INDUSTRY INSIDER

New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted at Sea Otter

Apr 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
The first rider on the course

Following on from the new Fox Rampage Pro Carbon that was first spotted at Crankworx Rotorua, we've just seen another new helmet from Fox pop up at Sea Otter.

This time it was Nic Bean, who races in the under 21 category at the EWS, who was spotted in the lid in the Sea Otter Enduro. A bit of digging found the Instagram Stories of Brittany Phelan, Olympic skier and rider for Juliana, who also revealed a side of of Nic in the helmet:


But then we went on the Fox website and it looks like the helmet has actually been released right under our noses. It's listed as the Dropframe and is described as a maximum coverage trail helmet but, despite appearances, it doesn't have a removable chin guard. Instead it looks to be an open face helmet with some added ear coverage.


It has 8 big bore intake vents and 7 exhaust vents keep you cool and aid with moisture management, while the fixed visor is positioned to channel air through the helmet. We don't know the weight but as it seems to be a slimline Proframe, we're guessing it will be pretty low.


The helmet is on sale now and retails for $169.95USD.

More info, here.

84 Comments

  • + 119
 fox princess leia helmet
  • + 7
 never forget
  • + 13
 Han Solo approved Wink
  • + 18
 What has been seen cannot be unseen
  • + 5
 Disney is gonna come for their pound of flesh.
  • + 1
 I know ........"Han Solo"
  • + 4
 Yub yub!
  • + 47
 Exclusively for use piloting speeder bikes on the forest moon of Endor.
  • + 2
 That is one of the funniest things I've ever read. Well played.
  • + 1
 If I had eff-you money, I'd have Tony Bauman paint it to match Luke and Leia's helmets.
  • + 34
 I pick my ears a lot. This is a win for me.
  • + 93
 You did not pick your ears. You were born with them!
  • + 9
 @celedonio: the dad joke game is strong with this one
  • + 34
 I love telling dad jokes. Sometimes he laughs.
  • + 18
 April Fools was almost two weeks ago, Pinkbike.
  • + 15
 This helmet is definetly a bit eerie!
  • + 24
 You mean earie?
  • + 5
 I've never had an ear concussion. Ever
  • + 13
 Already picturing this lid paired with fanny packs and tie dye shirts...
  • + 4
 Hawaiian shirts. Tie die and flannel are out.
  • + 12
 A bit odd looking....don’t really see a reason to wear this over a Fox pro frame
  • + 6
 All that air flow blockage the chin guard has...oh wait...
  • + 12
 You can wear your beats with it.
  • + 6
 I love my Giro Switchblade as an open face, but the chin bar gets in the way. I dig the extra coverage but the ear area seems..big..
  • + 2
 Me too. I love the Switchblade but TBH I rarely use it. This Fox might be a better compromise.
  • + 3
 Me too. I ride with the Switchblade as an openface all the time, especially when it's just a bit cool.
  • + 7
 I think it looks great. I'd rock it. I love seeing helmets that protect lower on the back of the head.
  • + 8
 Glad they finally have a helmet for the elves of elronds house.
  • + 3
 It makes sense functionaly, better coverage with vents gets you this. Also remeber that chinbars might save your jaw and face at the expense of your neck. Your face is made for being smashed to protect your brain. Given you can breath that is...
  • + 5
 A little marketing research on PB forum would have prevented this fugly creation
  • + 1
 That is quite literally the f#cking worst looking helmet i have ever seen. Not for diamonds would i wear it. Id quit biking before id wear that. Id rather cable tie a cat to my head than wear that. I dont like it. My eyes hurt now.
  • + 3
 My girlfriend loves this helmet, she said if I wear this thing nobody will ever try and steal me. New Fox Dropframe, added protection with built in Prophylactic defense.
  • + 5
 I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder
  • + 3
 *beerholder
  • + 3
 **ear of the beer holder
  • + 1
 @tkrug: lotsofthebeerholder
  • + 2
 Laughing hysterically at these comments. But the older I get, and number of times I have counted myself lucky with trailside crashes this might be a great option over riding endurance events in a full face helmet.
  • + 5
 Cool cutout space at the back for my manbun.
  • + 2
 If you put on the helmet before doing your man-braid you can lock the helmet on using the piece in the middle of the cutout.... and have your braid on full display!
  • + 1
 Don't forget to braid your beard so it doesn't blow up in to your face
  • + 2
 Fox, can you please start adding adjustable visors to your helmets, these stupid fixed visors get annoying after a while of being in your line of sight.
  • + 4
 Your one-stop solution to flexing your brand new AirPods on the trail!
  • + 4
 How does it climb
  • + 3
 It doesn’t bro, this is enduro/down country specific
  • + 2
 Looks to be plenty of room to fit a bottle cage in there so I'm sure it will get a positive review from @mikelevy.
  • + 3
 How does it fit with sunglasses?
  • - 1
 It does not. They want to sell goggles I guess
  • + 6
 @vhdh666: Do you know this for sure or are you just spreading typical bullshit internet opinion based on no knowledge or experience with the product at all?
  • + 1
 Huh, all the downsides of one of those Giro convertible helmets (hot, looks weird), without the upside of being able to attach a chinbar... hmmm.
  • + 3
 Are they trying to scare people off with those photos?
  • + 2
 Oh Jeez! Those ears... Bit of mesh? foam? anything really!
  • + 1
 Finally a bike trails specific helmet! There are literally tens of us that need this right now!
  • + 3
 I like it like it
  • + 3
 Right in the ear hole
  • + 1
 At least it doesn't look like a duckbill anymore but those ear holes.....wtf
  • + 2
 If Spock had worn this in Wrath Of Kahn he'd still be alive.
  • + 3
 Straight outta Tron
  • + 1
 Not quite as close as the abus this one even has the tron colors

www.abus.com/eng/Mobile-Security/Bike-Safety-and-Security/Helmets/Offroad/MonTrailer-ACE-MIPS
  • + 1
 Looks great, but chin and jaw protection of some sort is pretty high on my wishlist for my next helmet.
  • + 3
 Proframe
  • + 4
 Bell Super 3R. Not because I wanted to... but I was recently forced into fully testing it's crashing abilities.... I was pre-riding a course for an enduro race, I zigged when I should have zagged and ended up going OTB at a good speed into forest dirt and rocks. I can say it performed very well, MIPS did what it was supposed to and slipped significantly, so much so, that after the crash it was stuck in a fully slipped position blocking the vents! Helmet itself had a big dent in the top/side and the chin bar had a big greasy muddy ground print on it. I was totally fine... needed to sit down at the side of the trail and gather myself for about 10 minutes and headed home after the crash. But after checking in with my dr I was concussion symptom free and overall no worse for wear.

Even better, my shop was able to get me a crash replacement through Bell at a 30% discount and since the chin bar itself was deemed to be fine (didn't take too big of an impact and there is no foam to crush in a chinbar) I only had to replace the shell. So the overall replacement cost was much less than a brand new full helmet with chinbar.
  • + 2
 What happens if you have large ears....?
  • + 2
 I'd ride that!
  • + 1
 I guess they'll be sponsoring Brian Lobes.
  • + 1
 damn, looks like you could serve drinks on that big, flat lid!
  • + 1
 Is this a new Walt Disney prop
  • + 1
 Gotta say this helmet makes a lot of sense, shame it's fugly.
  • + 1
 It' s the Buck Rogers helmet
  • + 1
 Brings back memories of a High School Gym helmet, the wrestling kind.
  • + 1
 How are mtb Loadcases evaluated vs for road helmet designs?
  • + 2
 Bamboozled
  • + 1
 Yep! Bamboozled by the spy photos, but then later told the helmet is available for purchase now
  • + 2
 Full Enduro
  • + 1
 Earduro? Endearo?
  • + 1
 I love it and hate at the time...so confusing
  • + 1
 I'm a Fox guy, but this looks bad. Can see why others would like it though
  • + 1
 Master Chief, are you team red or team blue? #teamredforlife
  • + 1
 I just squirted jiuce out my nose Big Grin
  • + 0
 First time in my life I think I'd prefer head trauma over a helmet
  • + 1
 oof
  • + 0
 Very angular, fixed visor, only EPS. Does not look very safe to me.
  • + 1
 Ever since the guy from Kali explained that helmets need to be smooth and round to avoid the introduction of rotational loads on your head (hence brain and neck) I've always been wary of this. I don't get why Fox keeps pumping out angular helmets, though they're not the only ones. Heck, even the Kali Maya 2.0 helmet is a bit angular near the top/back.
  • - 1
 Piss pot
  • + 1
 This one doesn't hold any water.

Post a Comment



