Neutron's Oh Sh!t Kit Gets You Out of a Pickle - Pond Beaver 2020

Some riders like some sort of back or hip pack for transporting ride essentials with them. Others, myself included, much prefer to have those essentials always on the bike ready and waiting. If you're a regular mutterer of "What can I forget?" then the latter approach to essential carrying might be right up your street.
Neutron Components are a new Kiwi brand from Aotearoa, and their first product is the Oh Sh!t Kit. Side note, a Kiwi Camelbak is just stuffing a water bottle down the back of your shorts... So, it seems New Zealanders prefer that latter approach too.
The Oh Sh!t Kit, or O.S.K. in a more mum-friendly abbreviation, is an MTB specific multitool that requires no more modification to your bike than banging it into the end of your bars. The kit then uses the main body as a wrench to mount the included bits and fix up your steed to keep you rolling.
Neutron tried to include all the essentials you'll need if it all hits the fan when you're out on the trail, but know that each person could have their individual needs or specific tool size for their own bike. So each bit is a standard 1/4" size enabling you to swap them out and customise the kit if you need to.
Those bits cover 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex, a T25 Torx and a #1
Philips driver.
There's a rugged steel chain breaker, 3.2, 3.4, 3.6 and 4.3mm spoke wrenches, valve core tool and tyre lever all packed into a 150g package.
And once you've given your bike the dream out on the trail there's even a bottle opener so you can lean back and admire your mechanicing masterpiece with a cold beer.
The O.S.K works best on handlebars with an inside diameter of between 19mm and 21mm and is proudly designed, built and tested in Taupō, New Zealand. There's a flat rate for shipping for worldwide shipping, and if you order one and it turns that it doesn't fit you can send it back for a full refund.
It comes in at $89 NZD or $52 USD for the full Oh Sh!t Kit and can be purchased from the Neuron Components website
. The O.S.K. wrench and chain breaker are also available separately for $69 and $25 respectively and there's a host of colour options for the bar end so you can make it all stealth or match the rest of your bike.
Unfortunately, New Zealand is currently on complete lockdown. So any orders placed during this period will be fulfilled and sent out as soon as possible after the lockdown is lifted.
16 Comments
Post a Comment