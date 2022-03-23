Video: Fox Racing's 'Dialed' is Back for Season 4 as Jordi Cortes & the Team Head to Lourdes

After a restful and relaxing off-season for everyone but Jordi, the team is back in Lourdes for the start of the 2022 UCI DH World Cup season. Castles, French architecture, superior breakfast food, and, of course, getting ready for downhill racing.
|It's pretty good terrain for bikes but as soon as it's wet it's terrifying, at least for me. Rain here sucks. It just doesn't make racing that fun. It's a cool track if it's mostly dry."—Jordi Cortes
Fingers crossed for good weather.
and don't miss an episode!
