New Funn UpDown Stealth Dropper - Sea Otter Classic 2018



PRESS RELEASE: Funn



In 2016, we launched the externally routed version of our UpDown dropper post that was based on an internal floating piston (IFP) cartridge unit. Many cartridge based dropper posts on the market still use an IFP cartridge. Advantages to this are a lower cost and the seatpost can be serviced with ease. However, IFP cartridges have a tendency to draw air into the hydraulic chamber over time, resulting in seatpost sag. This problem is typically cured with a cartridge replacement. Our al-new UpDown adjustable seatpost utilizes a revolutionary "twin tube" cartridge system that mechanically resets and restores oil and air locations within the cartridge whilst you use it, eradicating saddle sag issues and retaining all the benefits of a cartridge dropper post.





Here's how the "twin tube" cartridge works:



The cartridge has an outer and inner tube that contains compressed air and hydraulic oil. When the actuator is in a closed position, the seatpost is locked. At this point the hydraulic oil contained in the inner chamber supports the rider's weight.



When the actuator opens and dropper compresses, oil flows from the inner chamber to the outer chamber and compressed air enters the upper part of the inner chamber. At full compression, the piston respells both hydraulic oil and unwanted air from the inner tube.



When the cartridge rebounds from full compression, compressed air pushes the piston shaft upwards. Only the hydraulic oil gets sucked into the inner chamber. This way, the cartridge can effectively reallocate both air and oil back to its proper designated locations in the system. This ability to self-restore and refresh means less maintenance and lasting adjustability and performance.







For the new UpDown dropper post, we spent a vast amount of time and attention to ensure excellence and consistency every step of the way from design, to development, and production.



Working closely with our automotive grade cartridge partner, we made sure that the new UpDown passes the most rigorous tests to ensure performance and quality.



In development stages, data is gathered on a dynamometer to check downard force required to compress the cartridge along with rebound force. The goal was to fine tune and achieve the perfect balance between rebound and compression force for best usability.



The test lab simulates field usage with over 30,000 actuation cycles. With testing complete, the dynamometer results confirmed no rebound force degradation and zero saddle sag.

The UpDown dropper post is developed to withstand the weight of a plus-size rider and make sure the dropper post conforms to ISO4210 standard.

In a max load test, the dropper post hold up more than 200 kg easily.







Another feature of our UpDown dropper is the revised 4-way trigger lever. The new lever has a longer leverage and infinite angle adjustment. This lever can be installed with the cable head at the lever end or under the dropper. It can also be integrated with SRAM Matchmaker clamp.







