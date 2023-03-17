Alpinestars Announces Spring 23 MTB Collection

Mar 17, 2023
by Alpinestars HQ  

PRESS RELEASE: Alpinestars

Alpinestars announces its Spring 2023 Collection, designed to enhance breathability, comfort, and riding confidence to MTB riders, putting innovation in materials and functionality at the heart of its development.

The Alps Collection, with its technical, highly breathable, and lightweight products, is dedicated to all riders looking for optimal comfort and versatility in their trail riding kits.

Athletes Angel Suarez and Bernat Guardia two Spanish riders make a detour in some of the best riding spots around Barcelona Spain. One of the European best-kept secrets for trail and enduro riding Santa Coloma de Farners is close to Girona and the most active bike park around Barcelona city La Sorrera bike park. Better Your Ride SP23.



The Drop Collection created for enduro enthusiasts, is all about confidence and durability, incorporating highly resistant and super stretch fabrics, allowing you to ride through harsh vegetation without the fear of tearing your clothing, and without compromising on comfort.

The Techstar range is designed for DH racing and gravity riding, with reinforced poly-fabric for abrasion resistance, stretch mesh for optimized levels of fit, performance, and breathability, and the ability to integrate knee protection. The micro-ratchet waist adjuster and a buckle provide a customized fit, while the laser-cut vents provide optimal ventilation, allowing riders to perform at their best.

Riders : Angel Suarez & Bernat Guardia
Photography : Ale Di Lullo
Videography : Widen Production

For a closer look at the new Spring 2023 MTB line, visit www.Alpinestars.com/mtb or find us on Instagram at @alpinestars_cycling.

