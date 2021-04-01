Neutron Components Launches Alternative Medicine First Aid Kits

Apr 1, 2021
by Neutron Components  
EMBARGO: RELEASE APRIL 1

Pushing the limits of science

PRESS RELEASE: Neutron Components launches alternative healing kits for mountain bikers

When we launched our ultralight first aid kit last year we thought we had everything covered… until we read the Pinkbike comments section. It turns out we'd got it all wrong! After literally hours of YouTube research we're happy to reveal two new first aid kits to carry with you on the trail.


Homeopathic care kit

Up until now we’d been purely focused on Western medicine, putting our trust in things like ‘evidence’ and ‘facts’. After trawling through some eye-opening message boards though we’ve realised that there are entire branches of medicine that we’d previously overlooked. To ensure our customers are covered for any type of injury, we’ve developed an ultralight homeopathy kit for the open-minded adventure junkie.

Neutron Components homeopathy kit
The homeopathic first aid kit. Say goodbye to Big Pharma!

To use the homeopathic first aid kit, simply take a sample of whatever has caused your injury (eg. rock, tree, bear) and add it to a vial of water. Dilute twice for minor grazes or up to four times for life-threatening injuries, then apply to the affected area.
The kit includes all of your homeopathic essentials:
• 2x glass vials for potion preparation
• 1 pair tweezers for sample collection
• 1 eye dropper to measure dosage

RRP $199. Water not included.

Healing crystal kit
As any spiritual mountain biker will know, riders can sustain more than just physical injuries - if you frequently find your chakra fading on the trails then we recommend our healing crystal kit.

Neutron Components healing crystal kit
Healing crystals, for emergency trail-side chakra repair

Our specially-designed crystal kit features seven different precious stones to suit any vague ailments:
• Blue - treats anxiety
• Orange - for general unease
• Purple - effective against jitters
• Green - soothes turmoil
• Red - lessens nervousness
• White - reduces disquiet
• Brown - use for agitation

What’s more, there’s also room in the kit to add your preferred essential oils for comprehensive cover.

RRP $299.

As with any form of first aid, knowledge is your best defense. To better help the riding community we’ve made our alternative medicine quick-sheet available for download - to get your copy, head over to our website and hit the link.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


13 Comments

  • 19 0
 Will any of these effectively neutralize the Moderna microchip? Asking for a friend.
  • 7 0
 Go to the website, you can actualy buy it!
  • 2 0
 If they would make one with a little schnaps-flask inside, i might consider it :-P
  • 3 0
 And they all fit in my T.W.A.T. Box!
  • 2 0
 I feel this should only be available through a home based business model.
  • 1 0
 Imagine laying trailside and someone else rocks up to help you administer aid, and hands you a brown crystal....
  • 1 0
 omg THANK YOU I've been NEEDING this crystal kit. A small price to pay for alignment. Namaste.
  • 1 0
 Guaranteed to work as much as homeopathy and crystals do for every other situation!
  • 2 0
 You can pay this with a glass of water used to rinse a 100$ bill
  • 1 0
 Sorry, dont need this rubish kit, i have the same stones in 24k gold pouch to match it with my dentist mtb rig.
  • 1 0
 There's people are that'd do the crystal kit...
  • 1 0
 Sad it's only a joke, I'd love to get one for my gf
  • 1 0
 BIRDS ARENT REAL

Post a Comment



