Commencal Announces 2021 Meta HT AM Hardtail

Jun 18, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Press Release: Commencal

The Meta HT AM continues on its own path.Our research shows that this is the most versatile bike across our entire range. Enduro, off-road, urban playgrounds or pump track, it's literally at home everywhere.

We believed in this niche several years ago and since then we've become real specialists. To stay ahead of the curve, we're looking at the little details that make the difference.

On this new version, the seat tube is lowered, which comes with two advantages. First, it is now possible to install a longer travel seat post, and second, the choice of size is no longer restricted by a seat tube that's too high. That's particularly useful for those who want a longer bike.


2021 Meta HT AM


TECH


For the rest, we've tweaked our formula. A hardtail allows for more pedalling efficiency, a lighter weight and it reduces essential maintenance. A 150mm or 160mm fork provides comfort and/or safety depending on what you're riding.

The frame facilitates 27.5 and 29-inch wheels. 27.5 for small and medium sized riders. Or simply for those who prefer increased handling, comfort and grip.

29" wheels for medium and large sized riders. Or for those who favour efficiency, precision and performance.

A first-choice bike for some, a second or third choice for others, the Meta HT Am is one of those bikes that quite simply makes you want to ride.

2021 Meta HT AM


GEOMETRY
2021 Meta HT AM
2021 Meta HT AM

2021 Meta HT AM


RANGE

2021 Meta HT AM
2021 Meta HT AM
2021 Meta HT AM
2021 Meta HT AM

2021 Meta HT AM
2021 Meta HT AM
2021 Meta HT AM
2021 Meta HT AM


Prices :

META HT AM ORIGIN : 1 199 € / US$ 1.199
META HT AM RIDE : 1 499 € / US$ 1.399
META HT AM ESSENTIAL : 1 899 € / US$ 1.799
META HT AM 29 RACE : 2 149 € / US$ 2.199

More info on COMMENCAL websites :

Europe
USA
Canada
Australia
New Zealand

8 Comments

  • 7 1
 $499 frame only option. Nice. Unfortunately, they're still speccing SRAM mid and lower tier systems instead of Shimano SLX and XT. Glad Deore is in the lower build kit, but SLX and XT should be a 2021 MY option at this point. Then, Deore again in the Race build?

If/when I ever replace my Honzo AL, this looks like a great contender.
  • 2 0
 The base model is the pick of the bunch, deore, same wheels as the middle spec one, though 35 silvers are steel legs and coil springs, so they're bin fodder.
  • 1 0
 Aluminum hardtails seem to make a lot more sense now than they did ten+ years ago, when you were guaranteed a bone-rattling harsh ride. They really have a good price point with this. Saves weight over the all-mountain steel hardtails, saves money over the boutique stuff and the "who buys this" carbon AM hardtails. Props to Commencal.

Can't be a valid posting without some criticism: can they hire a new copywriter? "For the rest, we've tweaked our formula. A hardtail allows for more pedalling efficiency, a lighter weight and it reduces essential maintenance." ummmm...
  • 2 1
 4 more days until Commencal drops Meta 29 AM. That's the one I'm interested in Wink
  • 3 5
 Geo is still a bit outdated on these. Long seat tubes and short reach numbers.
  • 4 0
 Yup, the Ragley frames have more updated numbers for the same prices.
  • 1 0
 @PtDiddy: that Marley looks cool
  • 1 4
 "This would be so much sicker if it only came in baby blue and pastel pink colors." - No one ever

Post a Comment



