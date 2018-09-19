New Casing, Compound, and Width Options From Maxxis - Interbike 2018

There's a EXO casing version of the Assegai on the way, which will drop the weight by 300 grams compared to the DH version. There's a EXO casing version of the Assegai on the way, which will drop the weight by 300 grams compared to the DH version. A 29 x 2.6" vesion of the DHR II has been added to the mix. A 29 x 2.6" vesion of the DHR II has been added to the mix.

The Rekon Race is another new addition to the lineup, with a weight of only 680 grams for the 120 tpi, 29 x 2.25" version. There will also be a 29 x 2.35" version, with a claimed weight of 710 grams. The Rekon Race is another new addition to the lineup, with a weight of only 680 grams for the 120 tpi, 29 x 2.25" version. There will also be a 29 x 2.35" version, with a claimed weight of 710 grams.

Maxxis' mountain bike catalog continues to grow, and 2019 will see more casings, compounds and widths than ever. The newest casing is called EXO+, and it sits between the standard EXO casing and the dual-ply Double Down casing that's become popular with enduro racers and aggressive riders. Double Down uses two 120 tpi casing layers, and typically comes with a 200 gram weight penalty, but EXO+ will only add 75 extra grams while still providing extra flat protection thanks to the use of Maxxis' SilkShield material. The EXO+ casing will debut on the Minion DHF, DHR II and Rekon, and should be available within the next month.I can envision racers running an EXO+ tire in the front and a DoubleDown in the rear on certain courses, or riders who have typically shied away from the heavier Double Down casing running an EXO+ tire in the rear for additional peace of mind in rocky terrain.Along with the new casing, Maxxis is also increasing the number of tires that are available with their extra-sticky MaxxGrip compound, which was originally developed for DH tires. It turns out trail riders want all the traction too, and that compound will now be available on the 29 x 2.5" DHF and the 29 x 2.4" DHR II, among others.