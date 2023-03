Alpinestars Announces Spring 23 MTB Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Alpinestars

Alpinestars announces its, designed to enhance breathability, comfort, and riding confidence to MTB riders, putting innovation in materials and functionality at the heart of its development.The, with its technical, highly breathable, and lightweight products, is dedicated to all riders looking for optimal comfort and versatility in their trail riding kits.Thecreated for enduro enthusiasts, is all about confidence and durability, incorporating highly resistant and super stretch fabrics, allowing you to ride through harsh vegetation without the fear of tearing your clothing, and without compromising on comfort.Theis designed for DH racing and gravity riding, with reinforced poly-fabric for abrasion resistance, stretch mesh for optimized levels of fit, performance, and breathability, and the ability to integrate knee protection. The micro-ratchet waist adjuster and a buckle provide a customized fit, while the laser-cut vents provide optimal ventilation, allowing riders to perform at their best.Riders : Angel Suarez & Bernat GuardiaPhotography : Ale Di LulloVideography : Widen ProductionFor a closer look at the new Spring 2023 MTB line, visit www.Alpinestars.com/mtb or find us on Instagram at @alpinestars_cycling.