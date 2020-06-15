Smith's New Mainline Full Face Helmet is Coming Soon

Jun 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Smith's first full face helmet popped up on the internet over the weekend, with the Rocky Mountain Enduro team sharing photos of the helmet on Instagram.

Smith Optics have yet to make their way into the full face market despite offering a wide range of other helmet styles, but this is about to change. Smith haven't officially announced the helmet, but along with the post from the Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Remi Gauvin we have also seen a product page for the Mainline helmet on REI and a few other online retailers which says that the DH-certified helmet will feature full Koroyd coverage and MIPS.

The helmet will use a system Smith has called AirEvac, which will act as a helmet ventilation system designed to allow both goggles and helmet to function as one by venting warm air away from the goggles and head. The product listing also mentions that the helmet will use Hybrid X-Static/XT2 pads for improved anti-bacterial performance and it will be secured by a D-ring chin strap fastener.

Based on the current online product listings that we have been able to find the Mainline helmet seems to be priced at $300, £275 and €272, although this may not be official pricing for the helmet from Smith.

Photos taken from REI product page

Photos taken from REI product page

bigquotesTired eyes and body from cold days shooting! Couple of BTS back from our shoot for the new Smith Optics Mainline fullface helmet.

Our team was part of the entire design process; shape, fit, colors — they took our inputs on evertyhing. Definitely been one of the coolest experiences I’ve had with a brand. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau - Instagram


Although there has been no announcement from Smith it sounds like it should be available very soon, with Andréane Lanthier Nadeau commenting on her Instagram post that it will be "available in select retailers now and online Smith Optics early August!"

