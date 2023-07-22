E*Thirteen Release Helix Race E*Spec Aluminum Crank & Chainring

PRESS RELEASE: e*thirteen



e*thirteen, a leading innovator in mountain bike drivetrain components, is proud to announce the launch of the rugged and handsome Helix Race e*spec cranks and chainrings designed to fit Bosch CX and SX motors.e*spec is a category of e*thirteen components engineered specifically for the rigors of EMTB.With the increasing popularity of EMTB, e*thirteen recognized the need for high-performance drivetrain components that are tailored to the rigorous requirements of electric motor systems, yet are still beautifully designed. The Helix Race e*spec cranks and chainrings are engineered with precision and durability in mind to not only enhance the performance and reliability of e-bike drivetrains, but are available in colors so you can customize your ride.While the chainring is designed specifically for Bosch CX and SX, the cranks do fit all motors based on ISIS Drive spindles. That also includes TQ HPR50, Brose, Yamaha, Maxon, and Specialized 2.2 motors.- Forged, CNC Machined AL-6066-T6 arms- Compatible with 24mm ISIS Spindles- Integrated seal filling the gap between crank and rings, keeping out the mud and dirt.- Helix Race E*spec Chainring (sold separately)- Compatible with Bosch, Brose S Mag, TQ, Fazua, Yamaha, Maxon and Specialized Brose motor systems- Extensive CNC machining for lighter weight and looks to kill- Molded crank boots- Weight 155mm: 413g, 160mm: 431g, 165mm: 433g- Forged-CNC 7075 AL- Bosch CX Gen4 Motor, T-Type Chain Compatible- Direct Mount on E*thirteen Helix Race E*spec Alloy Cranks- Lightweight, stiff, long wearlife, with technical aesthetics and enhanced chain retention. Cross compatibility with Shimano, Sram, and TRP 11/12s drivetrains.- Custom integrated Dust Cover- Weight: 32T: 103g, 34T:111g (without rubber dust seal)- Sizes Available: 32T, 34T- 53mm, (55mm available soon)- Colours Available: Black, Bronze, Eggplant, NaranjaUSD: $219.95EU: €229.95UK: £199.95USD: $81.95EU: €85.95UK: £74.95