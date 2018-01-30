Pinkbike.com
Josh Bryceland Hits the new Freeride Line at Revolution Bike Park – Video
Jan 30, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Home to the 50to01 Line, Revolution Bike Park in North Wales is a favourite of Ratboy and his 50to01 Crew. It's no surprise these boys love spending time at Revs with its great all-weather riding.
36 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
antiquesworld
(10 hours ago)
Wow there some complaints coming everywhere. It’s a nice flowing track. It’s not the big freeride line it’s the one that runs to the right hand side of the main one.... it’s user friendly to all skill levels but can be slippery!
[Reply]
- 3
kieran
(9 hours ago)
Just saying that Freeride's comeback is now getting washed over everything (just like Enduro did). Sure it looks fun and I'd love to ride it, but it isn't Freeride.
[Reply]
+ 1
Dav82
(8 hours ago)
Is this the reddymcredface trail? It looks like a fun little trail! Maybe call it funride rather than freeride seeing as EVERYONE is getting pissed about it!
[Reply]
+ 1
usmbc-co-uk
(8 hours ago)
Revs is full of free ride tracks apparently
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzBxWsw20_4&t
[Reply]
+ 1
mark3
(8 hours ago)
@Dav82
: no its not reddymcredface, the freeride trail existed before it ,the freeride trail's having a makeover
[Reply]
+ 6
bigburd
(8 hours ago)
People that are complaining about it being smooth and such have no idea how much natural and nasty DH Revs has to offer obviously.
[Reply]
+ 1
antiquesworld
(8 hours ago)
@kieran
: I always thought freeride was a form of riding were no matter what the terrain you would always try throw something. Like if it was bumps, gaps, drops or jumps each time you would try throw something... if I’m correct and that is what freeride is then I would say this is perfect
[Reply]
+ 3
antiquesworld
(8 hours ago)
@usmbc-co-uk
: revs has everything you could want
[Reply]
+ 3
antiquesworld
(8 hours ago)
@bigburd
: I thing revs DH track is really tecky and pretty hard compared to most....
[Reply]
+ 2
DC1988
(7 hours ago)
@bigburd
:
Well said, most of revs is about as tech as it comes so its good they have some variety
[Reply]
+ 1
mark3
(7 hours ago)
@DC1988
: Yeah, as far as i know they are taking the freeride track all the way down to the carpark, that will be one fun trail then
[Reply]
+ 6
mickbrett
(11 hours ago)
Jesus, people love to bitch. Nothing wrong with natural tech, but that looked proper fun. Those gaps look plenty big too. Ratboy wasn't sounding all buzzed up for no reason.
[Reply]
+ 3
betsie
(11 hours ago)
Nice video to watch before heading home on a Wednesday
I wonder how many PB comments on how easy/smooth/BMX that track is in those conditions, just because some pro's rode them jumps without hardly pedaling... I wonder if 1% of people on here could keep up or clear them in those conditions.. not like Wales is slippery in the wet!
[Reply]
+ 4
timmyelle
(6 hours ago)
Haven't seen conditions that dry in ages!
[Reply]
+ 2
Scottybike36
(8 hours ago)
Error 57811 - Should read "Josh Bryceland Hits the new trail with berms and jumps at Revolution Bike Park – Video"
[Reply]
+ 2
sosburn
(4 hours ago)
Doesn't matter what you call it, shit looks fun
[Reply]
+ 2
dirtfun13
(10 hours ago)
The smoother the better, it's a flow trail.
[Reply]
+ 1
robito
(12 hours ago)
Looks fun as F......Puddles before jump lips always sketch me out though.
[Reply]
+ 2
allbiker
(11 hours ago)
Rats are everywhere...
[Reply]
+ 0
editor
(9 hours ago)
gotta love how they talk also.. 3
[Reply]
+ 0
kieran
(12 hours ago)
That ain't freeride!
[Reply]
- 5
Ferisko
(11 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
True. Some BMX tracks are rougher that that. At least from the video it looks very smooth, dare I say polished even. The only way that track would get smother would be if they put tarmac on top of it.
[Reply]
+ 7
endlessblockades
(11 hours ago)
@Ferisko
: It's Park not DH or FR.
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(10 hours ago)
100% klunker trail
[Reply]
+ 8
usmbc-co-uk
(8 hours ago)
its pretty funny, James and the guys at Revs spend weeks building stuff like this and you still get people moaning on at their work. Have you rode revs? Probably not, anyways google Revs tracks Ffar Side of Poo Pipe vids on YT, they are tech and savage AF. Variety is the spice of life haters
[Reply]
+ 2
mark3
(8 hours ago)
@Ferisko
: it wont be long until its knackered with braking bumps unfortunately
[Reply]
+ 1
mark3
(8 hours ago)
@usmbc-co-uk
: , totally agree with you, i ride here every few weeks, some parts of the trails are properly rough
[Reply]
+ 2
antiquesworld
(8 hours ago)
@usmbc-co-uk
: love the place, they done a great job lately taking out all those nasty braking bumps... they do a great job. I love it there, as do hundreds of others. You always get moaners
[Reply]
+ 3
Ferisko
(7 hours ago)
@endlessblockades
: Thats cool and there's nothing wrong with that... Just the video title is misleading because it does not feature anything that could be considered as a "new Freeride Line".
[Reply]
+ 1
neimbc
(7 hours ago)
@usmbc-co-uk
: I'm sure there are other better rougher tech tracks there, but not this one and this one is what the video is about. There's too much of these types of tracks being made everywhere and not enough of the others - need a bit more sprinkle on the spice.
[Reply]
+ 2
bonkywonky
(7 hours ago)
anyone saying Revolution is easy should try riding ffarside after some rain. Been riding tech stuff all over Europe for 15 years and it has to be among the wildest official tracks I've ridden.
[Reply]
+ 1
neimbc
(6 hours ago)
@bonkywonky
: No - Revolution is just fine - this trail - ahhh, not so much.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 14
neimbc
(11 hours ago)
Now that's original - another hard packed dirt road you can ride a scooter down.
[Reply]
- 3
RedBurn
(10 hours ago)
made me laugh. Thanks. Still put -1. sorry
[Reply]
+ 4
UkDevers
(8 hours ago)
I’d love to see you ride a scooter down that ya silly rarf! Concentrate on getting ya trainer wheels off ffs!
[Reply]
+ 1
neimbc
(7 hours ago)
@UkDevers
: shame - name callin' - not nice, but really, think about it. Maybe can't make the gaps, but , the rest - I'd put my money on it. Weeeee
zpks.com/p/9/5/95675/31234-4.jpg
[Reply]
