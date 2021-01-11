Fezzari Wire Peak eMTB Now Available with Shimano EP8 Motor

PRESS RELEASE: Fezzari
The Wire Peak is a very popular pedal-assist mountain bike in our stable and for good reason. It’s perfect for those wanting to explore more and take longer rides without compromising performance and for 2021 it has some nice updates including colors and spec. What’s new?
The Wire Peak comes in the same 3 different build specs: the Comp, Elite, and Pro priced at $3599, $4599, and $5599 - but each build spec is packed with several significant upgrades for the new year. The Comp comes in a new matte olive color, and the Elite and Pro come in the option of matte olive or liquid silver. Wire Peak Comp
The Comp now comes with a SRAM SX 12-speed drivetrain, 4-piston brakes, 140mm suspension front and rear and is paired up with the Shimano E7000 motor system. This is a fantastic option for those in need of a high-quality and capable ebike without breaking the bank.Wire Peak Elite
For the new year the Elite is running DVO Diamond D3 160mm fork and the 140mm Topaz 1 air shock in the rear. It also features the new Shimano EP8 motor system which gives it the extra torque and power to get up those extra punchy climbs. The Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain does the gear changing and TRP Slate T4 brakes do the stopping on this build. An excellent build option for the enthusiast who wants to take the performance and experience to the next level. Wire Peak Pro
And finally, the Pro will also run the new Shimano EP8 motor along with Fox Performance Elite 160mm 36 Grip2 fork and 140mm Float DPS. Shimano XT 12 speed drivetrain and XT brakes take care of smooth gear changes and ample stopping power. The Pro rolls on Stan’s Flow EX3 29er wheels for quickness and durability. The Fezzari Promise
As with all Fezzari bikes, the Wire Peak frame is backed with a Lifetime Warranty and is custom built to each rider’s body measurements through Fezzari’s 23-Point Custom Setup. Each Fezzari bike also comes with a 30 Day Love it or Return it Guarantee.
For more information check out: www.fezzari.com/wirepeak
11 Comments
Agree I'd strongly consider rebranding if I were at the helm. The brand name though is made up, not a literal name, something the owner's kid came up with (or something).
I can get past the name, goofy though it is but, and I acknowledge this makes me shallow, I cannot get past the looks. The crimped top tube just looks silly.
The road bike (Empire I think) is a good looking rig though.
Post a Comment