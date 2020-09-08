New Tools, Pumps & Tire Repair Kits From Lezyne - Across the Pond Beaver

RAP II 19 CO2 Tool

• Quick link holder

• Hex 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm

• Torx T10/T25

• Phillips

• Chain breaker

• 8/10mm wrench

• 4 spoke wrenches

• Disc brake wedge

• Rotor truing tool

• CO2 inflator

• 29.99 (USD)



Engineered and manufactured in-house by Lezyne, the Rap II series multi-tools feature a number of features including an integrated, machined aluminum CO2 inflator, a generous hex range, and lightweight machined aluminum side plates with improved ergonomics.Anodized black, they also feature an integrated magnetic holder for an emergency quick-link. The RAP II steel tool bits are now all machined to exacting tolerances and longer shanks for easier access to hard-to-reach fasteners. In addition to the RAP II 19, there are seven available RAP II configurations featuring up-to-date tool combinations for any application.The CNC Tubeless drive is a 3-in-1 MTB hand pump designed for high-volume tire repair and inflation. The system combines a tubeless tire repair kit, CO2 inflator, and a high-volume hand pump. All of this is housed in a lightweight machined aluminum tool to allow for quick trailside repair.The long hose, overlapping handle, and high-volume design provide efficient inflation up to 30-psi. The chuck is tubeless specific and works with Presta valves or flips to work with a Presta valve with the valve core removed to give more airflow when seating a tubeless tire. The CO2 inflator allows for instant inflation and additional tubeless tire sealing power.It comes with five large tire plugs that are sealant frienly and one replaceable 20-gram CO2 cartridge. The CNC Tubeless Drive is also rebuildable. It sells for $80 USD.Lezyne's CNC TLR Valves have a machined aluminum construction and integrated valve core tool. They also have a T25 valve tip to tighten the valve against the rim. The grooved cap inproves grip and the valves are equipped with an o-ring and grooved aluminum locknut for a leak-free seal. Compatible with alll Presta style floor and hand pumps, the valves are sealant friendly and provide maximum airflow. They are available in black, gold, blue, or red. They sell for $20 USD.The Tubeless Insert Kit is a stealth tubeless tire repair kit that discretely and securely inserts into the opening of a bicycle handlebar. It’s constructed from lightweight, durable machined aluminum and features a hardened stainless steel reamer. The kit is easily accessible for quick tire repairs and comes with five tubeless plugs that can also be stored inside its body. It also doubles as a bar end plug and comes with three o-ring sizes that secure it inside most handlebar openings. It sells for $25 USD.Lezyne's Multi Chain Pliers are made out of machined aluminum and feature an integrated quick-link tool, chain breaker, valve core tool, bottle opener, rotor aligner, and magnetic holders for up to two spare quick links. It is slim for maximum portability and designed for durability. It has an anodized finish and hardened steel chain breaker pin. It is made to be used in the workshop or on the trail and sells for $40 USD.39.99 (USD)