the case of my settings, that equates to 29.1 psi in the rear compared to 26.3 psi. That's a 2.8 psi difference!
Other calculators give different answers. Wolf Tooth's
only recommends around 2% or 0.5 psi more with a 27.5" wheel, while Vittoria's
suggests 5% or 1 psi.
But all agree that smaller wheels should be run at higher pressures. While this makes intuitive sense, this isn't something that's often discussed when it comes to comparing the handling of different wheel sizes, particularly the 29er vs. mullet dilemma that still rumbles on for enduro and trail bikes (DH and XC bikes have mostly picked a wheel size now, unless 32" wheels become a thing.) If you're testing a 29er vs mixed wheel setup, you should really consider running a bit more pressure in the smaller rear wheel to make it a fair test, much like when comparing tire widths or casings.
I'll own up to not accounting for this in my own 29 vs/ mixed wheel test
four years ago.
Smaller wheels require higher pressures because they result in a shorter contact patch, so they need more casing tension to prevent the tire from deforming or "sagging" more under rider weight. With a bigger wheel, the rider's weight is spread out over a longer section of tire, so it deforms less at the same pressure. It's like running your suspension with less sag, resulting in a stiffer spring. You may not notice this effect while riding because the bigger wheel diameter creates a smoother ride by moving up and over bumps more gradually, offsetting the fact that the tire is effectively stiffer.
Whether a 29" tire is as resistant to burping or squirming at these lower pressures is a little more complex, but I'd guess the lateral forces are spread over a longer area, too, so you should be able to get away with slightly lower pressures without ripping the tire off the rim. Square-edge bump forces are also dulled by the bigger wheel diameter, so presumably you could run lower pressures without increasing the risk of pinch punctures with a bigger wheel.
What's the practical takeaway?
If you have bikes with different wheel sizes or a bike that can accept 27.5" and 29" rear wheels, or if you're just comparing tire pressures with your mates, it makes sense to run a little more pressure with a smaller wheel. How much? The calculators vary in their suggestions, and their algorithms are opaque, but a very hand-wavy middle-of-the-road estimate is about 5% or 1 psi. A 29" wheel is 5% larger in outer diameter than a 27.5" wheel, so there's a certain naive logic to that. It's still a guesstimate, but it's more scientific than running them at the same pressure.
For example, 20 pounds per square inch (PSI) means that a 200 lb rider weighing down would cause a 10 square inch contact patch (about a 2.8" circle on the ground for each tire). At 30 psi that would be 6.66 square inches or two 2.1" circles.
Larger volume tires (wider tires or bigger radius) can have a larger contact patch while keeping the rim off the ground and the bead seated so lower psi to support the same amount of weight.
I only run 30+ on gravel tires or 26" tires. And the later because they are tubed.