New Tools, Pumps & Tire Repair Kits From Lezyne - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 8, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

RAP II 19 CO2 Tool

Engineered and manufactured in-house by Lezyne, the Rap II series multi-tools feature a number of features including an integrated, machined aluminum CO2 inflator, a generous hex range, and lightweight machined aluminum side plates with improved ergonomics.

Anodized black, they also feature an integrated magnetic holder for an emergency quick-link. The RAP II steel tool bits are now all machined to exacting tolerances and longer shanks for easier access to hard-to-reach fasteners. In addition to the RAP II 19, there are seven available RAP II configurations featuring up-to-date tool combinations for any application.

• Quick link holder
• Hex 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm
• Torx T10/T25
• Phillips
• Chain breaker
• 8/10mm wrench
• 4 spoke wrenches
• Disc brake wedge
• Rotor truing tool
• CO2 inflator
• 29.99 (USD)






CNC Tubeless Drive

The CNC Tubeless drive is a 3-in-1 MTB hand pump designed for high-volume tire repair and inflation. The system combines a tubeless tire repair kit, CO2 inflator, and a high-volume hand pump. All of this is housed in a lightweight machined aluminum tool to allow for quick trailside repair.

The long hose, overlapping handle, and high-volume design provide efficient inflation up to 30-psi. The chuck is tubeless specific and works with Presta valves or flips to work with a Presta valve with the valve core removed to give more airflow when seating a tubeless tire. The CO2 inflator allows for instant inflation and additional tubeless tire sealing power.

It comes with five large tire plugs that are sealant frienly and one replaceable 20-gram CO2 cartridge. The CNC Tubeless Drive is also rebuildable. It sells for $80 USD.







CNC TLR Valves

Lezyne's CNC TLR Valves have a machined aluminum construction and integrated valve core tool. They also have a T25 valve tip to tighten the valve against the rim. The grooved cap inproves grip and the valves are equipped with an o-ring and grooved aluminum locknut for a leak-free seal. Compatible with alll Presta style floor and hand pumps, the valves are sealant friendly and provide maximum airflow. They are available in black, gold, blue, or red. They sell for $20 USD.






Tubeless Insert Kit

The Tubeless Insert Kit is a stealth tubeless tire repair kit that discretely and securely inserts into the opening of a bicycle handlebar. It’s constructed from lightweight, durable machined aluminum and features a hardened stainless steel reamer. The kit is easily accessible for quick tire repairs and comes with five tubeless plugs that can also be stored inside its body. It also doubles as a bar end plug and comes with three o-ring sizes that secure it inside most handlebar openings. It sells for $25 USD.






Multi Chain Pliers

Lezyne's Multi Chain Pliers are made out of machined aluminum and feature an integrated quick-link tool, chain breaker, valve core tool, bottle opener, rotor aligner, and magnetic holders for up to two spare quick links. It is slim for maximum portability and designed for durability. It has an anodized finish and hardened steel chain breaker pin. It is made to be used in the workshop or on the trail and sells for $40 USD.
39.99 (USD)






Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Across The Pond Beaver 2020 Tools Lezyne


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
87038 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
70522 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
66325 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
56320 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
49615 views
2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver
43953 views
Bike Check: The 100% European Bike Project Build With an Unreleased Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020
43408 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Cool Things From Eurobike That Never Made It Big
35634 views

16 Comments

  • 20 0
 meanwhile running dh casing on my down-all-mtn bike, never have problems. i imagine ill put a hole in my tire tmrw because of this comment.
  • 1 0
 don't jinx it
  • 1 0
 The best thing is you have two tyres you can ruin, not just one !!
  • 1 0
 @Waldon83: Seems weird to run a tire inside a tire but maybe that's what i've been missing. Traction inside my traction. Traception
  • 3 0
 Finally a masterlink breaker with more than one use. Don't care about the bottle opener, but the rotor slot, chain breaker, and masterlink storage make it worth keeping in the bag in conjunction with compact hex/torx tool.

Ok, now find a way to combine the pump, masterlinkbreaker, multitool, and tire plug kit...and make it all fit in one of the cavities of my frame I didn't even know existed...all for less than 300g and $80.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, I've been looking forward to their Multi Chain Pliers because all the chain tools are combined right there. No need to carry a Park CT-5 or rely on a chain breaker on a bulky multi-tool. Just an FYI, I emailed Lezyne earlier in August and reportedly the tool won't be in stock until October.
  • 2 0
 ill just stick with the tried and true bacon strips for all my punctures. never had an issue with them before, no reason to spend so much money on something else.
  • 2 0
 Very cool. I use the Dynaplug nd it works great...will give this a short down the road.
  • 1 0
 That multi tool is insane. I wonder how much bigger it is than the crank bros m19
  • 1 0
 If you have to tubeless tool in one side, what do I have in the other?! Non-matching bar plugs doesn’t compute!
  • 1 0
 Some very cool tools from Lezyne.
  • 1 1
 How big is that pump? Do I have to travel back in time 10 years and have a back pack to take it on a ride with me?
  • 1 0
 You actually have to go 30 years back in time so that you can fit it in your fanny pack.
  • 1 0
 Is it me or does that valve look really long?
  • 1 0
 Looks like they are coming in different lengths. Just depends on your rim depth
  • 1 0
 Looks like it’s deep dish ready for all the road folks getting a sweet slice of tubeless action.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009720
Mobile Version of Website