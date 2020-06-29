Commencal Releases Updated 2021 Clash

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bikes

Geometry :



• The new Clash is longer: 490mm reach (size large) vs 467mm on the old Clash

• The seat angle is straighter: 77.2° vs 75.5°

• Slacker head angle 64° vs 65°

• Shorter fork offset

• Designed to allow shorter stems (30/40mm)



More linear kinematic



• More comfort / More precision

• Better ground feel and more comfortable on steeper terrain

• Adjustable two position kinematic setting: Sensitive/Dynamic



Travel



• 170mm rear

• 180mm on the front





Finish:



• The rocker construction has been completely revised to provide an excellent finish

• Easier assembly/disassembly of the contact system.

• Lower seat tube

• Improved to allow a longer travel telescopic seat post (34.9mm diameter)

• Longer maximum insertion length.





All specs & prices on COMMENCAL Websites :

With its 27.5-inch wheels, long travel and completely revised geometry and kinematics, the Clash cements its place as a do-everything bike. Bike park, enduro, chilled or more technical rides... It always steps up no matter what!For 2021, the Clash changes significantly.The geometry has been reviewed in depth. The uphill riding position is enhanced thanks to an elongated top tube and a straighter seat tube angle. Downhill, the longer reach will bring stability when things speed up, while the short stem will ensure a maneuverable and playful bike through slower sections.Even if it's definitely intended for riders of all shapes and sizes (from S to XL), with 27.5-inch wheels the Clash is a particularly strong option for shorter riders.Thanks to its new kinematics, the Clash feels even more at home on the steepest freeride slopes.The icing on the cake, like its big brother the Furious, the Clash features a kinematic adjustment. This setting gives priority to either sensitivity (Sensitive) or dynamism (Dynamic). No need to make any concessions.The Sensitive mode is intended for DH/Freeride days when you need that comfort and grip. Dynamic mode is ideal for smoother tracks or jump sessions with friends for example, when you're looking for energy and flow.