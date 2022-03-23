close
Video: Fox Racing's 'Dialed' is Back for Season 4 as Jordi Cortes & the Team Head to Lourdes

Mar 23, 2022
by FOX Factory  


After a restful and relaxing off-season for everyone but Jordi, the team is back in Lourdes for the start of the 2022 UCI DH World Cup season. Castles, French architecture, superior breakfast food, and, of course, getting ready for downhill racing.

bigquotesIt's pretty good terrain for bikes but as soon as it's wet it's terrifying, at least for me. Rain here sucks. It just doesn't make racing that fun. It's a cool track if it's mostly dry."Jordi Cortes

Fingers crossed for good weather. Stay tuned for daily content going up on YouTube for the rest of the week as we head into the first race of the season!

Racing and Events Videos Fox Racing Jordi Cortes World Cup DH


3 Comments

  • 5 0
 Best series!
  • 1 0
 agree. by leaps and also bounds.
  • 1 0
 Jordi is a really cool guy; he has all my sympathy. Nice vid!

