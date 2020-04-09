Neutron's Oh Sh!t Kit Gets You Out of a Pickle - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 9, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Neutron Oh Sh t Kit Multitool


Some riders like some sort of back or hip pack for transporting ride essentials with them. Others, myself included, much prefer to have those essentials always on the bike ready and waiting. If you're a regular mutterer of "What can I forget?" then the latter approach to essential carrying might be right up your street.

Neutron Components are a new Kiwi brand from Aotearoa, and their first product is the Oh Sh!t Kit. Side note, a Kiwi Camelbak is just stuffing a water bottle down the back of your shorts... So, it seems New Zealanders prefer that latter approach too.

The Oh Sh!t Kit, or O.S.K. in a more mum-friendly abbreviation, is an MTB specific multitool that requires no more modification to your bike than banging it into the end of your bars. The kit then uses the main body as a wrench to mount the included bits and fix up your steed to keep you rolling.

Neutron Oh Sh t Kit Multitool
Neutron Oh Sh t Kit Multitool

Neutron tried to include all the essentials you'll need if it all hits the fan when you're out on the trail, but know that each person could have their individual needs or specific tool size for their own bike. So each bit is a standard 1/4" size enabling you to swap them out and customise the kit if you need to.

Those bits cover 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex, a T25 Torx and a #1 Philips driver.

There's a rugged steel chain breaker, 3.2, 3.4, 3.6 and 4.3mm spoke wrenches, valve core tool and tyre lever all packed into a 150g package.

Neutron Oh Sh t Kit Multitool

And once you've given your bike the dream out on the trail there's even a bottle opener so you can lean back and admire your mechanicing masterpiece with a cold beer.

The O.S.K works best on handlebars with an inside diameter of between 19mm and 21mm and is proudly designed, built and tested in Taupō, New Zealand. There's a flat rate for shipping for worldwide shipping, and if you order one and it turns that it doesn't fit you can send it back for a full refund.

It comes in at $89 NZD or $52 USD for the full Oh Sh!t Kit and can be purchased from the Neuron Components website. The O.S.K. wrench and chain breaker are also available separately for $69 and $25 respectively and there's a host of colour options for the bar end so you can make it all stealth or match the rest of your bike.

Neutron Oh Sh t Kit Multitool

Unfortunately, New Zealand is currently on complete lockdown. So any orders placed during this period will be fulfilled and sent out as soon as possible after the lockdown is lifted.




Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



16 Comments

  • 9 0
 My new handebar weighs 95g less than my old one (and only cost 70€ more) so I'm definitely going to stuff this in it.
  • 5 0
 You have to carry the weight of tools *somewhere* and the weight all adds up. It's not like the weight disappears or simply doesn't count if it's not on your bike, such as on your body. Placing the weight on the sprung portion of the bike is the best place to put it.
  • 11 0
 @R-M-R: don't put the weight on your body, put it in your body. Secrete it.
  • 2 0
 @R-M-R: Pretty sure its a joke
  • 1 0
 @browner: Oneup?
  • 10 4
 Pound beaver
  • 5 0
 I was hoping it had baby wipes in it or TP.
  • 1 0
 They would’ve sold them at Costco by the thousands if so.
  • 1 0
 My concerns with these tools is that handle bars are not tested with these installed AND handle bars are designed to flex. Could that be an safety issue with some bars if they can’t flex in areas they are designed to?
  • 1 0
 All these bar end tools will throw my balance off... they want us to buy 2, or they’ll come up with a slender, longer C02 canister to fit on the other end...
  • 3 0
 That's what she said
  • 1 0
 crap now my bike is off balance and I'll always tip over to one side!
  • 2 0
 I'll just put mine the other side to the lefty fork...
  • 1 0
 Thought this was going to be a toilet paper kit, sort of disappointed.
  • 1 0
 I'll keep my tool in my pocket thank you.
  • 1 0
 i would ruin the end caps in a few months no problem. Sad but true.

Post a Comment



