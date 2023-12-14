Ergon Announces New GDH Team Grips

Dec 14, 2023
by Ergon Bike  
Vali Höll; one of the key voices in creating the all-new GDH Team.

PRESS RELEASE: ERGON

Every detail of the GDH Team - shape, density, texture, rubber - has been developed to provide more control and better grip. Each zone of the GDH Team is tailored to the requirements of World Cup DH use and offers maximum hand relief. From the very first touch, you’ll feel the locked-in feeling, which allows the rider to become one with their bike and thus conveys precision, safety and control. The grip with its extra soft GravityControl Rubber compound is Made in Germany and SGS certified.

The GDH Team manages the balancing act of offering the rider maximum control and optimum damping to stave off fatigue, even on the roughest of runs. The silhouette of the GDH Team follows the contours of a rider’s hand in an aggressive riding position and accounts for the gripping forces endured during a downhill race, while the grip is also teeming with ergonomic features and sport-specific details.

Multidirectional cushioning

On the top of the grip, multi-directional texture blocks provide progressive cushioning, resulting in an unrivaled amount of control. The interlocking texture design prevents it from collapsing under pressure, enabling a progressive cushioning that is pleasantly soft at first without giving way under heavier impacts and G-outs. The asymmetrical design also provides additional relief with more rubber on the top of the grip.

Finger boxes for maximum grip

The perfectly pronounced finger grip zone on the underside of the grip with four individual finger boxes and pronounced ridges running parallel to the handlebar creates that “locked-in” feeling and ensures optimum handling, even during the fastest maneuvers.

Pronounced inner and outer stops

The outer stop of the GDH Team, ergonomically integrated into the end of the grip, generates a slight counter-pressure even in the constantly changing conditions of gravity use. The inner stop is a 2/3rds flange that helps as an intuitive orientation aid for the rider and is designed for an unincumbered operation of the shift and brake levers.

Better damping and more grip thanks to extra-soft grip rubber

The GravityControl rubber compound of the GDH Team is the softest variant used by Ergon - for the best compression damping and constant contact between rider and grip. This specially formulated compound is optimized for the highest performance race-day use.

Developed with the top stars of the downhill scene

Over its premier season the GDH Team enjoyed some World Series-level successes. Four-time DH World Champion and World Cup overall winner Valentina Höll, eight-time Australian champion Troy Brosnan, and three-time DH world champion Fabien Barel contributed countless hours of testing and feedback to help develop the GDH Team. Ergon’s team of ergonomics experts visited the DH experts several times at their home tracks in order to create an optimal test environment in intensive downhill sessions and to get direct, honest feedback. This was the only way to tease out the decisive nuances that have made the GDH what it is today - a World Champion grip!

"I've been dreaming of a grip like the GDH," enthuses Troy Brosnan. "It works perfectly in both dry and wet conditions. Together with Ergon, we have succeeded in developing what I believe is currently the best downhill grip on the market with second-to-none comfort."

The results speak for themselves: together with Valentina Höll, the GDH Team became UCI World Champion, UCI World Cup overall winner and Austrian national champion in the elite women's DH this year. GDH Team was also along for the win with UCI Junior Men Downhill World Champ Henri Kiefer. Finally, GDH Team accompanied Fabien Barel to overall victory in the E-Enduro World Cup throughout the season.

Check it out on ergonbike.com.

Maximum control and minimum fatigue in extreme use:
• The result of over 10 years of Gravity World Cup experience with our GE, GD and GFR grip series
• Sets a new standard for a gravity-specific grip
• Control, damping, low holding forces and low fatigue
• Multidirectional pattern with progressive damping on the top
• Pronounced finger grip zone at the bottom, for locked-in feel
• Intuitive positioning thanks to inner and outer stops and a guided-in feel
• Diamond texture ensures all-round excellent tactile grip
• New, extremely soft Ergon compound: GravityControl Rubber - extra soft
• Made in Germany
• SGS Certified
• Availability:
o Europe now: €39.95
o UK late December: £34.99
o USA early Spring: $39.95
12 Comments
  • 8 0
 Looks like an ergon flavored ODI elite pro
  • 5 0
 A gripping product narrative.
  • 1 0
 I used a lot of grips throughout the years. Ergon makes the most comfortable grips period. My only suggestion would be to make more robust bar ends. Absolutely all MTB grips should have bar ends covering the whole grip. It is absolutely vital for people smashing the handlebar against the ground often. So the product is very good but not perfect.
  • 1 0
 Cant say I agree. Nothing towards ergon. But Renthal slip on Aramid grips are amazing for those who ride gloveless or with. The vibrations are none. The wear feel is perfect. They last a decade. Love em.
  • 1 0
 I tried Ergon, didnt jive with me. Been riding Deity Supracush but realized they were too thick, started having all these weird hand cramps and arm pump. Changed to Sensus Swayze, my god what a game changer. Best grips on planet earth!
  • 2 0
 Looks like the OneUp Thick Grip, a grip I just couldn't get along with due to the elevated "ridges" never lining up properly.
  • 2 0
 Great, how big are they? It’s not like that’s THE most important measurement or anything….
  • 1 0
 does this wear out half a year and cost at least 30€?
  • 1 1
 These would have made a great prize for the advent calendar
  • 1 0
 Cool. Love GFRs...
  • 1 0
 Mike Levy
  • 1 1
 BRRAAAPP!







