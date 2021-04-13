New Clothing From Dainese - Pond Beaver 2021

Dainese HGL Shorts and Jerseys

The pockets aren't that big. You can fit a phone sideways also but it's still tight. The HookFit system works very similar to Velcro.

HG Caddo Gloves

New from Dainese, the HGL range is incredibly light trail clothing.The HGL Aokigharaa shorts are remarkably lightweight and are really going to suit those that demand a flexible short that prioritises breathability and comfort above protection. They have a Ripstop nylon structure to prevent the garment from ripping or tearing, should you come off the bike or abrase the material whilst riding. The material has an elastic quality in four directions and a fastener I haven't encountered before. It works like velcro, and even sounds and has an action similar to velcro... only it isn't in fact velcro. It's called HookFit and offers a secure system that won't diminish over time.The sizing is typically Italian and I would say fits true to size as long as you're aware that European companies can often size their clothing ever so slightly smaller than their American or UK counterparts. I'm normally a 32" waist and mistakenly ordered the medium. My friend, who is pictured, would typically order a 30" waist and found them to be a good fit and in the middle of the waist adjustment.The sheer lack of weight and thin material definitely translates to a fit that feels uninhibited and they breathe very well. The colour of the shorts, black or sand, are understated and subtle and I think they look great. I don't really like glitz and glam so, for me, they're perfect.The shorts work well with Dainese's similarly lightweight Trails Skins Air knee pads.To complement the shorts, the HGL range also consists of both long and short sleeve jerseys. There is the short sleeve HGL Baciu and the long sleeve HGL Moss jersey. Again, they continue on the theme of lightweight and breathable. The jerseys use a polyamide/polypropylene hybrid yarn. Technical terminology aside, I can tell you the jersey is incredibly soft to the touch and is very thin. The construction, using the aforementioned hybrid, allows the jersey to have hydrophilic properties on its inner side and hydrophobic on its outer. What this essentially means is that moisture will be drawn from the inside and vented outwards. The knit isn't uniform throughout, though, and it becomes slightly less dense around the sleeve armpit and stomach to ensure greater levels of wicking.The structure of the jersey is very elastic and figure-hugging and could happily double up as a spare base layer on colder days.HGL Short Sleeve Baciu Jersey: RRP - $59.95 USDHGL Long Sleeve Moss Jersey: RRP - $69.95 USDHGL Aokigharaa Shorts: RRP - $99.95 USDThe HG Caddo gloves are a thin-to-medium thickness glove that offers a nice blend of breathability and protection. In that area, these gloves seem to strike a nice balance and manage to offer an uninterrupted sensation on the bars while also feeling like they're not so thin that they'll come apart like tissue paper. The gloves have silicone inserts on the thumb, index and middle fingers to aid grip and feel. They also come with a HookButton mechanism on the top side of their outer edge to latch on to compatible HG GRYFINO and HG IPANEMA shorts. I quite like this idea and if I was somewhere with climbs of over an hour or two I can imagine myself using this quite a bit, even it looks perhaps a little dorky. The fit is true to size and multiple colours are available.HG Caddo Gloves: RRP - $34.95