New Enduro Race Format Announced

Apr 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Sam Hill s bright kit is easy to spot even in the dark forest.


The world's premier enduro league has announced that all events for the 2022 season will consist of ten stages, double what they have typically been on race day. However, races will no longer happen over two separate days. All of the action will be compacted into streamlined one-day events.

Organizers of the premier league for enduro racing have decided to keep the technical difficulty of the five downhill stages the same, but add in five timed uphill stages in between those descents and eliminate all rest periods between stages. This will bring a whole new level of competition and skill to the discipline.

bigquotesWe want to be able to crown the best mountain biker in the world at the end of the season. To be considered the best mountain biker, both descending and climbing skills must be considered. In recent years, tracks have favoured retired downhill racers, but with the new format, we hope to level the playing field.

With the new format, riders will no longer have to compromise about which bike they choose. For the climbing stages, they will be able to ride a light, short-travel bike that climbs like a goat if they desire. For the descents, they can choose an enduro bike, or a downhill bike if that suits them better. Of course, they can still ride an enduro bike for the entire race, depending on what the course is best suited to. Additionally, similar to triathlon, transition times will come into play with this new format.

Overall, despite the additional stages, ride times will decrease since all ten sections must be completed as quickly as possible with no rest. While climbing skills and overall fitness have always been a big factor in enduro racing, this will increase their importance. It will also ensure that no racer feels compelled to help their competition out when someone gets a flat tire or a mechanical.

Of course, this will come as a shock to many of the sport's greatest athletes. We look forward to seeing what athletes can lay down the power on sustained climbs as well as technical descents.


Isabeau Courdurier on her way to yet another win in what has been a stellar season.
Flat out climbs will be the new norm.

2020 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Of course, not all climbs will be easy.
The technical ascents will be as hard as the descents.

Richie Rude has the power to take win number three here.
We imagine we'll see less full faces in pictures in 2022. Although some riders may opt to carry them on their backs during

Boris Beyer Photo
We may see shorter shorts, half lids, and fewer knee pads in 2022.


Posted In:
Racing and Events


13 Comments

  • 8 1
 I think after 16 April fools day articles people are getting tired of it. But maybe some people are loving it
  • 4 0
 I'm loving that you're getting tired of it.
  • 1 0
 @rocky-mtn-gman: I am loving that you are loving that I am getting tired of it
  • 1 0
 @jmtbf: I am sorta liking that you're loving that I'm loving that you're getting tired of it.
  • 6 0
 Nino and Yolanda have a new event to dominate.
  • 3 0
 this is great news, I was getting tired of seeing Sam Hill drifting corners. Enduro bikes will apparently all be going to 100 mm travel.
  • 4 0
 Lmao I’d like to see some flat out climb races
  • 3 0
 Agreed, this sounds amazing!
  • 1 0
 I'm game for an E1 format where anything goes, aside from cutting the timed course to be the fastest. 'roids, blow, Ebikes, helicopter Liaisons. Lets get some real money into this sport for a change.
  • 1 0
 So..."mountain bike" racing?
This would be rad if it were real.
  • 1 3
 Call it Nazi enduro, sponsored by YT of course.
  • 2 0
 Dude, just give it a rest already.
  • 1 0
 @codfather1234: can someone explain what this guy's talking about

Post a Comment



