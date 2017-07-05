New 2018 Mondraker Foxy Released



Mondraker was the first brand to really push the longer, lower, slacker ideals in mountain bike design, opting for a longer front center and a shorter stem with their Forward Geometry concept and moving away from the previously more roadie influenced design ethos that the industry had held onto for what some would argue was far too long. Their Foxy model is the brand's flagship—their most iconic bike—and the one that first pushed their Forward Geometry out to the public back in 2012. Five years later the design has progressed a little (a slightly longer 30mm stem than their original 0–10mm options), but the idea remains the same.



For the 2018 Foxy Carbon, Mondraker set out in an attempt to make what they deem as "the most complete mountain bike" even better. Mondraker touts the Foxy is a super versatile bike and for the bike's 15th anniversary the brand has made updates with a goal of making it more capable than before. From the frame construction to suspension (it's grown from 140mm–150mm), to more adjustability; the bike may look similar, but the details in the four new models are quite different.











Carbon Frame Construction – New Stealth Air Carbon



The 2018 Foxy is now available in two different carbon levels, the Stealth Carbon and Mondraker's new Stealth Air Carbon technology. The new version is a claimed lighter weight final product without losing any of the quality attributes that the brand seeks from their regular Stealth Carbon frames. Mondraker mentions that the new carbon and process that goes with it allows for them to create more flowing lines and smoother edges to the frame. Their construction process also includes the use of solid internal molds, both in expanded high-density polystyrene and in biodegradable silicon (they don't use the bladder system), which they say allows for better compression of the fibers and a cleaner extraction after heat treatment.



They also utilize a vacuum compression process where each frame is subjected to a fiber compression through a vacuum at high pressure. All frames and parts are put through this process after each layer of material is applied. The result? They claim better control over deficiencies like air bubbles in the layers and a better spread of the epoxy between the carbon weaves in the fibre.











Suspension Updates – Zero Suspension for Metric Shocks



The 2018 Foxy continues with the brand's Zero Suspension design but sees updates to the kinematics of the design for metric shocks. They have also bumped the travel up from 140mm in the rear to 150mm, in an effort to make the bike more capable. The amends to the kinematics attempt to keep the bike efficient, further playing into their goal of the Foxy being the most versatile mountain bike available, with the brand seeking the most neutral pedaling efficiency with the most supple and capable rear suspension. All of the new models include the newer metric shock standard from either Fox or Rockshox, depending on the model. The new frame also features new oversized, 15mm bearings.











Adjustable Geometry



The 2018 Foxy also inherits the adjustable geometry seen on the Summum Carbon and Dune Carbon models. Included with the models are adjustable headset cups that allow for a +/- 1-degree change to the stock 66-degree headangle, and 10mm of adjustable to the chainstays via the adjustable dropouts, allowing users to lengthen the stock 425mm rear to 435mm. The stock 425mm measurement is 5mm shorter than the current 2017 model of the bike.







The bike is also designed to work well with either a 150mm or 160mm fork, with the XR model coming with the longer version.



And if that's not enough, the updated Foxy moves over to the Boost standard, front and rear, still features a 73mm threaded BB with an ISCG05 mount and a tapered headtube.











