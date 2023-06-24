New Disc Brakes & More from 5 European Manufacturers - Eurobike 2023

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products from small manufacturers for you. 612 Parts
A lot has changed since we first covered
the 612 disc brake more than a year ago. The brake is now called "Die Bremse" - which means "the brake" and now looks totally different.
Felix, the person behind 612 Parts, has been selling Die Bremse for a couple of months now. The Cybertruck-like design certainly looks very different from any other option on the market. The brake caliper has 4 stainless steel pistons (16 & 17 mm), the master cylinder has a 9 mm piston and PTFE seals. You can choose between standard brake lines or a steel braided option, in both cases the brake uses mineral oil.
All machined parts are 7075 aluminium, made in Germany by Radoxx. Some small parts are sourced from other countries as well as Switzerland, where Felix assembles all brakes.
Stealthy.U-Micro Mobility
U-micro mobility is a part of German cable expert Unger Kabel-Konfektionstechnik GmbH, a company that specialises in electric cables, automotive products and sensors. Brake experts will see that the TS4 is based on the "Bees brake", a design that came up around 15 years ago but was never sold in large quantities.
The TS4 has four 19 mm pistons. U-micro mobility is working on an a system that will actively push the pistons back into the brake caliper. This system is based on a partly hollow piston and a small spring that pushes the piston back, so the pads will never rub on the disc when you're just riding without hitting the brakes.
The brake levers have a huge adjuster that lets you adjust the bite point, it also allows you to retract the pistons when you change the brake pads.
Unger has an in-house test lab and the right machines to make these brakes in their own factory. They are currently testing the brakes and they're planning to sell them to OEM and aftermarket customers.Formula
Formula had their Cura X at the show, which come with carbon levers, braided hoses, two 24 mm pistons and titanium screws. The Cura X is 34 g lighter than the regular Cura. A full system with a Cura X, 160 mm one-piece Formula rotor, and all mounting hardware weighs in at 325 g.
Formula's new two-piece lever features their FCS technolgy (Feeling Control System) and tool-free reach adjustment, so you can fine-tune the feel and braking power.Trickstuff
Even though Trickstuff did not announce any new DH brake or similarly exciting products, their stand was super crowded due to all the interesting 3D printed parts which they had on display. They teamed up with 3D printing experts Trumpf to explore the possiblities of 3D printing brake products and more. Magura
Magura had a new system for cargo bikes at the show that will activate both calipers even if you only pull one lever. This idea might also be useful for adaptive bikes, but we likely won't see this on traditional mountain bikes anytime soon.
Apart from the new MTA2 allround brake, they also had this Demo with an extremely subtle paintjob at their stand - just look at it!
6 Comments
Frankly, I can't believe it's taken this long for companies to pop up with knock offs. Why on earth the big brands haven't just copied Trickstuff directly is beyond me. The Maximas are exactly as perfect as every reviewer says.