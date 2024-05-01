New Custom Bikes & New Kits for Kenda NS Bikes UR Team

PRESS RELEASE: Kenda NS Bikes UR team

We are excited to announce that Kenda is extending its partnership with the UR Team. As the team's official tire sponsor since 2015, we've celebrated multiple World Cup wins, World Championships medals, and an overall World Cup victory together. This new chapter with Kenda as the title sponsor together with NS Bikes opens new opportunities for our partnership, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds. A big thank you to UR for their ongoing trust and teamwork, and for being part of the Kenda family. — Pia Ubelien , Kenda Europe

World cupin Fort William is starting this week and we are very excited to show you our new colors, custom bikes and full rider and staff for 2024.Kye A'hern, had a good start of the season with a 2nd place at the Cannonball and he is keen to race one of his favorite tracks.George Brannigan also had a great beginning of season with a podium at Redbull Hardline and he is now healthy and ready.Our new rider Tegan Cruz is going to be racing his first ever Elite World Cup and is of course super excited about that.From the staff side Gavin Jones and Ryan Thom are returning as mechanics, Kara Nicole is also back this time as assistant manager and Fabien Cousinié as Team Owner/Manager.From a sponsor's side we are extremely happy to have Kenda tires stepping it up into the title of the team which reinforces Kenda's commitment to develop the most competitive tires possible.Here's more goodness from our bikes.NS Bikes Fuzz 6 bars prototype painted by Black Cat Custom Paint.SR Suntour Rux 29 fork and Voro Shock.KMC Chain, Crankbrother pedals, e13 Crank, chainring, guides, hubs and cassettes.Kenda tires, e13 rims and valves , STFU chain stay protection and Ridewrap frame protection.e13 hubs & Trickstuff brakes.Smanie saddle & Promax seat post.Promax Stem & Handlebar.From a gear side we will be Riding Alpinestars full kit and FiveTen shoesLet's go racing!Photos credit : credit monica gasbichler / @mediamoni