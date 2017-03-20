PRESS RELEASES

Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike

Mar 20, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Press Release



Our objective with the Furious DH platform was to create a sleek bike that has the ability to smash times thanks to its dynamism, whilst also putting a smile on freeriders faces. The Furious is crammed with technology drawn from all previous frames developed at Commencal, every detail has been refined - kinematics, geometry and the frame construction.

Brendan Howey

CONSTRUCTION

The Furious uses Al 6066 triple butted tubes shaped to optimize the mechanical performance and weight. This allows us to control the flex charactaristics for a compliant precise bike. As always, reliability remains a priority at Commencal.The bearings are oversized to ensure a longer life, the rocker is designed to minimize the stresses on the shock allowing for better suspension performance. The rocker is integrated into the seat stay to form a single piece. This integration is part of the personality of the Furious and gives it a sleek look. The shock mount is embedded in the down tube, again adding to a clean aesthetic finish.

We continue to provide internal cable routing. The cables pass as close to the main pivot point as possible to minimise movement and prevent premature wear. New seals inserts ensure a perfect fit with the added bonus of a higher quality end-product.

The chainstay protector is made by double density injection. The polypropylene chassis provides a tight fit with the chainstay and the specially designed rubber layer helps to dampen the chain for a silent ride. The Furious also includes specifically designed down tube protection to avoid damage from flying debris when riding.

Romain Baghe

CONTACT SYSTEM

Year after year we continue to believe in our Contact System and we adapt it for each discipline. We have kept a single main pivot because we don’t believe there is a better solution to ensure consistency. The goal is to offer a bike that is easy to handle, predictable and very well balanced from front to back.

Keeping the bike balance is effortless and as a result, you can save energy and in turn, everything becomes easier! With the Furious, we wanted the best possible ratio of comfort-to-dynamism. That’s why the main pivot is located in this specific spot. This position avoids generating too much kickback that would negatively affecting the suspension performance. We use chain tension to get that lively frame we wanted. This is pretty helpful to gain speed in compressions and when exiting corners. It also gives more support on take-offs providing great jumping characteristics.

As usual, our kinematics are progressive to provide grip, support and control at the end of travel.

The Furious introduces the "Progressive Contact System," where a size small is more linear than an XL. If we assume that someone who rides a size small is lighter than a rider who chooses an XL, a bike that is too progressive will prevent them from being able to use the entirety of the travel. In contrast, a heavier rider will need more a progressive feel to get more support and to avoid bottoming out. With the Progressive Contact System, we don’t make any compromises, but instead we ensure the dynamics are relevant for each size of bike and rider.

Louis Hamilton

GEOMETRY

The level of riding and bike performance are increasing. The need for stability is becoming greater and more important than ever. The Furious has a long front end that provides stability and excellent grip for the front wheel. Still, we wanted a fun bike too so we use short chain stays to get a bike that is easy to ride, easy to corner, responsive to changes in trajectory and playful over jumps. For the same reasons, the head angle remains pretty standard for this category. The bike provides confidence in steep conditions, remains easy to corner and fun to ride.


Pierre Edouard Ferry

THE RANGE

FURIOUS RACE Red

FURIOUS ORIGIN Black

FURIOUS ORIGIN Green

FURIOUS ORIGIN Yellow

William Robert


Availability: May 2017. Pre-orders accepted now.

www.commencal.com

Must Read This Week
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
79458 views
Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' or 27.5+ Wheels
65980 views
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
59416 views
Four New Tires From Michelin - First Ride
52612 views
The Interview: Troy Brosnan
51988 views
North American Handmade Bike Show 2017 - Randoms
50359 views
Matt Hunter Explores Patagonia - Video
49381 views
A Brief History of Formula's Disc Brakes
46489 views

11 Comments

  • + 5
 Wow. What a great looking bike for the price. Might be what finally gets me in the 650b game. The origin has good brakes/ wheels and a good enough drive train, and I could drop a avy cartridge in that fork and call it a day!
  • + 3
 this price tag is fuckin neat for the build, well done once again commencal!
  • + 4
 I like it a lot, that British racing green looks seriously nice.
  • + 1
 " Still, we wanted a fun bike too so we use short chain stays to get a bike that is easy to ride, easy to corner, responsive to changes in trajectory and playful over jumps."

Haha 440mm and short chainstays!
  • + 1
 It kinda reminds me of the look of a TR450 but with a higher shock placement,
  • + 2
 Well done, Commencal. Hope to see them at the Sea Otter next month.
  • + 1
 Looks like a... Wink
  • - 1
 But...I already own a Scott Voltage.
  • + 0
 looks like a pivot....
  • + 1
 Are you on glue. Go look at the pivot and compare. The pivots are it totally different locations.
  • - 1
 The seatstays might as well say "YT" on them.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038440
Mobile Version of Website