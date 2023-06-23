New Apparel & Accessories from Oakley, Leatt, Lazer & More - Eurobike 2023

Jun 23, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
It's really, really hot in Frankfurt, but we're powering through to bring you the latest gear on display at Eurobike 2023.



Evoc's new patent pending bike backpack with an integrated airbag was on display. Targeted at the future-oriented segment of bike travel in urban areas, the Airbag Integrated Rescue System (A.I.R.) protects the neck, shoulder and chest in a crash and works in combination with the integrated back protector.

Rad reflective gear from Belgian company Gofluo, who will also be debuting cycling bags in the coming months.

While reflective wear is typically neon yellow with reflective strip that makes you look like a highway flagger or a traffic cone, Gofluo have created their designs so that the entire torso and arms are reflective, making you more visible as a human, not object.
*or dog.

New for 2024, the Ergon GDH grips are designed with maximum protection and minimum fatigue in mind.
Developed with athletes Vali Höll, Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw, they offer multi-level damping on top, large pronounced finger grip zone on the bottom and intuitive positioning to give a locked-in feeling

IXS showcased their new mountain bike bib pants for women - I'm excited to see how these hold up in the mud.

Coming in 2024, here's a peek at Oakley's unreleased bike shoes. We don't know much about these yet but they look pretty sharp.

We spotted a new helmet from Leatt, their unreleased 6.0 DH helmet which will be showcased to media at Crankworx Whistler next month.

Building on the designs before it, it uses the same shell design as the 4.0, with a lighter construction and more 'moto' feel.
It's set to hit the shelves in November of this year.

Also from Leatt was the debut of their new 5.0 pro and 5.0 HydraDri shoes - the first of which uses 'Moz' - a BOA alternative that comes with a lifetime warranty.
Sizing will start from a US 6.

I was pretty excited to see these 'Lululemon style' waistband women's MTB shorts on display from Leatt (don't worry, they're also available in black).

The new Lazer Chase Kinetic Core collection was on display in all six colorways, the second of their full face helmets to be given a five-star rating by Virginia Tech.

Abus are introducing their new Hidrop mid range helmet in fall of this year, designed with jaw comfort in mind and are available with or without MIPS.

I found a bunch of cool new stuff at the Muc-Off booth, including this new pump.

Muc-Off have redesigned their external airtag holder, a secure way to install an AirTag tracker to your frame using the bottle cage mounting hole. The new 2.0 version is designed to eliminate rattle and provide a more secure fit than its predecessor.
Not yet released, Muc-Off debuted their D30 riding gloves.

Not new, but I didn't know Muc-Off also do chamois cream. Go figure.

Also, this cargo bike made out of sheet metal was really cool.


