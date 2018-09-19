FIRST LOOK

New Casing, Compound, and Width Options From Maxxis - Interbike 2018

Sep 19, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Maxxis' mountain bike catalog continues to grow, and 2019 will see more casings, compounds and widths than ever. The newest casing is called EXO+, and it sits between the standard EXO casing and the dual-ply Double Down casing that's become popular with enduro racers and aggressive riders. Double Down uses two 120 tpi casing layers, and typically comes with a 200 gram weight penalty, but EXO+ will only add 75 extra grams while still providing extra flat protection thanks to the use of Maxxis' SilkShield material. The EXO+ casing will debut on the Minion DHF, DHR II and Rekon, and should be available within the next month.

I can envision racers running an EXO+ tire in the front and a DoubleDown in the rear on certain courses, or riders who have typically shied away from the heavier Double Down casing running an EXO+ tire in the rear for additional peace of mind in rocky terrain.

There's a EXO casing version of the Assegai on the way, which will drop the weight by 300 grams compared to the DH version.
A 29 x 2.6" vesion of the DHR II has been added to the mix.

Along with the new casing, Maxxis is also increasing the number of tires that are available with their extra-sticky MaxxGrip compound, which was originally developed for DH tires. It turns out trail riders want all the traction too, and that compound will now be available on the 29 x 2.5" DHF and the 29 x 2.4" DHR II, among others.

The Rekon Race is another new addition to the lineup, with a weight of only 680 grams for the 120 tpi, 29 x 2.25" version. There will also be a 29 x 2.35" version, with a claimed weight of 710 grams.


29 Comments

  • + 17
 I love my Maxxis tires, but their marketing folks really need to get control over branding. Just within the Minion brand there seem to be an infinite number of indiscernible options that nearly send me over the edge when I'm trying to purchase.......there has got to be a way to streamline this
  • + 0
 dh casing dont look further
  • + 5
 Mostly with you (love Maxxis, buttload of options not clearly organized), but once you get the options sorted you can pretty much get exactly what you need (except a 2.4 DHR II DD apparently). I find it least confusing to start with casing first, figure out what casing you want and then w/in your wheel size you only have to debate the widths and compounds available. I feel like some kind of interactive chart would save some headaches.
  • + 1
 3c max terra grip tr super tacky dual single double down exo
  • + 10
 Exo Assegai! Oogley oogley!
  • + 1
 Tash tash tash din din din
  • + 3
 I still ride 26 tho Frown no love
  • + 4
 Cool
  • + 7
 ...io
  • + 2
 and the gang
  • + 1
 weird al
  • - 1
 Cornholio
  • + 1
 Like Fonzi
  • + 1
 @donpinpon29: ha
  • + 1
 Oops! Somehow I DD cased it.
  • + 2
 Good improvements are good. Thanks Maxxis, I’ll keep buying as long as you keep making.
  • + 3
 Maxxis and Bontrager rule. Big time. And then just put procore inside. One thing though. Can you please redesign the center knobs on Minion SS. Of all Enduro Semi Slicks, they are the worst. Just get the center of this rekon race and put it in there.
  • + 2
 200 psi in my minions, while shifting my pinions...? Something like that.. I'll see myself out now...
  • + 1
 I still rip DD casings on the side but not nearly as much as I did with the EXO casing
  • + 2
 Great. I wasn't confused enough
  • + 2
 Woohoo, a trail ass-guy!
  • + 1
 Ooooo, so interesting!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 interbike seems really gripping this year
  • + 1
 Does that Assegai make anyone else think of a super beefy Hans Dampf?
  • + 0
 No it makes me think of Rectal Randal. Big Boy is back in town hungry for Bromance.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Are your hands damp? Then it reminds you of the Hans Dampf, does it not?
  • - 2
 Rekon Race looks like a winner. Something between Pace and Ikon. Sorry to say it... for Dirt Jumpers and 4Xers out there 26” option please!
  • - 2
 Let’s talk about the Minnion DHF 27.5x2.5wd folding in DH casing that I just bought on accident and can’t find anything about it on websites or anything
  • + 1
 dh casing its the best option if you ride rough terrain, ruts, rocks aggressively, you wont have any problems going tubless, no flats or punctures guaranty

