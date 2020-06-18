Commencal Announces 2021 Meta HT AM Hardtail

Press Release: Commencal

The Meta HT AM continues on its own path.Our research shows that this is the most versatile bike across our entire range. Enduro, off-road, urban playgrounds or pump track, it's literally at home everywhere.We believed in this niche several years ago and since then we've become real specialists. To stay ahead of the curve, we're looking at the little details that make the difference.On this new version, the seat tube is lowered, which comes with two advantages. First, it is now possible to install a longer travel seat post, and second, the choice of size is no longer restricted by a seat tube that's too high. That's particularly useful for those who want a longer bike.For the rest, we've tweaked our formula. A hardtail allows for more pedalling efficiency, a lighter weight and it reduces essential maintenance. A 150mm or 160mm fork provides comfort and/or safety depending on what you're riding.The frame facilitates 27.5 and 29-inch wheels. 27.5 for small and medium sized riders. Or simply for those who prefer increased handling, comfort and grip.29" wheels for medium and large sized riders. Or for those who favour efficiency, precision and performance.A first-choice bike for some, a second or third choice for others, the Meta HT Am is one of those bikes that quite simply makes you want to ride.: 1 199 € / US$ 1.199: 1 499 € / US$ 1.399: 1 899 € / US$ 1.799: 2 149 € / US$ 2.199