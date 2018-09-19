New Casing, Compound, and Width Options From Maxxis - Interbike 2018

Maxxis' mountain bike catalog continues to grow, and 2019 will see more casings, compounds and widths than ever. The newest casing is called EXO+, and it sits between the standard EXO casing and the dual-ply Double Down casing that's become popular with enduro racers and aggressive riders. Double Down uses two 120 tpi casing layers, and typically comes with a 200 gram weight penalty, but EXO+ will only add 75 extra grams while still providing extra flat protection thanks to the use of Maxxis' SilkShield material. The EXO+ casing will debut on the Minion DHF, DHR II and Rekon, and should be available within the next month.
I can envision racers running an EXO+ tire in the front and a DoubleDown in the rear on certain courses, or riders who have typically shied away from the heavier Double Down casing running an EXO+ tire in the rear for additional peace of mind in rocky terrain.
Along with the new casing, Maxxis is also increasing the number of tires that are available with their extra-sticky MaxxGrip compound, which was originally developed for DH tires. It turns out trail riders want all the traction too, and that compound will now be available on the 29 x 2.5" DHF and the 29 x 2.4" DHR II, among others.
