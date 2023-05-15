Video: The Commencal Meta Power Now Available With Bosch Motor

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

POWER AND CONTROL

FOUR DISTINCT MODES

EBIKE FLOW APP

POWERTUBE BATTERY

SYSTEM CONTROLLER & MINI REMOTE

EXTENDED BOOST

HILL HOLD

META POWER TR

META POWER SX

HOW TO CHOOSE

RANGE

COMMENCAL META POWER SX BOSCH SIGNATURE PURE WHITE

COMMENCAL META POWER TR BOSCH OHLINS EDITION AQUA BLUE

COMMENCAL META POWER SX BOSCH SIGNATURE LIGHT PURPLE / BLACK

COMMENCAL META POWER SX BOSCH RACE CHALK

COMMENCAL META POWER SX BOSCH ESSENTIAL 70´S GREEN





All specs & prices on COMMENCAL Websites :



We like to offer you the best, but we also like to let you choose what suits you the most. Following that logic, our trail and enduro e-bike frames are evolving to accommodate the most efficient engine on the market.The META POWER TR and META POWER SX are now available with the latest Bosch Performance CX Smart System assistance. Renowned for its efficiency, all you need to do is choose your favourite model.Powerful and dynamic, the Bosch Performance CX motor is designed to push the limits of your mountain bike. The system provides torque at any cadence and the maximum power output is impressive. The Extended Boost function is a bonus, and that excels on technical climbs. Assistance is constant and the handling responsive. These are all key points to having maximum fun on the trails.In 2022, the Bosch system featured on six out of a possible ten Enduro World Series winning bikes. Choosing such a component for our bikes was obvious.ECO for maximum range.TOUR + regulates assistance with the power of the rider for a natural feel.eMTB specific, in line with the rider’s cadence + Extended Boost.TURBO delivers maximum power and torque.The eBike Flow app allows you to record and track your rides, configure the different modes, and perform updates from your smartphone. If necessary, it can even replace the control screen.The META POWER BOSCH is equipped with an integrated PowerTube 625Wh battery. It empties consistently over time so there’s no surprise draining. Energy management is optimized for increased battery life*.*As an indication, behind the bars of a META POWER SX in eMTB mode, you can consider covering around 40km for 1300m+. With the META POWER TR in ECO mode, that would increase to 90km depending on some external factors. To better assess the range before you ride, we advise using the Bosch Range Assistant.The System Controller interface is integrated into the top tube and displays info of the remaining range and the assistance mode in use. Along with the Mini Remote Bluetooth control, it makes a minimalist-look cockpit without any cables. As an extra option, combine it with Smart System components such as a Kiox screen or the Smartphone Grip support.Extended Boost is designed to help on technical climbs by keeping the assistance active for an additional half a second after the last pedal stroke. When you get stuck or hesitate it kicks in to help.The Hill Hold function prevents the bike from rolling backwards in Smart Walk Assistance mode.The META POWER TR is for those who love to enjoy their ride. With 140mm of rear travel it’s easy to tame yet also forgiving: a lively and playful bike. When pedalling, the excellent geometry of all our TR models is a definite advantage and with a straighter seat tube and a long front end, the rider is ideally positioned between the two-wheel axles. Clearance capacity is also increased tenfold. The 29-inch wheels make tackling the most technical climbs easy. This is the bike for those who like long rides and then letting off the brakes on the way downhill.The META POWER SX is our ideal shuttle bike! It’s made to accompany you from your local spot in the woods to a bike park holiday in the mountains. With 165mm travel and a mullet (29″/27.5″) wheel dynamic, it is ultra-precise, easy to move and super capable of riding the steepest, most technical terrain. Business at the front, party at the back!The bike is available for pre-order now. Prices from $5,300 up to $8,000.