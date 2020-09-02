New Dropper Post Levers, Grips, Handlebars, and Brake Pads - Across the Pond Beaver

PNW Components Dropper Rehab, New Grip and Handlebar Colors
The crew at PNW Components recently announced their dropper post refurb/rehab program
that lets riders purchase used or blemished posts that PNW has refurbished. Not only that, but riders can also trade in their older PNW dropper posts for a credit towards a new or used dropper. All are inspected and, if required, refurbished, and they all come with a one-year warranty.
Does your ride need a bit of flare? The latest Loam grips and Range: KW Edition handlebar will give you exactly that.
At the other end of your cockpit, PNW has also updated their popular Loam lock-on grip with new colors. Now you can pick from something called ''Fruit Snacks'' that looks a lot like purple, as well as new green, blue, and sand-colored versions. The design remains unchanged, and they're using a single, inboard locking collar, a 133.5mm length, and an average diameter of 30mm. You might want to slide those grips on PNW's Range: KW Edition handlebar that you can now get with color highlights to match your Loam grips. The 'KW' stands for American racer Kyle Warner, and the 2014 aluminum 'bar sports a 10° back-sweep and 5° up-sweep that PNW says, ''Helps put your shoulder blades in a more neutral position while reducing wrist fatigue and discomfort.
'' The 334-gram handlebar comes in a 780mm width, 30mm of rise, and only 31.8mm diameter clamp.
You can pick up a set of Loam grips for $19 USD, while the Range: KW Edition handlebar costs $69 USD.Sinter's E-Bike Brake Pads
While I suspect many of us reach for OEM pads when it's time to give our brakes some new life, using aftermarket pads is one way to tailor their performance to your needs. Slovenian brand Sinter probably doesn't leap to mind, but they've been manufacturing brake pads for everything from scooters to racing go-karts for the last forty-five years, and now produce up to two-million pads per year spread between five-hundred different applications. Go-kart rotors are made in-house, too, including custom-made, lightweight composite discs.
Greg Callaghan has been running the new Sinter pads on his Devinci Spartan.
So yeah, they probably know a thing or two about stopping, and their latest mountain bike brake pads have been ''tailored to the unique demands of e-bike riders.
'' Sinter has used a harder organic compound (they call it S530) for increased lifespan while being used on an e-bike that's likely heavier and going faster than if it were non-motorized, and word is that the new "blue" pad has fade resistance that offers the same power and feel at the top of the run as it does at the end. The $26.99 USD e-bike pads are claimed to improve modulation as well and are available for most braking systems.SDG's Redesigned Dropper Post Lever
SDG's then-new Tellis dropper post was reviewed back in 2018, and I came away impressed with the action and reliability. That very dropper is still in action today and still running smoothly on a friend's bike, but SDG has now updated the lever to offer more ergonomic adjustments and mounting options.
The previous version is on the left, while the new Tellis lever is on the right.
The original Tellis remote was a one-piece unit with a split clamp to make install and removal easy, but the updated version is modular to let you attach it to SRAM's Matchmaker or Shimano's I-Spec mounts for a cleaner cockpit. There are two lateral mounting postions that offer 10mm of adjustment, and you can still use a hinged, 22.2mm stand-alone clamp if you don't want to combo it. A set-screw also supplies riders with up to 45-degrees of reach adjustment, so you should be able to get the thumb paddle where it feels ideal. The previous Tellis lever could be had for $39.95 on its own, but the new gets a bump up to $45.95 USD.
