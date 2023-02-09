Fox Racing Enters Footwear Market With 3 New Shoes

Feb 9, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Fox Racing has entered the footwear market, completing their apparel catalog to cover riders from head to toe. The trio of shoes includes two clipless offerings and one pair of flat pedal shoes, all of which fall into the Union model tree. Fox built the Union shoe over two and half years, pulling feedback from the Santa Cruz Syndicate, but states that they are functional for all disciplines of riding.

All three shoe models come in four color choices with minimal branding. There's a plain black and three, two-tone options; grey, mocha, and bolder, blood red color. The sizing runs from 37-47 EU with half sizes available in 41-46.

Left to right: Fox Union BOA - $279.95 USD, Union - $179.95, Union Flat - $149.95

Pricing starts at $149.95 USD for the Union Flat shoe with a basic lace closure, although extra detail was given to the heel and toe lug spacing for added grip while hiking. Underneath both the flat and clipless shoes, Ultratac rubber is formed into a grid of hexagonal lugs, while the upper construction is one piece and features a molded, reinforced toe cap for protection.

The standard Union clipless version costs $179.95 but sees a velcro strap added to the top of the tongue. The spiffy Union BOA shoes use two separate BOA Li2 dials across three eyelets per side to tweak the tension appropriately. Those speedy laces ramp up the price to $249.95, though. A lightweight nylon shank runs through the sole of both clipless Union models and looks to have more than enough range to position the cleats for power or control. Each clipless version includes two different height arch supports to customize the shape and fit.

bigquotesFox's demand for best-in-class products is translating across all categories, from helmets to shoes. We've validated the trend through direct rider feedback, consumer data and wholesale partners around the globe. Mikey Rangel, Head of Marketing




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Shoes Fox Clothing Fox Union


47 Comments

  • 21 0
 Red shoes are always winners...Wizard of Oz, Red Shoe Diaries, The Man with the One Red Shoe, Bozo, Red Docs, etc.
  • 1 0
 You're not wrong.Even the pope wore red shoes once . . .

www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2022/12/31/red-shoes-pope-benedict
  • 1 0
 There’s also red-bottom shoes….

Which are probably cheaper than these.
  • 1 0
 Then there's Grandpa solid black
  • 12 1
 The market lacks a good flat pedal shoe with boa/speed closure AND a sufficiently grippy rubber sole. If fox can pull it off where others fail (pearl izumi, Crank Bros, etc) they'll be the only one in town. Because FSCK laces!
  • 14 0
 100%
Are they sitting around in a product meeting discussing lacing options and like " Just put laces on the flat pedals models, those knuckle-draggers couldn't figure anything else out, anyway."
  • 1 0
 Preach. I love everything about my Pearl x-alp launches except the dang grip. Still break them out for the pedal heavy local riding, but man would I kill for a pair better suited for gravity.
  • 1 0
 If whoever they're sourcing the rubber sole from doesn't care enough to even put their brand on it, then I doubt it'll be any better than the other lackluster options available. A quick google search says "Ultratac" rubber is also used on some random no-name hikers and what not. I'm guessing another sole that is optimized for longer wear rather than grip.
  • 1 0
 'Oneal Sender Pro' has entered the chat
  • 5 1
 Long live laces! Bread a lace? Tie it together on the trail and keep riding. Then go to the corner store and buy one.

Brake a boa? You're f'ed.
  • 1 0
 Ride Concepts Tallac BOA would disagree.
  • 2 1
 @bonkmasterflex: THANK YOU! I read something that clicked for me: velcro is for 6 y/o's, boas are for racing Pros and laces are for gentlemen and the rest of us. I bought lace-up XC clip-in shoes.
  • 2 0
 @kingpine: I thought it would be the opposite? Boa required because those knuckle draggers probably can't tie their own laces.
  • 1 0
 @powderhoundbrr: Fair point! I've been putting elastic laces in all my shoes lately, cuz I'm too dumb to figure anything else out.
  • 7 0
 These look pretty sweet. However, that ~$280 is going to be hard to swallow for people that want BOA. Maybe economies of scale will kick in?
Glad to see some more competition jump in though!
  • 5 0
 Will wait for the specialized 2F0 Boa clones to go on sale
  • 1 0
 @rbarbier12: They did go on sale over the holidays, 40% off or something.
  • 1 0
 Well, they do have TWO Boa dials, so that easily justifies the $100 increase over the non-Boa version
  • 1 0
 $100 more for the boa version. Ummm.....
  • 6 0
 I don’t get why the flats can’t even get a lace guard. I get when companies try to make the flat pedal shoes looks like vans/skate shoes and don’t add one, but these still look techy (ugly) in the flat pedal option, so why not at least put a lace guard or boa on them.
  • 3 0
 Fiveten Freerider ELC - i've been nursing mine for 5 years now. Love them
  • 5 0
 I tuck my laces below the other laces problem solved.
  • 1 0
 @kokofosho: BINGO
  • 1 0
 @ctownrdr: same here. Have a 3 year old brand new pair waiting for when my current one’s finally come apart
  • 7 0
 Can you say crankbrothers?
  • 3 0
 probably same factory, but ya, looks identical. Decide where you want your dollars, Vista? or Italians?
  • 1 0
 I hope these have a stronger toe box. I’ve gotten more injuries in my mallet shoes than any others, including a broken toe where I would not have expected that to happen.
  • 5 1
 fox became a very promising apparel brand
  • 3 0
 Would like to see a honest comparison on the grip to five ten free rider pro
  • 1 0
 Lets not half ass things, we want a real grip comparison with the Impact.
  • 1 0
 These look Legit, and if they fit and function anything like their Instinct MX boot, will be up there with the best MTB shoe offerings out there.
  • 3 0
 Instinct boots are terrible. Poor quality and overpriced.
  • 1 0
 I like them. Would love to try the flats… curious how the outsole compares to my fiveten free rider pro. Hard to give up such excellent grip…
  • 2 0
 The Boa version looks great. Then I saw the price. I’ll stick with crank bros mallet.
  • 3 1
 Meh. My crocs with spd cleats mop the floor compared to these shoes.
  • 2 1
 How about a pair of mtb shoes that don't look like they're for orthopedic correction?
  • 1 0
 If they are built to the same standards as their gloves they should last about 4 rides.
  • 4 3
 Costs 100% more than a pair of Van's, and performs how many X% better?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Santa Cruz ad! Is there a durometer value on the rubber?
  • 2 1
 Is anyone riding for fox besides syndicate?
  • 3 0
 why would anyone care who rides what shoe? It's all sponsorship
  • 1 0
 I remember those clips of palmer and metzger from chainsmoke
  • 1 0
 Any EE, for us with the beaver tails for feet???????
  • 2 0
 Have you tried shimano shoes? I have a e/ee fit depending on brand and fit a shimano shoe pretty comfortably.
  • 1 0
 For me it is just a shoe. Until you bring the price down...
  • 1 1
 Wake me up when there's a flat shoe with the BOA lace system.
  • 1 0
 I hear the 2024 candidates will use that as a platform.





