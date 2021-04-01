Neutron Components Launches Alternative Medicine First Aid Kits

EMBARGO: RELEASE APRIL 1PRESS RELEASE: Neutron Components launches alternative healing kits for mountain bikers
When we launched our ultralight first aid kit last year
we thought we had everything covered… until we read the Pinkbike comments section. It turns out we'd got it all wrong! After literally hours of YouTube research we're happy to reveal two new first aid kits to carry with you on the trail.Homeopathic care kit
Up until now we’d been purely focused on Western medicine, putting our trust in things like ‘evidence’ and ‘facts’. After trawling through some eye-opening message boards though we’ve realised that there are entire branches of medicine that we’d previously overlooked. To ensure our customers are covered for any type of injury, we’ve developed an ultralight homeopathy kit for the open-minded adventure junkie.
The homeopathic first aid kit. Say goodbye to Big Pharma!
To use the homeopathic first aid kit, simply take a sample of whatever has caused your injury (eg. rock, tree, bear) and add it to a vial of water. Dilute twice for minor grazes or up to four times for life-threatening injuries, then apply to the affected area.
The kit includes all of your homeopathic essentials:
• 2x glass vials for potion preparation
• 1 pair tweezers for sample collection
• 1 eye dropper to measure dosage
RRP $199. Water not included.Healing crystal kit
As any spiritual mountain biker will know, riders can sustain more than just physical injuries - if you frequently find your chakra fading on the trails then we recommend our healing crystal kit.
Healing crystals, for emergency trail-side chakra repair
Our specially-designed crystal kit features seven different precious stones to suit any vague ailments:
• Blue - treats anxiety
• Orange - for general unease
• Purple - effective against jitters
• Green - soothes turmoil
• Red - lessens nervousness
• White - reduces disquiet
• Brown - use for agitation
What’s more, there’s also room in the kit to add your preferred essential oils for comprehensive cover.
RRP $299.
As with any form of first aid, knowledge is your best defense. To better help the riding community we’ve made our alternative medicine quick-sheet available for download - to get your copy, head over to our website
and hit the link.
