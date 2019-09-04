New Bags & Racks from Thule - Eurobike 2019

Sep 4, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  


Swedish brand Thule always have some interesting and practical new products to show and this year at Eurobike is no exception. The brand's design team consists of people from around the globe and they all seem to live and breathe outdoor recreation and, of course, riding bikes.


Locker 55 Duffel


The Locker 55 duffel is made for keeping everything organized and easy to find on the way to the trail. It has individual compartments for your riding kit, glasses, accessories, shoes, and stows up to an XL MTB helmet with a visor attached. There's a dirty clothes stash pocket as well for after the ride is over.


The bag stands up even when empty so it's easy to see and access whatever you may have inside. There's a carrying strap that allows it to be used as a side-carry like a traditional duffel or it can be fixed to a point so you can wear it over your back more like a backpack. The strap doesn't interfere with the bag opening.



These panniers are all new for Thule. They feature a fully waterproof rolltop and an attachment system that can clip on to a wide range (10-16mm) of rails. They clip on and adjust via a ratcheting system so there's no complicated fitment adjustment necessary. There's an easy handle quick-release for grabbing them off the bike in one movement.



Thule's Vital Hydration Pack is now available in a women's specific fit. The new design and fit take into account torso length and comfort for females. The shoulder straps have a bit different shape to them and the packs are available in two different colorways, the one shown here and black.

The pack features jersey-style pockets on the sides which have an easy access velcro strap that can be found and moved out of the way with one hand - ideal for stashing a phone or trail treats. The pack carries over the other features from the Vital including the retract hose feature.




The Wanderway 2-bike carrier is designed for the Volkswagen T6 for those looking to really do up the van life thing. The 2-bike carrier can be easily expanded to hold 4 bikes and folds up when it's not in use. It comes pre-assembled and is nearly ready to go out of the box. The only thing necessary for the mounting process is to tighten a few screws.

The rack holds up to 60kg and has lockable knobs that clamp to the bikes. Frames are protected via a "torque limiter" which prevents overtightening. The 2-bike rack will be available in select markets in February for $499 EU.



