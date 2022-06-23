Trickstuff Announces New 4-Piston Brake Caliper

Jun 23, 2022
by Trickstuff  

PRESS RELEASE: Trickstuff

We have updated our 4-piston caliper on the Direttissima and Piccola Carbon HD brakes. It replaces the C41 brake caliper and comes with technical updates and free upgrades for waiting customers. But why change a product when it is already setting the standard for high performance in the first place?

We pride ourselves on producing the highest quality brakes. The design of our products is technically minimalistic; our Direttissima and Piccola brake systems are still up-to-date, even timeless, after seven years. During this time, thanks to their outstanding performance, they have made demanding athletes happy worldwide. Direttissima and Piccola HD convinced the press with test wins in renowned magazines. Our C41 four-piston brake caliper has been used on both models so far.

If we want to continue to occupy the undisputed top spot, we mustn't rest on our oars. That's why we updated the technology and design of the four-piston caliper.

New shape

The design of the C42 approaches that of our C22PM and C22FM two-piston calipers. The new Trickstuff design remains subtle but becomes more edgy and modern. The C42 also adopts the convenient bleeding port of its little brother, the C22.

New brake pad shape

The brake pad 850 Power+ guarantees the availability of replacement parts anywhere in the world. The new C42 brake caliper shares the pad shape with the SRAM Guide, Ultimate (T, R, RS, RSC) and other SRAM brakes. This shape ensures an unproblematic supply of spare parts all over the world. All Trickstuff brakes are approved for use with third-party brake discs and pads. If you don't have a Trickstuff POWER or STANDARD brake pad at hand, you can find replacements in almost every bike shop in the world.

Perfect alignment with every post mount socket

Unfortunately, standard does not always mean standard. We put effort into achieving the highest level of precision and sticking to industry standards. In recent years we have found various deviations from the post mount brake assembly standard on frames and forks. In some cases, this seems to be due to variations in manufacturing; in other cases, it looks like a deliberate deviation from the norm. The reason for this is usually not important to our customers. The only important thing is that the new Trickstuff brakes fit every frame or fork. Those shiny stoppers were expensive so they better don't give you any trouble. The C42 offers more tolerance to fluctuations in the implementation of the assembly standard. For the customer, this means an even more carefree assembly without any performance loss.

Availability and free upgrade for open orders

All open orders that were placed with a C41 brake caliper are being delivered with a C42 caliper instead. In fact, they have been since January 2022. This applies to all open orders for Direttissima and Piccola Carbon HD that were still ordered with the previous model C41. These orders will all be upgraded with the new C42 brake caliper at no extra charge. Despite the higher MSRP, waiting customers will receive the new caliper as a free upgrade. We want to give our customers more fun on the trail and easier maintenance of their bikes with a better product.

Taken by Adrian Vesenbeckh

Information

Trickstuff Direttissima (MY2022)
• RRP 1100€ / Set
• Hose length front: 90 cm
• Hose length rear: 170 cm
• Weight: 250 g (Kevlar brake hose 70 cm, filled with oil, incl. 850 Power+ pads)
• Incl. brake pad Trickstuff 850 Power+, without brake disc, without brake adapter

Trickstuff Piccola Carbon HD (MY2022)
• RRP 1100€ / Set
• Hose length front: 90 cm
• Hose length rear: 170 cm
• Weight: 277 g (Kevlar brake hose 70 cm, filled with oil, incl. 850 Power+ pads)
• Incl. brake pad Trickstuff 850 Power+, without brake disc, without brake adapter

Trickstuff caliper C42
• RRP280€ / piece
• Weight: 107 g (w/o pads or retaining bolts)
• Incl. brake pad Trickstuff 850 Power+


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Brakes Trickstuff


28 Comments

  • 34 1
 There we have it. C42, the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything
  • 4 1
 But not a word about 18 months of delivery lead time
  • 1 0
 Leadtimes are about the same with Tricks stuff and Deep Thought. (I don’t actually know this from experience but I heard it in the comment section so I’ve adopted it and now I’m being a dick about it. You’re welcome.)
  • 9 0
 Nice brakes, brutal price and ridiculous waiting time. I'd buy some 2 pot Curas instead for 200€ a set
  • 9 0
 1100€ for brakes I won't have any problem stopping cause I'll have to sell my bike to buy them
  • 5 0
 The wait for brakes is awfully long, but equally bad is if anything goes wrong with the brake once you finally receive it. I've been trying to sort out a warranty issue for over a month, with no ability to call them and e-mail responses can vary between a day and a week. Extremely frustrating.
  • 1 1
 The intend and trickstuff hipsters will defend this
  • 1 0
 @KalkhoffKiller: not the same thing. trickstuff is a mess, cornelius is great. i own both
  • 5 0
 Be nice to include a date for when they'll be accepting new orders; they're coming up on 6 month since they started their ERP/web store migration.
  • 6 0
 available in 2025?
  • 20 0
 I admire your optimism Smile
  • 4 0
 42 months until back in stock
  • 1 0
 You had me at “design remains subtle but becomes more edgy and modern”. I’m all about the edgy…please take my kidney as a down payment…
  • 3 0
 they should co-brand with SUPREME
  • 2 0
 Some one please explain why they have two such different master cylinders
  • 7 0
 It's tricky stuff
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: your answer was direttissima
  • 2 0
 Wow, prices have increased alot
  • 1 0
 10%
  • 1 6
flag chocolate-thunder (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Because people are tired of subpar OEM brakes that are included on most bikes, and some people have the budget for the Ferrari because the Camry just isn’t cutting it around the track. I guess if you’re back ordered, you can test-shift that supply:demand curve upwards.
  • 3 1
 @chocolate-thunder:

lol camry not cutting around the track !? funny how 99% of pro enduro and dh riders DON'T ride trickstuff and are faster than all of us here so we dont need those ferraris...I'll gladly stick with my camry and save 1500$
  • 2 0
 Does anyone know if the Maxima braided hoses will fit in a Ripmo v2?
  • 3 3
 Old news, trickstuff have been sending out brakes with the new caliper for months
  • 4 2
 From the press release: "All open orders that were placed with a C41 brake caliper are being delivered with a C42 caliper instead. In fact, they have been since January 2022."
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: all open orders are still open
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: Mine arrived in March 2022, having ordered in March 2020, with the C41 caliper.
  • 1 0
 @tomhoward379: oooof. Stinger
  • 1 0
 Order today for delivery by 2026....





