Ergon Announces New GDH Team Grips

Multidirectional cushioning

Finger boxes for maximum grip

Pronounced inner and outer stops

Better damping and more grip thanks to extra-soft grip rubber

Developed with the top stars of the downhill scene

Maximum control and minimum fatigue in extreme use:

• The result of over 10 years of Gravity World Cup experience with our GE, GD and GFR grip series

• Sets a new standard for a gravity-specific grip

• Control, damping, low holding forces and low fatigue

• Multidirectional pattern with progressive damping on the top

• Pronounced finger grip zone at the bottom, for locked-in feel

• Intuitive positioning thanks to inner and outer stops and a guided-in feel

• Diamond texture ensures all-round excellent tactile grip

• New, extremely soft Ergon compound: GravityControl Rubber - extra soft

• Made in Germany

• SGS Certified

• Availability:

o Europe now: €39.95

o UK late December: £34.99

o USA early Spring: $39.95



Every detail of the GDH Team - shape, density, texture, rubber - has been developed to provide more control and better grip. Each zone of the GDH Team is tailored to the requirements of World Cup DH use and offers maximum hand relief. From the very first touch, you’ll feel the locked-in feeling, which allows the rider to become one with their bike and thus conveys precision, safety and control. The grip with its extra soft GravityControl Rubber compound is Made in Germany and SGS certified.The GDH Team manages the balancing act of offering the rider maximum control and optimum damping to stave off fatigue, even on the roughest of runs. The silhouette of the GDH Team follows the contours of a rider’s hand in an aggressive riding position and accounts for the gripping forces endured during a downhill race, while the grip is also teeming with ergonomic features and sport-specific details.On the top of the grip, multi-directional texture blocks provide progressive cushioning, resulting in an unrivaled amount of control. The interlocking texture design prevents it from collapsing under pressure, enabling a progressive cushioning that is pleasantly soft at first without giving way under heavier impacts and G-outs. The asymmetrical design also provides additional relief with more rubber on the top of the grip.The perfectly pronounced finger grip zone on the underside of the grip with four individual finger boxes and pronounced ridges running parallel to the handlebar creates that “locked-in” feeling and ensures optimum handling, even during the fastest maneuvers.The outer stop of the GDH Team, ergonomically integrated into the end of the grip, generates a slight counter-pressure even in the constantly changing conditions of gravity use. The inner stop is a 2/3rds flange that helps as an intuitive orientation aid for the rider and is designed for an unincumbered operation of the shift and brake levers.The GravityControl rubber compound of the GDH Team is the softest variant used by Ergon - for the best compression damping and constant contact between rider and grip. This specially formulated compound is optimized for the highest performance race-day use.Over its premier season the GDH Team enjoyed some World Series-level successes. Four-time DH World Champion and World Cup overall winner Valentina Höll, eight-time Australian champion Troy Brosnan, and three-time DH world champion Fabien Barel contributed countless hours of testing and feedback to help develop the GDH Team. Ergon’s team of ergonomics experts visited the DH experts several times at their home tracks in order to create an optimal test environment in intensive downhill sessions and to get direct, honest feedback. This was the only way to tease out the decisive nuances that have made the GDH what it is today - a World Champion grip!"I've been dreaming of a grip like the GDH," enthuses Troy Brosnan. "It works perfectly in both dry and wet conditions. Together with Ergon, we have succeeded in developing what I believe is currently the best downhill grip on the market with second-to-none comfort."The results speak for themselves: together with Valentina Höll, the GDH Team became UCI World Champion, UCI World Cup overall winner and Austrian national champion in the elite women's DH this year. GDH Team was also along for the win with UCI Junior Men Downhill World Champ Henri Kiefer. Finally, GDH Team accompanied Fabien Barel to overall victory in the E-Enduro World Cup throughout the season.