New Enduro and Gore-Tex Clothing From 7Mesh - Across the Pond Beaver

Slab Short

• Inseam - 14.5" / 37cm

• DWR 4-way stretch woven fabric

• Zippered storage pocket

• Clean, minimal aesthetic

• Integrated low profile waistband with

locking waist adjuster

• Ultrasonic taped seams

• Accommodates knee pads

• Reflective logo

• Men's: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Women's: XS, S, M, L, XL

• $130 USD



Optic 3/4 Jersey

• Moisture-wicking

• Anti-microbial treatment

• UPF 40+

• 100% polyester

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

• $65 USD



Copilot Jacket

• Packs into its own side pocket with double

sided zipper

• Over the helmet hood with 3-way draw cords

• Elasticated cuffs

• Drop back hem

• Hem draw cord

• 13mm taped seams

• Reflective logos

• GORE-TEX Paclite® Plus 2L, 40d

• Recycled 100% nylon, Plain weave

• Sizes: Men's- XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Women’s- XS, S, M, L, XL

• $250 USD / $300 CAD / £220 GBP / €250 EUR



Skypilot Jacket

• Over the helmet hood with 3-way draw cords

• Elasticated cuffs

• Watertight zippered hand pockets

• Drop back hem w/draw cord

• 13mm taped seams

• Reflective logos

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

• $350 USD / $450 CAD / £300 GBP / €350 EUR



Thunder Pant

• Trim-to-length inseam

• Gore-Tex's most rugged PRO fabric at seat

and upper legs

• Gore-Tex's most breathable PRO at lower

legs and waist

• Fully taped Gore-Tex construction

• Riding gusset construction

• Watertight leg zippers for putting on with

shoes and double slider for venting

• Integrated waist adjusters

• Articulated knee

• Large reflective details

• Sizes: Men's- XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Women’s- XS, S, M, L, XL

• $300 USD / $400 CAD / £280 GBP / €300 EUR



The trim-to-length inseam is 7mesh's solution for ensuring the pants fit a wider range of riders, especially tall ones.

Gryphon Jersey

• Polartec Power Grid

• 93% polyester, 7% elastane (38% recycled content)

• Anti-microbial treatment

• Rear zippered pocket for essentials

• Reflective logo

• Sizes: Men's - XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Women’s - XS, S, M, L, XL

• Price: TBA



7Mesh have a number of new options out just in time for fall weather. Their Enduro collection features several shorts, liners, and shirts. They have also released a pair of Gore-Tex pants, and two jackets for late-season riding.The Slab short is designed for trail and enduro riding. It is built with a 4-way stretch fabric and is made to give maximum freedom of movement and pedaling for all-day rides. There are ultrasonic stretch seams, an integrated stretch waistband and seamless gusset.The Optic shirt is designed to be light and quick drying. It's made for racing in the woods and dynamic movement. The shirt resists water pickup to keep riders drier through the use of a hydrophobic fabric and features flatlock seams in its construction. The 3/4 length accommodates armor, while UPF 40+ protection keeps the sun at bay.The new Copilot jacket uses Gore-Tex Paclite Plus construction, allowing the entire jacket to pack into its own pocket when it’s not needed. The jacket is made to have excellent breathability at 235gm and is ideal for riders looking to move fast, pack light, and be protected when needed. It is available in men's and women's cuts with two color options for each.The Skypilot Jacket is an evolution of 7mesh's Guardian jacket. It's made with Gore-Tex Active 3L fabric for breathability and weather protection. Being a lightweight 250g and being extremely packable, the Skypilot is designed for mountain bikers that need a jacket in all conditions with windproof and waterproof construction.The jacket has a full zip, dropped hem in the rear, and a roomy hood that will fit over helmets and cinch down to fine-tune. There are dual front hand pockets as well.The Thunder Pant is 7mesh's first full-length waterproof pant. It's built with two different weights of Gore-Tex Pro fabric (30d and 70d) and offers water protection and breathability coupled with durability. There are waterproof 1/2 leg zippers for ease of use and "cut-to-length" cuffs that allow for custom fitting for different inseams.The Gryphon Crew Jersey is a trim-fit, midweight jersey that utilizes recycled Polartec Power Grid fabric to provide warmth without extra weight. The jersey has a smooth face and warm, soft, air-trapping grid back to breathe well and stay dry. Ideal for cooler days, the jersey has a balanced warmth and versatility.