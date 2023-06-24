New Disc Brakes & More from 5 European Manufacturers - Eurobike 2023

Jun 24, 2023
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products from small manufacturers for you.

612 Parts

"Die Bremse" ("the brake") by 612 Parts.

A lot has changed since we first covered the 612 disc brake more than a year ago. The brake is now called "Die Bremse" - which means "the brake" and now looks totally different.

Felix, the person behind 612 Parts, has been selling Die Bremse for a couple of months now. The Cybertruck-like design certainly looks very different from any other option on the market. The brake caliper has 4 stainless steel pistons (16 & 17 mm), the master cylinder has a 9 mm piston and PTFE seals. You can choose between standard brake lines or a steel braided option, in both cases the brake uses mineral oil.

All machined parts are 7075 aluminium, made in Germany by Radoxx. Some small parts are sourced from other countries as well as Switzerland, where Felix assembles all brakes.

Stealthy.

U-Micro Mobility

The TS4 caliper.

U-micro mobility is a part of German cable expert Unger Kabel-Konfektionstechnik GmbH, a company that specialises in electric cables, automotive products and sensors. Brake experts will see that the TS4 is based on the "Bees brake", a design that came up around 15 years ago but was never sold in large quantities.

The TS4 has four 19 mm pistons. U-micro mobility is working on an a system that will actively push the pistons back into the brake caliper. This system is based on a partly hollow piston and a small spring that pushes the piston back, so the pads will never rub on the disc when you're just riding without hitting the brakes.

The brake levers have a huge adjuster that lets you adjust the bite point, it also allows you to retract the pistons when you change the brake pads.

Unger has an in-house test lab and the right machines to make these brakes in their own factory. They are currently testing the brakes and they're planning to sell them to OEM and aftermarket customers.

Big 19 mm pistons, plus magnets that hold the brake pads in place (there are two screws for them too).

The master cylinder probably has the biggest bite point adjuster you've ever seen.
Unger has already set up an inhouse brake pad production.

Formula

Formula Cura X.

Formula had their Cura X at the show, which come with carbon levers, braided hoses, two 24 mm pistons and titanium screws. The Cura X is 34 g lighter than the regular Cura. A full system with a Cura X, 160 mm one-piece Formula rotor, and all mounting hardware weighs in at 325 g.

Formula's new two-piece lever features their FCS technolgy (Feeling Control System) and tool-free reach adjustment, so you can fine-tune the feel and braking power.

The new Formula two-piece levers.

Trickstuff

Trickstuff is currently looking at new ways to make brake levers. They could be partly hollow in some places, as shown in the photo.

Even though Trickstuff did not announce any new DH brake or similarly exciting products, their stand was super crowded due to all the interesting 3D printed parts which they had on display. They teamed up with 3D printing experts Trumpf to explore the possiblities of 3D printing brake products and more.

Probably one of the most photographed products at the show, even though you can't buy it: these 3D printed levers were anodized by Viktor Hegedüs with a process they usually use for medical products.
The 3D printer at the Trickstuff stand printed these bottle openers during the first two days of the show.

Just in case you ever wanted to know what the internals of a Direttissima look like.
We will probably not see any pedals from Trickstuff or Trumpf anytime soon, but it was interesting to see these samples. Apparently the integrated bearing seats won't need any additional machining.

Ralf Holleis from Huhn Cycles says he was the first person to work with 3D printed lugs roughly ten years ago.

The Trumpf TruPrint 1000 printing smilies - errr brake lever-shaped bottle openers.
Not new, but always hot: The Maxima.

There's a lot going on here. We featured the Myotragus Dorothea earlier this year.

Magura

An extremely subtle paintjob.

Magura had a new system for cargo bikes at the show that will activate both calipers even if you only pull one lever. This idea might also be useful for adaptive bikes, but we likely won't see this on traditional mountain bikes anytime soon.

Apart from the new MTA2 allround brake, they also had this Demo with an extremely subtle paintjob at their stand - just look at it!


6 Comments

  • 9 0
 Great, its 9am on a saturday and you got me all horned up for brakes
  • 6 0
 Finally, a set of brakes that won’t reveal my position on a radar
  • 2 0
 Those 612's sure look and sound a lot like the Trickstuff Maximas. Same size and material pistons. I feel as if they said "maybe if we design identical brakes but don't finish the machining process, no one will notice." Smile

Frankly, I can't believe it's taken this long for companies to pop up with knock offs. Why on earth the big brands haven't just copied Trickstuff directly is beyond me. The Maximas are exactly as perfect as every reviewer says.
  • 2 0
 I don't know about the 612s, but I agree about the Maximas vs the big brands. Not to diminish their achievements, but it's... fluid in brake lines with pistons, not rocket surgery, and there are plenty of smart people at other brands. I have to assume the big brands choose to not achieve similar results for whatever reason.
  • 1 0
 I’ll turn tricks for a set of Trickstuff.
  • 1 0
 There are plenty of Direttissimas at bike24.





