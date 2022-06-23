Trickstuff Announces New 4-Piston Brake Caliper

PRESS RELEASE: Trickstuff

New brake pad shape

Trickstuff Direttissima (MY2022)

• RRP 1100€ / Set

• Hose length front: 90 cm

• Hose length rear: 170 cm

• Weight: 250 g (Kevlar brake hose 70 cm, filled with oil, incl. 850 Power+ pads)

• Incl. brake pad Trickstuff 850 Power+, without brake disc, without brake adapter



Trickstuff Piccola Carbon HD (MY2022)

• RRP 1100€ / Set

• Hose length front: 90 cm

• Hose length rear: 170 cm

• Weight: 277 g (Kevlar brake hose 70 cm, filled with oil, incl. 850 Power+ pads)

• Incl. brake pad Trickstuff 850 Power+, without brake disc, without brake adapter



Trickstuff caliper C42

• RRP280€ / piece

• Weight: 107 g (w/o pads or retaining bolts)

• Incl. brake pad Trickstuff 850 Power+



We have updated our 4-piston caliper on the Direttissima and Piccola Carbon HD brakes. It replaces the C41 brake caliper and comes with technical updates and free upgrades for waiting customers. But why change a product when it is already setting the standard for high performance in the first place?We pride ourselves on producing the highest quality brakes. The design of our products is technically minimalistic; our Direttissima and Piccola brake systems are still up-to-date, even timeless, after seven years. During this time, thanks to their outstanding performance, they have made demanding athletes happy worldwide. Direttissima and Piccola HD convinced the press with test wins in renowned magazines. Our C41 four-piston brake caliper has been used on both models so far.If we want to continue to occupy the undisputed top spot, we mustn't rest on our oars. That's why we updated the technology and design of the four-piston caliper.The design of the C42 approaches that of our C22PM and C22FM two-piston calipers. The new Trickstuff design remains subtle but becomes more edgy and modern. The C42 also adopts the convenient bleeding port of its little brother, the C22.The brake pad 850 Power+ guarantees the availability of replacement parts anywhere in the world. The new C42 brake caliper shares the pad shape with the SRAM Guide, Ultimate (T, R, RS, RSC) and other SRAM brakes. This shape ensures an unproblematic supply of spare parts all over the world. All Trickstuff brakes are approved for use with third-party brake discs and pads. If you don't have a Trickstuff POWER or STANDARD brake pad at hand, you can find replacements in almost every bike shop in the world.Unfortunately, standard does not always mean standard. We put effort into achieving the highest level of precision and sticking to industry standards. In recent years we have found various deviations from the post mount brake assembly standard on frames and forks. In some cases, this seems to be due to variations in manufacturing; in other cases, it looks like a deliberate deviation from the norm. The reason for this is usually not important to our customers. The only important thing is that the new Trickstuff brakes fit every frame or fork. Those shiny stoppers were expensive so they better don't give you any trouble. The C42 offers more tolerance to fluctuations in the implementation of the assembly standard. For the customer, this means an even more carefree assembly without any performance loss.All open orders that were placed with a C41 brake caliper are being delivered with a C42 caliper instead. In fact, they have been since January 2022. This applies to all open orders for Direttissima and Piccola Carbon HD that were still ordered with the previous model C41. These orders will all be upgraded with the new C42 brake caliper at no extra charge. Despite the higher MSRP, waiting customers will receive the new caliper as a free upgrade. We want to give our customers more fun on the trail and easier maintenance of their bikes with a better product.