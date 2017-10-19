RACING

New Dates and Locations - Maxiavalanche Series 2018

Oct 19, 2017
by UCCSportEvent  
New Venue for the Maxiavalanche Europe Cup in 2018

For 2018 the Maxiavalanche Europe Cup Marathon Downhill welcomes a new stage in France, making this 15th season stronger with a great race program. The “Maxi” formula is based on the basic origins of enduro MTB, offering the best sport ethics guarantees in the framework of a very versatile event.

An amazing and specific Enduro MTB race series

The Maxi rules allow the top riders to reach their higher potential and express themselves in a mass start, while new talent can also fight for the podium but mainly, as in the Mégavalanche, every rider can join the race and have fun with friends in full safety conditions and on amazing tracks.

Some of today's best MTB riders have learned how to win a race on a Maxi, such as Rémy Absalon, Nicolas Quere, Karim Amour, Franck Parolin… No doubt that with the three stops for 2018, a lot of riders will be there to have their name on the general ranking of this now famous series.

2018 Calendar

Are you ready?!

The famous bike park of Vallnord, in Andorra, will be the first stop of the season and will take place on the 16th and 17th of June on a 1,500m drop track, specially shaped every year to offer its best to the 500 riders coming from all over Europe.

Vallnord Bike Park welcomes the first stage since 15 years with more than 500 riders

The Italian stop will take place in the heart of Aosta Valley at Cervinia for the 14th time from the 27th to the 29th of July. The riders will enjoy an incredible start on the glacier at an elevation of 3,500m.

Cervinia Bike Park is amazingly beautiful, and the Maxi start on the glacier at 3,500m elevation.

Finale will be a good occasion to discover a brand new competition area, because its Ax les Thermes resort (Pyrenees) that will welcome the last stop on the 15th and 16th of September, with a great downhill track, and may also include a nice surprise in terms of altitude dropped.


Ax 3 Domaines (Pyrenean) will host its first Maxiavalanche in September


See you in the series next year, whether you are a pro rider, a team or simply an MTB lover! Registrations open in January.

More info on www.maxiavalanche.com

