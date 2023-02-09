Fox Racing Enters Footwear Market With 3 New Shoes

Fox Racing
has entered the footwear market, completing their apparel catalog to cover riders from head to toe. The trio of shoes includes two clipless offerings and one pair of flat pedal shoes, all of which fall into the Union model tree. Fox built the Union shoe over two and half years, pulling feedback from the Santa Cruz Syndicate, but states that they are functional for all disciplines of riding.
All three shoe models come in four color choices with minimal branding. There's a plain black and three, two-tone options; grey, mocha, and bolder, blood red color. The sizing runs from 37-47 EU with half sizes available in 41-46.
Left to right: Fox Union BOA - $279.95 USD, Union - $179.95, Union Flat - $149.95
Pricing starts at $149.95 USD for the Union Flat shoe with a basic lace closure, although extra detail was given to the heel and toe lug spacing for added grip while hiking. Underneath both the flat and clipless shoes, Ultratac rubber is formed into a grid of hexagonal lugs, while the upper construction is one piece and features a molded, reinforced toe cap for protection.
The standard Union clipless version costs $179.95 but sees a velcro strap added to the top of the tongue. The spiffy Union BOA shoes use two separate BOA Li2 dials across three eyelets per side to tweak the tension appropriately. Those speedy laces ramp up the price to $249.95, though. A lightweight nylon shank runs through the sole of both clipless Union models and looks to have more than enough range to position the cleats for power or control. Each clipless version includes two different height arch supports to customize the shape and fit.
|Fox's demand for best-in-class products is translating across all categories, from helmets to shoes. We've validated the trend through direct rider feedback, consumer data and wholesale partners around the globe.— Mikey Rangel, Head of Marketing
www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2022/12/31/red-shoes-pope-benedict
Which are probably cheaper than these.
Are they sitting around in a product meeting discussing lacing options and like " Just put laces on the flat pedals models, those knuckle-draggers couldn't figure anything else out, anyway."
Brake a boa? You're f'ed.
Glad to see some more competition jump in though!